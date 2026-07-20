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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.07.2026 19:42 Uhr
50 Leser
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Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

THOMASVILLE, Ga., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: THVB), the parent company of Thomasville National Bank and TNB Financial Services, reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second-Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Net Income for the quarter of $13,025,095 compared to $11,828,466 for the same period last year, an increase of 10%.
  • YTD Net Income of $25.4 million compared to $22.3 million for the same period last year, an increase of 14%.
  • YTD Earnings per share were $4.02 (basic) and $3.82 (diluted).
  • Pre-tax pre-provision income of $34.3 million, an increase of $3.7 million, or 12%, compared to the same period in 2025.
  • YTD Return on Average Assets of 2.48% and Return on Average Tangible Equity of 24.37%.
  • Total Assets of $2.181 billion, an increase of $254 million over the same period in 2025.
  • Loans grew $206 million to $1.854 billion, or 13% year-over-year.
  • Deposits increased $241 million to $1.867 billion, or 15% year-over-year.
  • Regulatory Capital was $222 million or 10.75% of assets.
  • TNB Financial, provider of trust and investment services, has client assets over $5.8 billion.

Stephen H. Cheney, Chairman and CEO, said "We are pleased to report our strong financial performance for the second quarter of 2026, driven by a combination of solid growth, excellent operating efficiency, and minimal credit losses. Staying true to our principles and providing unmatched personal service has led to record account growth, with over 2,300 new accounts opened through the first six months of the year. We believe that our Bank is well positioned to continue this strong performance throughout the year."

Bank President, Bert Hodges said, "Our culture that empowers our bankers to be creative thinkers is resilient and remains extremely unique in our industry. This continues to set us apart and has led to long-term superior credit quality, solid customer loyalty, and excellent opportunities for growth. The talent, pride and competitive spirit of our bankers makes us more confident than ever about the future of TNB."

About Thomasville Bancshares, Inc., and Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1995 as the holding company for Thomasville National Bank. TNB along with its two banking divisions; St. Simons Bank & Trust and Tallahassee National Bank, have total assets over $2.1 billion providing full-service banking and commercial lending across the South Georgia and North Florida region. TNB is consistently recognized as a top performing community bank. In 2025, TNB was ranked 4th nationally in American Banker's Top 200 Community Banks based upon three years average return on shareholders' equity. The Bank's trust and investment division, TNB Financial Services, has client assets over $5.8 billion under advisement and provides financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. TNBFS has offices located in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Illinois, and Ohio. The Company is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia and has over 800 local shareholders. Thomasville National Bank is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 229-226-3300 or visit www.tnbank.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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