Urbo Bankas has completed the second phase of its bond offering, raising 3.14 million euros

Urbo bankas UAB, company code 112027077, address: Konstitucijos pr.18B, Vilnius.

Urbo Bankas, a Lithuanian-owned bank, has successfully completed the second phase of its subordinated bond offering, with investor demand exceeding the offering by 15 per cent. Between 7 and 17 July, all bonds planned for the second phase, totalling 3.14 million euros, were distributed.

The nominal value of a single bond was 1,000 euros, and the yield to maturity offered to investors was 7 per cent. A total of 328 investors participated in the second placement phase. Among them, 202 were investors from Lithuania, 111 from Estonia, and 15 from Latvia.

"Investors from Lithuania submitted order a total of 2.62 million euros, those from Estonia invested 0.79 million euros, and those from Latvia invested 0.20 million euros. The majority of investors were private individuals, they accounted for 85 per cent, and the total orders amounting was almost 2.80 million euros. The average investment per investor was approximately 11 030 euros", says Marius Arlauskas, Head of Administration of Urbo Bankas.

According to him, the successful placement of all the planned bonds indicates not only growing interest in this type of investment but also strong investor confidence in the bank.

"The level of investment activity confirms that the growth strategy we have chosen and our financial foundation are viewed favourably by the market. Once we have successfully completed the bond offering programme, we will be able to continue consistently strengthening the bank's capital base, increasing the volume of financing and expanding the services we provide to our customers, adds Mr. Arlauskas.

10 million euro bond offering completed

According to the base prospectus for subordinated bonds of Urbo Bankas, approved by the Bank of Lithuania, the bonds are scheduled to be redeemed on 21 October 2035.

The bank will be able to redeem the bonds early, five years after their issuance, provided it notifies investors no later than 30 days in advance. Interest will be paid quarterly.

The issuance of bonds is one of the measures Urbo Bankas uses to diversify its sources of funding and strengthen its capital base. According to Mr. Arlauskas, the funds raised will be used to further expand the bank, increase the volume of financing for private and business clients, and improve the services provided.

"The second phase of the offering concluded the Urbo Bankas subordinated bond offering programme, launched in the fall of 2025, with a value of up to 10 million euros. During the first phase, as investor interest exceeded expectations, nearly 7 million euros were raised instead of the planned 5 million euros. In the second phase, the remaining portion of bonds with a nominal value of 3.14 million euros was issued", says the Head of Administration of Urbo Bankas.

He adds that this is the second bond issue by Urbo Bankas. The bank issued its first subordinated bond issue, worth 2.21 million euros, in 2018, and successfully redeemed it in July 2025 upon the expiration of its 7-year term. At that time, the bonds were purchased by 101 investors from five countries, and the funds raised were used to strengthen the bank's capital.

The bond market in Lithuania has nearly doubled

According to Mr. Arlauskas, when an investor purchases a bond, they lend funds to the issuer (in this case, the bank) which pays the agreed-upon interest and, upon maturity, repays the bond's nominal value.

"Unlike shares, bonds do not grant the investor a stake in the company. This investment instrument allows investors to seek a return, while enabling bond issuers to raise funds to finance their operations and expansion. The key terms, such as the bond's maturity, the interest rate and the scheduled redemption date, are known in advance. This allows investors to plan their future cash flows more clearly", explains the representative of Urbo Bankas.

According to data from the Bank of Lithuania, the Lithuanian bond market raised 1.5 billion euros through 336 issuances in 2025, i.e., nearly double the amount raised in 2024, when the total stood at 0.8 billion euros. Overall activity in the capital market also increased: the number of Lithuanian investors rose by 40 per cent over the year to reach 250,000, and the value of their investments approached 4 billion euros. Bonds accounted for 23 per cent of the total investment portfolio of the population.

"The growing bond market indicates that an increasing number of residents are investing their savings in Lithuanian companies and financial institutions. This means that, instead of flowing into foreign markets, the funds remain in Lithuania, contributing to the development of the country's business sector and stimulating economic growth. This also gives companies the opportunity to finance their plans without being limited to traditional sources of funding", says the Head of Administration of Urbo Bankas.

For more information please contact: Julius Ivaška, Head of Business Division, tel. +370 601 04 453, e-mail media@urbo.lt