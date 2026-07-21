New Offering Gives Direct Resell Partners a Flexible Way to Serve the Small and Medium Business (SMB) Market With No Annual Licences, No Fixed Seat Counts, and No Requirement to Bundle Tools Customers Don't Need

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading global business communications platform provider, has launched 8x8 Small Business, a new self-serve, consumption-based offering that gives direct resell partners more flexibility to win and serve small and medium businesses (SMBs), with no fixed seat counts, annual licences, or obligation to bundle tools their customers don't need.

8x8 Small Business is built for companies requiring fewer than 100 users. It includes the same core capabilities as the 8x8 unified communications platform, including global calling, meetings, chat, compliance, analytics, CRM integration, and Microsoft Teams Phone integration, but companies only pay for what they need. To better serve the SMB market, direct resell partners can deploy and provision users in as little as five days. In addition, direct resell partners also have access to enablement, co-branded demand-generation materials, and support ready from day one.

Developed alongside 8x8's partner community by incorporating their feedback and insights, 8x8 Small Business now gives direct resell partners two ways to meet the needs of their customers. The offering is currently available to direct resell partners in the UK, the Republic of Ireland, and Australia.

"Resellers want something that is flexible, supports fast provisioning, and provides the same great capabilities of an enterprise UCaaS platform," said Jamie Snaddon, EMEA Managing Director at 8x8, Inc. "So we built something different. In what we believe is an industry first, we've broken out of the traditional UCaaS packaging so partners can meet customers exactly where they are, on a self-serve, flexible, and profitable basis."

Partner feedback signals a strong market fit

Early responses from 8x8's resell partners show that the solution has been working for channel partners and their customers.

"The support from the 8x8 team has been outstanding," said Tony Capewell, Technical Director at Your Cloud Works Ltd. "It's rare to find an enterprise-grade solution that keeps partnership mechanics simple. The consumption model and single point of sales and technical support have made a real difference for us."

"The support we've received from all channels within 8x8 has been second to none," said John Redmond, Director at Cloudline. "8x8 simplifies the onboarding process for our customers, and flexibility of the 8x8 portfolio ensures we always have the right solutions for our clients and we in turn can scale our business."

8x8 Small Business is available to direct resell partners alongside the existing partner experience that allows partners to grow customers with 8x8 Engage, 8x8 Contact Center, 8x8 AI Studio, and other solutions. For partners the choice is to see if their customers and potential customers are better served by the subscription model or the new small business model.

Partners and companies interested in 8x8 Small Business should contact their 8x8 representative or visit https://www.8x8.com/en-gb/your-customers-win for more information.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) connects people and organizations through integrated communication on one of the industry's most comprehensive platforms for Customer Experience combining Contact Center, Unified Communications, and CPaaS solutions. The 8x8 Platform for CX integrates AI to enable personalized customer journeys, drive operational excellence and insights, and facilitate team collaboration. As a business communications leader, the company helps customer experience and IT leaders around the world deliver faster response times, deeper customer insights, and team alignment. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected availability and expansion of 8x8 Small Business across markets and anticipated channel partner adoption. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including 8x8's ability to expand its partner network, competitive dynamics in the SMB communications market, and macroeconomic conditions affecting small business technology investment. For a more complete description of these and other risk factors, please refer to 8x8's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8x8 undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Copyright 2026 8x8, Inc. 8x8 and associated brand assets are trademarks of 8x8, Inc. All rights reserved.

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