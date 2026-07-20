Eramet SA: Eramet and the Gabonese Republic sign a structured memorandum of understanding to sustainably transform the manganese value chain in Gabon

Paris, July 20th, 2026, 7:30pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet and the Gabonese Republic sign a structured memorandum of understanding to sustainably transform the manganese value chain in Gabon

A joint industrial roadmap aimed at increasing the share of manganese ore processed by Eramet Comilog in Gabon

Three industrial scenarios under study to transform up to 700 kt of manganese ore per year by end-2031 and supply the strategic value chain of energy transition metals

A structured framework to monitor and validate the conditions necessary for the economic viability of the projects and their implementation, in particular access to energy, which the Gabonese Republic commits to ensuring

Development of a Gabonese biochar production sector from by-products of the forestry industry

Launch of an industrial seed fund "Made in Gabon" aimed at creating new jobs in the Gabonese industrial sector





Eramet and its Gabonese subsidiary Eramet Comilog today signed a memorandum of understanding in Paris with the government of the Gabonese Republic concerning the development of the manganese value chain, in the presence of the President of the Gabonese Republic, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, and the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron.

This agreement defines a shared roadmap and a structured working method to develop profitable industrial solutions in Gabon for the local processing of manganese ore, creating added value for the Gabonese economy and sustainable jobs.

Comilog already processes part of its ore in Gabon at the Moanda Industrial Complex since 2000, as well as at the Moanda Metallurgical Complex since 2015.

A shared roadmap to develop local manganese processing

This memorandum of understanding defines an ambitious industrial roadmap enabling the processing of up to 700 kt per year of manganese ore by end-2031 in Gabon.

The agreement provides for an in-depth study of three industrial scenarios

1) The construction of a manganese oxide production plant, a strategic metal for batteries and high-performance steels, in the Libreville region





With an initial capacity of 10 kt of manganese oxide per year, involving the processing of around 20 kt of ore, this plant would be intended to supply the battery supply chain for electric vehicles or high-performance steels. Its commissioning could take place by end-2028, subject to a formal final investment decision and prior validation by Eramet, Eramet Comilog and the Gabonese authorities of the technical, environmental, economic and industrial conditions necessary for the project's success.

If this plant is successful and commercial outlets are confirmed, new production units with a unit capacity of 50 kt per year could be considered, with the support of investor partners.

2) The revamping and launch of an improvement plan for the Moanda Metallurgical Complex (CMM):





Eramet Comilog has been processing part of its ore into silicomanganese and manganese oxide at the CMM since 2015, the only active processing site in Gabon and Central Africa. The memorandum of understanding provides for the study of the site's revamping and the implementation of an improvement plan to ensure its profitability.

The ongoing studies aim to determine the economic optimum and, by extension, the appropriate production capacity (up to 70 kt of manganese alloys per year, i.e. approximately 150 kt of processed ore), with a view to restarting the renovated facilities by end-2029.

3) The construction of a new manganese alloy production plant, intended for the steel market and located near the coast:





The start-up of this new plant, with a capacity of 265 kt of manganese alloys per year and requiring the processing of approximately 530 kt of ore, could take place in 2031

Given its scale, this project can only be undertaken after the signing of a separate investment agreement, the securing of energy and logistics conditions, and subject to the final investment decision of Eramet and its subsidiary Eramet Comilog.

A structured framework to monitor and validate the conditions necessary for the implementation of the projects

The memorandum of understanding establishes the principles and modes of cooperation between Eramet, Eramet Comilog and the Gabonese authorities to monitor the progress of the projects and validate the conditions necessary for their implementation.

Energy:

The memorandum of understanding recognizes the fundamental importance of access to competitive energy as a prerequisite for any industrial development of the manganese value chain, and more particularly for the development of manganese alloy capacities.

For the new alloy plant project, it is agreed that the Gabonese Republic will ensure the development of the necessary energy solutions, with the support of third parties other than Eramet and its subsidiary Eramet Comilog. The development of energy infrastructure and the definition of electricity distribution methods will be subject to a prior decision by the Gabonese Republic.

Economic viability of the projects

The memorandum of understanding provides for project reviews to be based on objective economic parameters, with Eramet assessing their profitability independently so as to implement only profitable industrial options.

Steering committee:

The memorandum of understanding provides for the establishment of a steering committee, composed of representatives of the Gabonese Republic, Eramet and Eramet Comilog, to monitor the progress of the three projects under study, as well as biochar development and the seed fund work detailed below. This committee will meet at least once per quarter.

Development of biochar production for the forestry sector and manganese processing

Eramet and Eramet Comilog also commit to developing a local biochar production sector, derived from the recovery of timber log production waste. Usable in industry as a bio-reducing agent to substitute metallurgical coke, biochar is a strategic lever both for decarbonizing manganese ore processing in Gabon and for reducing coke imports.

This sector concretely started up in July 2026, in partnership with the company Precious Woods, with a pilot kiln located in Lastourville. The launch of a production unit of 10 kt of biochar per year by 2029 is currently under study.

The development of this local biochar production will also increase the contribution of the forestry and manganese sectors to the Gabonese economy, while creating new employment pools.

Creation of the "Made in Gabon" industrial seed fund

As part of this memorandum of understanding, Eramet and Eramet Comilog will launch an industrial seed fund "Made in Gabon" to promote the development of activity and employment in other sectors of the economy, in line with the economic and industrial development objectives of the Gabonese Republic.

This seed fund aims to ultimately create 3,000 jobs in the industrial sector. It will notably promote the creation and development of Gabonese industrial activities, with the objective of supporting the development of the Gabonese industrial ecosystem, increasing the weight of industry in national wealth, and thereby improving the competitiveness of local production.

Eramet Comilog and Setrag, the operator of the Trans-Gabon railway, will draw on their local purchasing development policy to contribute to the development of Gabonese industrial companies and the creation of sustainable jobs.

Christel Bories, Chair and CEO of Eramet:

We are delighted by the signing of this memorandum of understanding, which gives concrete form to the Group's commitment alongside the Gabonese State to develop the Gabonese industrial sector.

For over a year, our teams have been strongly mobilized to identify the best industrial solutions and support Gabon's sovereign ambition to increase the local processing of its manganese resources.

The result is clear: an ambitious roadmap, co-constructed with the authorities, based on serious technical studies, a transparent working framework and a clear sharing of responsibilities and the conditions necessary for its implementation.

I am convinced that with this approach, we will be able to succeed together and contribute sustainably to the economic and industrial development of Gabon.

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

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