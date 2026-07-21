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PR Newswire
21.07.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Delectrik Systems Pvt. Ltd.: Delectrik Systems to Deploy India's First Utility Scale Flow Battery of 100 MWH Capacity

GURUGRAM, India, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delectrik Systems will deploy the first utility scale Vanadium Redox Flow Battery project of 100 MWH capacity in India. Delectrik won the tender in collaboration with Bondada Engineering Limited which is a fast-growing infrastructure solution provider. The project was awarded by NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited (NTPC). NTPC is India's largest integrated power utility with an installed capacity of over 90 GW, with a target to reach 149 GW by 2032. Out of the total capacity NTPC aims to have 60 GW of Renewable Energy capacity.

The installation will be based on Delectrik's non-containerized Flow Battery product architecture which it suitable for large Commercial, Industrial and Utility scale applications. The system will be deployed in 2027 at Khavda Solar Park which is slated to become the world's largest RE park with 30 GW of generation capacity by 2029. The company had successfully deployed a smaller 3 MWH variant of a similar product in 2025 at Greater Noida, NTPC.

Dr. Vishal Mittal Founder & CEO of Delectrik stated, "The first utility scale Flow Battery project is a milestone not just for the company but the country as a whole. This will be a first non-lithium utility scale BESS project to be deployed in India. First project of this scale to be 100% designed engineered and manufactured in India. Delectrik is targeting an order book of atleast a GWH Flow Battery capacity in the next 12 months across India, Australia, ASEAN, Africa and few other geographies. The company has setup two wholly owned subsidiaries Delectrik Resources Pvt Ltd (DRPL) and Delectrik Esaas Pvt Ltd (DEPL) to vertically integrate key associated businesses. DRPL is venturing into upstream business of Vanadium Oxide production and eventually complete beneficiation including owning Vanadium assets. On the downstream energy business DEPL intends to start offering Energy Storage as a service to Commercial and Industrial customers including Datacentres."

Long Duration Energy Storage is the key to enabling large-scale renewable energy integration into the grid. Safe, Secure and Sustainable Energy Storage technology like Flow Batteries will be key to achieving the Energy Transition goals of the country.

For further enquiries contact:
Vishal Mittal, Ph.D.
Founder & CEO
vishal.mittal@delectrik.com
+91 9910064033
www.delectrik.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/delectrik-systems-to-deploy-indias-first-utility-scale-flow-battery-of-100-mwh-capacity-302829685.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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