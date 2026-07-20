Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.: Washington Trust Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

WESTERLY, R.I., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH; "Washington Trust" or the "Corporation"), today reported second quarter 2026 net income of $16.0 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, up by $3.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, from the preceding quarter. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, net income was up by $2.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share.
"We are pleased with our second quarter performance, as strong execution across the company drove higher profitability, and solid loan and deposit growth," said Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Edward O. "Ned" Handy III. "The success of our institutional banking team was a key highlight of the quarter, helping drive growth in our commercial and industrial loan portfolio and also contributing meaningfully to overall deposits. Combined with our strong capital position, these results reinforce our confidence in the outlook for the remainder of 2026 and our ability to deliver sustainable, profitable growth."
SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (Q2 2026 vs. Q1 2026, unless otherwise noted):
- Returns on average equity and average assets were 11.61% and 0.99% for the second quarter.
- Net interest margin ("NIM") was 2.73%, up by 10 basis points.
- The provision for credit losses was $1.6 million for the second quarter.
- Wealth management revenues increased by 5%.
- Mortgage banking revenues were up by 14%.
- Loan balances were up by 2% from March 31, 2026.
- Deposits were up by 4% from March 31, 2026.
- Capital ratios remained strong, with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.89% at June 30, 2026.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Q2 2026 vs. Q1 2026, unless otherwise noted):
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was up by $1.3 million, or 3%, and NIM was up by 10 basis points. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, net interest income was up by $4.6 million, or 12%, and NIM was up by 37 basis points.
- As of May 1, 2026, the remaining deferred loss from a previously terminated cash flow hedge was fully amortized, eliminating this expense from the Bank's ongoing run rate. The second quarter reflected approximately two months of benefit from the cessation of this amortization, contributing $1.4 million to net interest income and 9 basis points to NIM. Beginning in third quarter, there will be no amortization expense and the Bank's results will reflect a permanent improvement to its earnings and margin run rate.
- Average interest-earning assets decreased by $95 million, and the yield was up by 4 basis points.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $122 million, and the rate was down by 5 basis points.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was up by $1.4 million, or 8%. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, noninterest income was up by $1.6 million, or 9%.
- Wealth management revenues increased by $554 thousand, or 5%. This included an increase of $265 thousand in transaction-based revenues, which was concentrated in seasonal tax servicing fee income. Asset-based revenues were up by $289 thousand, or 3%. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, wealth management revenues increased by $1.1 million, or 11%.
- Mortgage banking revenues were up by $428 thousand, or 14%, largely driven by higher sales volume. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, mortgage banking revenues were also up by 14%.
- Loan related derivative income totaled $583 thousand, up by $356 thousand.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was up by $832 thousand, or 2%. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, noninterest expense was up by $2.1 million, or 6%.
- Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $972 thousand, or 4%, reflecting staffing additions in our commercial and retail banking business lines, as well as volume- and performance-related compensation changes. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $2.3 million, or 10%, reflecting annual merit and staffing increases, including the addition of resources in our commercial banking and wealth management business lines.
- All other categories of noninterest expenses decreased by a net $140 thousand. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, these were down by a net $220 thousand.
Income Tax
Income tax expense was up by $824 thousand. The effective tax rate was 21.2%, compared to 21.6%. The Corporation expects its full-year 2026 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.5%.
FINANCIAL CONDITION (Jun 30, 2026 vs. Mar 31, 2026, unless otherwise noted):
Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $885 million, down by $27 million, or 3%, and remained at 14% of total assets.
Loans
Total loans amounted to $5.1 billion, up by $88 million, or 2%.
- Commercial loans increased by $63 million, or 2%, driven by growth in the commercial & industrial loan portfolio, primarily from our institutional banking team.
- Residential real estate loans increased by $13 million, or 1%.
- Consumer loans increased by $12 million, or 4%.
Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits amounted to $5.4 billion, and were up by $194 million, or 4%. Compared to June 30, 2025, deposits were up by $314 million, or 6%.
There were no wholesale brokered deposits at June 30, 2026 or March 31, 2026, compared to $2 million at June 30, 2025.
FHLB advances totaled $456 million, and were down by $120 million, or 21%. Compared to June 30, 2025, FHLB advances were down by $545 million, or 54%.
Contingent liquidity amounted to $2.1 billion at June 30, 2026 and consisted of available cash, unencumbered securities, and unused collateralized borrowing capacity.
Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $553.5 million, up by $6.8 million, or 1%.
- The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the second quarter. The dividend was paid on July 10, 2026 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2026.
- Capital levels exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.89%, compared to 11.99%.
- Book value per share was $29.02, compared to $28.72.
ASSET QUALITY (Jun 30, 2026 vs. Mar 31, 2026, unless otherwise noted):
Nonaccrual loans were $39.8 million, or 0.78% of total loans, down from $40.4 million, or 0.81%.
Past due loans were $41.4 million, or 0.81% of total loans, up from $16.4 million, or 0.33%. The increase was attributable to a single commercial real estate office loan that had already been placed on nonaccrual status in the preceding quarter and did not reflect broader deterioration in portfolio credit quality during the quarter.
The provision for credit losses totaled $1.6 million in the second quarter, compared to $4.0 million in the prior quarter. The second quarter provision provided for loan growth and an increase in specific reserves. The Corporation recorded $55 thousand of net charge-offs in the second quarter, compared to $10 thousand of net charge-offs in the preceding quarter.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $42.6 million, or 0.83% of total loans, compared to $41.1 million, or 0.82%.
Conference Call
Washington Trust will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results, business highlights, and outlook on July 21, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Individuals may dial in to the call at 1-833-461-5787 and enter Meeting ID 369767940. A replay of the call will be available on Washington Trust's investor relations website, https://ir.washtrust.com, in the events section under "Q2 - 2026 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Conference Call Webcast".
Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors, or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:
- changes in general business and economic conditions (including the impact of ongoing armed conflicts, tariffs, inflation, future U.S government shutdowns, and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis and in the local markets in which we operate;
- interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;
- changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions;
- changes in loan demand and collectability;
- the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;
- ongoing volatility in national and international financial markets;
- reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under administration;
- decreases in the value of securities and other assets;
- increases in defaults and charge-off rates;
- changes in the size and nature of our competition;
- changes in, and evolving interpretations of, existing and future laws, rules and regulations;
- changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines;
- operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest and future pandemics;
- regulatory, litigation and reputational risks; and
- changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.
In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors, and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. The forward-looking statements in this report were based on information, plans, and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.
Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, such as adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, and adjusted efficiency ratio, as well as measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
$
%
$
%
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$26,443
$27,781
$43,997
(1,338)
(4.8 %)
($17,554)
(39.9 %)
Interest-earning deposits with correspondent banks
89,069
60,090
119,582
28,979
48.2
(30,513)
(25.5)
Short-term investments
11,883
12,313
4,145
(430)
(3.5)
7,738
186.7
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
33,608
32,127
35,681
1,481
4.6
(2,073)
(5.8)
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
885,321
911,958
971,341
(26,637)
(2.9)
(86,020)
(8.9)
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
23,809
28,273
45,273
(4,464)
(15.8)
(21,464)
(47.4)
Loans:
Total loans
5,103,069
5,014,885
5,140,260
88,184
1.8
(37,191)
(0.7)
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
42,571
41,126
41,059
1,445
3.5
1,512
3.7
Net loans
5,060,498
4,973,759
5,099,201
86,739
1.7
(38,703)
(0.8)
Premises and equipment, net
26,171
25,900
25,574
271
1.0
597
2.3
Operating lease right-of-use assets
35,029
35,855
35,578
(826)
(2.3)
(549)
(1.5)
Investment in bank-owned life insurance
116,914
116,010
113,372
904
0.8
3,542
3.1
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
-
-
-
-
Identifiable intangible assets, net
3,992
4,148
2,478
(156)
(3.8)
1,514
61.1
Other assets
171,258
167,073
185,036
4,185
2.5
(13,778)
(7.4)
Total assets
$6,547,904
$6,459,196
$6,745,167
$88,708
1.4 %
($197,263)
(2.9 %)
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$644,011
$585,415
$646,584
$58,596
10.0 %
($2,573)
(0.4 %)
Interest-bearing deposits
4,714,862
4,579,218
4,398,664
135,644
3.0
316,198
7.2
Total deposits
5,358,873
5,164,633
5,045,248
194,240
3.8
313,625
6.2
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
456,000
576,000
1,001,000
(120,000)
(20.8)
(545,000)
(54.4)
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
22,681
22,681
-
-
-
-
Operating lease liabilities
37,935
38,724
38,299
(789)
(2.0)
(364)
(1.0)
Other liabilities
118,892
110,385
110,420
8,507
7.7
8,472
7.7
Total liabilities
5,994,381
5,912,423
6,217,648
81,958
1.4
(223,267)
(3.6)
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
1,223
1,223
1,223
-
-
-
-
Paid-in capital
198,088
198,654
197,392
(566)
(0.3)
696
0.4
Retained earnings
449,650
444,508
437,520
5,142
1.2
12,130
2.8
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(77,360)
(78,435)
(95,949)
1,075
1.4
18,589
19.4
Treasury stock, at cost
(18,078)
(19,177)
(12,667)
1,099
5.7
(5,411)
(42.7)
Total shareholders' equity
553,523
546,773
527,519
6,750
1.2
26,004
4.9
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$6,547,904
$6,459,196
$6,745,167
$88,708
1.4 %
($197,263)
(2.9 %)
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Q2 2026 vs. Q1 2026
Q2 2026 vs. Q2 2025
Q2 2026
Q1 2026
Q2 2025
$
%
$
%
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$64,711
$64,338
$67,345
$373
0.6 %
($2,634)
(3.9 %)
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale
478
375
442
103
27.5
36
8.1
Taxable interest on debt securities
8,468
8,768
9,230
(300)
(3.4)
(762)
(8.3)
Nontaxable interest on debt securities
8
7
8
1
14.3
-
-
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
506
585
792
(79)
(13.5)
(286)
(36.1)
Other interest income
998
909
1,029
89
9.8
(31)
(3.0)
Total interest and dividend income
75,169
74,982
78,846
187
0.2
(3,677)
(4.7)
Interest expense:
Deposits
27,567
27,370
30,864
197
0.7
(3,297)
(10.7)
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
5,491
6,777
10,451
(1,286)
(19.0)
(4,960)
(47.5)
Junior subordinated debentures
308
310
346
(2)
(0.6)
(38)
(11.0)
Total interest expense
33,366
34,457
41,661
(1,091)
(3.2)
(8,295)
(19.9)
Net interest income
41,803
40,525
37,185
1,278
3.2
4,618
12.4
Provision for credit losses
1,600
4,000
600
(2,400)
(60.0)
1,000
166.7
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
40,203
36,525
36,585
3,678
10.1
3,618
9.9
Noninterest income:
Wealth management revenues
11,201
10,647
10,120
554
5.2
1,081
10.7
Mortgage banking revenues
3,473
3,045
3,034
428
14.1
439
14.5
Card interchange fees
1,305
1,385
1,247
(80)
(5.8)
58
4.7
Service charges on deposit accounts
842
785
808
57
7.3
34
4.2
Loan related derivative income
583
227
676
356
156.8
(93)
(13.8)
Income from bank-owned life insurance
904
885
826
19
2.1
78
9.4
Other income
354
329
367
25
7.6
(13)
(3.5)
Total noninterest income
18,662
17,303
17,078
1,359
7.9
1,584
9.3
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
25,312
24,340
23,025
972
4.0
2,287
9.9
Outsourced services
4,266
4,383
4,404
(117)
(2.7)
(138)
(3.1)
Net occupancy
2,735
2,890
2,662
(155)
(5.4)
73
2.7
Equipment
887
903
930
(16)
(1.8)
(43)
(4.6)
Legal, audit, and professional fees
824
936
726
(112)
(12.0)
98
13.5
FDIC deposit insurance costs
952
935
1,235
17
1.8
(283)
(22.9)
Advertising and promotion
771
547
717
224
41.0
54
7.5
Amortization of intangibles
156
155
203
1
0.6
(47)
(23.2)
Other expenses
2,694
2,676
2,628
18
0.7
66
2.5
Total noninterest expense
38,597
37,765
36,530
832
2.2
2,067
5.7
Income before income taxes
20,268
16,063
17,133
4,205
26.2
3,135
18.3
Income tax expense
4,287
3,463
3,888
824
23.8
399
10.3
Net income
$15,981
$12,600
$13,245
$3,381
26.8 %
$2,736
20.7 %
Weighted avg common shares outstanding - basic
19,064
19,039
19,285
Weighted avg common shares outstanding - diluted
19,204
19,173
19,374
Per share information:
Basic earnings per common share
$0.84
$0.66
$0.69
$0.18
27.3 %
$0.15
21.7 %
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.83
$0.66
$0.68
$0.17
25.8 %
$0.15
22.1 %
Cash dividends declared
$0.56
$0.56
$0.56
$-
- %
$-
- %
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Change
For the Six Months Ended Jun 30,
2026
2025
$
%
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$129,049
$134,001
($4,952)
(3.7 %)
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale
853
1,400
(547)
(39.1)
Taxable interest on debt securities
17,236
18,057
(821)
(4.5)
Nontaxable interest on debt securities
15
15
-
-
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
1,091
1,814
(723)
(39.9)
Other interest income
1,907
3,022
(1,115)
(36.9)
Total interest and dividend income
150,151
158,309
(8,158)
(5.2)
Interest expense:
Deposits
54,937
62,612
(7,675)
(12.3)
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
12,268
21,397
(9,129)
(42.7)
Junior subordinated debentures
618
693
(75)
(10.8)
Total interest expense
67,823
84,702
(16,879)
(19.9)
Net interest income
82,328
73,607
8,721
11.8
Provision for credit losses
5,600
1,800
3,800
211.1
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
76,728
71,807
4,921
6.9
Noninterest income:
Wealth management revenues
21,848
20,011
1,837
9.2
Mortgage banking revenues
6,518
5,338
1,180
22.1
Card interchange fees
2,690
2,756
(66)
(2.4)
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,627
1,552
75
4.8
Loan related derivative income
810
777
33
4.2
Income from bank-owned life insurance
1,789
1,595
194
12.2
Gain on sale of bank-owned properties, net
-
6,994
(6,994)
(100.0)
Other income
683
698
(15)
(2.1)
Total noninterest income
35,965
39,721
(3,756)
(9.5)
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
49,652
45,447
4,205
9.3
Outsourced services
8,649
8,750
(101)
(1.2)
Net occupancy
5,625
5,403
222
4.1
Equipment
1,790
1,821
(31)
(1.7)
Legal, audit, and professional fees
1,760
1,476
284
19.2
FDIC deposit insurance costs
1,887
2,497
(610)
(24.4)
Advertising and promotion
1,318
1,127
191
16.9
Amortization of intangibles
311
407
(96)
(23.6)
Pension plan settlement charge
-
6,436
(6,436)
(100.0)
Other expenses
5,370
5,362
8
0.1
Total noninterest expense
76,362
78,726
(2,364)
(3.0)
Income before income taxes
36,331
32,802
3,529
10.8
Income tax expense
7,750
7,378
372
5.0
Net income
$28,581
$25,424
$3,157
12.4 %
Weighted avg common shares outstanding - basic
19,051
19,280
Weighted avg common shares outstanding - diluted
19,189
19,372
Per share information:
Basic earnings per common share
$1.50
$1.32
$0.18
13.6 %
Diluted earnings per common share
$1.49
$1.31
$0.18
13.7 %
Cash dividends declared
$1.12
$1.12
$-
- %
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Share and Equity Related Data:
Book value per share
$29.02
$28.72
$27.36
$0.30
1.0 %
$1.66
6.1 %
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1)
$25.46
$25.14
$23.91
$0.32
1.3 %
$1.55
6.5 %
Market value per share
$36.48
$33.46
$28.28
$3.02
9.0 %
$8.20
29.0 %
Shares issued at end of period
19,562
19,562
19,562
- shs
- %
- shs
- %
Shares outstanding at end of period
19,071
19,041
19,283
30 shs
0.2 %
(212) shs
(1.1 %)
Capital Ratios (2):
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.36 %
12.46 %
12.17 %
(10) bps
19 bps
Total risk-based capital
13.28 %
13.38 %
13.06 %
(10) bps
22 bps
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.02 %
8.80 %
8.66 %
22 bps
36 bps
Common equity tier 1
11.89 %
11.99 %
11.71 %
(10) bps
18 bps
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Equity to assets
8.45 %
8.47 %
7.82 %
(2) bps
63 bps
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)
7.49 %
7.49 %
6.90 %
- bps
59 bps
Loans to deposits (3)
95.1 %
96.9 %
101.8 %
(180) bps
(670) bps
Q2 2026
For the Six Months
YTD
Q2 2026
Q1 2026
Q2 2025
vs.
vs.
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
vs.
Performance Ratios (4):
Net interest margin (5)
2.73 %
2.63 %
2.36 %
10
37
2.68 %
2.32 %
36
Return on average assets (6)
0.99 %
0.78 %
0.80 %
21
19
0.88 %
0.76 %
12
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)
0.99 %
0.78 %
0.80 %
21
19
0.88 %
0.75 %
13
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)
1.00 %
0.79 %
0.81 %
21
19
0.89 %
0.76 %
13
Return on average equity (7)
11.61 %
9.23 %
10.14 %
238
147
10.43 %
9.89 %
54
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1)
11.61 %
9.23 %
10.14 %
238
147
10.43 %
9.73 %
70
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (1)
13.24 %
10.53 %
11.62 %
271
162
11.89 %
11.16 %
73
Efficiency ratio (8)
63.8 %
65.3 %
67.3 %
(150)
(350)
64.6 %
69.5 %
(490)
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
63.8 %
65.3 %
67.3 %
(150)
(350)
64.6 %
68.0 %
(340)
(1)
See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.
(2)
Estimated for Jun 30, 2026 and actuals for prior periods.
(3)
Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.
(4)
Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
(5)
Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.
(6)
Net income divided by average assets.
(7)
Net income divided by average equity.
(8)
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Q2 2026 vs. Q1 2026
Q2 2026 vs. Q2 2025
Q2 2026
Q1 2026
Q2 2025
$
%
$
%
Wealth Management Results
Wealth Management Revenues:
Asset-based revenues
$10,869
$10,580
$9,745
$289
2.7 %
$1,124
11.5 %
Transaction-based revenues
332
67
375
265
395.5
(43)
(11.5)
Total wealth management revenues
$11,201
$10,647
$10,120
$554
5.2 %
$1,081
10.7 %
Assets Under Administration (AUA):
Market value at the end of the period (1)
$7,916,933
$7,495,602
$7,181,715
$421,331
5.6 %
$735,218
10.2 %
Percentage of AUA that are managed assets
91 %
91 %
91 %
Mortgage Banking Results
Mortgage Banking Revenues:
Realized gains on loan sales, net (2)
$2,733
$2,370
$2,460
$363
15.3 %
$273
11.1 %
Changes in fair value, net (3)
226
164
19
62
37.8
207
1089.5
Loan servicing fee income, net (4)
514
511
555
3
0.6
(41)
(7.4)
Total mortgage banking revenues
$3,473
$3,045
$3,034
$428
14.1 %
$439
14.5 %
Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:
Originations for retention in portfolio (5)
$78,934
$36,813
$51,331
$42,121
114.4 %
$27,603
53.8 %
Originations for sale to secondary market (6)
137,134
118,351
130,212
18,783
15.9
6,922
5.3
Total mortgage loan originations
$216,068
$155,164
$181,543
$60,904
39.3 %
$34,525
19.0 %
Percentage of originations for sale to total
63 %
76 %
72 %
Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:
Sold with servicing rights retained
$7,586
$4,670
$7,762
$2,916
62.4 %
($176)
(2.3 %)
Sold with servicing rights released (6)
128,535
116,853
109,013
11,682
10.0
19,522
17.9
Total mortgage loans sold
$136,121
$121,523
$116,775
$14,598
12.0 %
$19,346
16.6 %
(1)
Includes the impact of $195 million of managed assets acquired from Lighthouse Financial Management, LLC on Jul 31, 2025.
(2)
Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.
(3)
Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.
(4)
Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.
(5)
Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.
(6)
Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Change
For the Six Months Ended Jun 30,
2026
2025
$
%
Wealth Management Results
Wealth Management Revenues:
Asset-based revenues
$21,449
$19,514
$1,935
9.9 %
Transaction-based revenues
399
497
(98)
(19.7)
Total wealth management revenues
$21,848
$20,011
$1,837
9.2 %
Assets Under Administration (AUA):
Market value at the end of the period (1)
$7,916,933
$7,181,715
$735,218
10.2 %
Percentage of AUA that are managed assets
91 %
91 %
Mortgage Banking Results
Mortgage Banking Revenues:
Realized gains on loan sales, net (2)
$5,103
$4,035
$1,068
26.5 %
Changes in fair value, net (3)
390
152
238
156.6
Loan servicing fee income, net (4)
1,025
1,151
(126)
(10.9)
Total mortgage banking revenues
$6,518
$5,338
$1,180
22.1 %
Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:
Originations for retention in portfolio (5)
$115,747
$78,993
$36,754
46.5 %
Originations for sale to secondary market (6)
255,485
205,731
49,754
24.2
Total mortgage loan originations
$371,232
$284,724
$86,508
30.4 %
Percentage of originations for sale to total mortgage loan originations
69 %
72 %
Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:
Sold with servicing rights retained
$12,256
$24,581
($12,325)
(50.1 %)
Sold with servicing rights released (6)
245,388
167,693
77,695
46.3
Total mortgage loans sold
$257,644
$192,274
$65,370
34.0 %
(1)
Includes the impact of $195 million of managed assets acquired from Lighthouse Financial Management, LLC on Jul 31, 2025.
(2)
Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.
(3)
Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.
(4)
Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.
(5)
Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.
(6)
Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
$
%
$
%
Loans:
Commercial real estate (1)
$2,050,249
$2,084,804
$2,178,925
($34,555)
(1.7 %)
($128,676)
(5.9 %)
Commercial & industrial
665,855
568,177
547,318
97,678
17.2
118,537
21.7
Total commercial
2,716,104
2,652,981
2,726,243
63,123
2.4
(10,139)
(0.4)
Residential real estate (2)
2,042,406
2,029,092
2,096,250
13,314
0.7
(53,844)
(2.6)
Home equity
328,802
316,353
300,917
12,449
3.9
27,885
9.3
Other
15,757
16,459
16,850
(702)
(4.3)
(1,093)
(6.5)
Total consumer
344,559
332,812
317,767
11,747
3.5
26,792
8.4
Total loans
$5,103,069
$5,014,885
$5,140,260
$88,184
1.8 %
($37,191)
(0.7 %)
(1)
Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.
(2)
Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Balance Change
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
$
%
Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:
Multi-family
$644,249
31 %
$667,388
31 %
($23,139)
(3.5 %)
Retail
420,295
20
436,961
20
(16,666)
(3.8)
Industrial and warehouse
325,720
16
380,403
17
(54,683)
(14.4)
Hospitality
242,261
12
230,549
11
11,712
5.1
Office
212,074
10
237,706
11
(25,632)
(10.8)
Healthcare Facility
132,488
6
156,871
7
(24,383)
(15.5)
Mixed-use
28,349
1
26,440
1
1,909
7.2
Other
44,813
4
47,667
2
(2,854)
(6.0)
Total commercial real estate loans
$2,050,249
100 %
$2,183,985
100 %
($133,736)
(6.1 %)
Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:
Healthcare and social assistance
$150,391
23 %
$150,061
27 %
$330
0.2 %
Educational services
135,253
20
54,245
10
81,008
149.3
Retail trade
71,933
11
48,289
9
23,644
49.0
Transportation and warehousing
55,038
8
55,315
10
(277)
(0.5)
Accommodation and food services
32,585
5
26,431
5
6,154
23.3
Manufacturing
27,592
4
23,714
4
3,878
16.4
Finance and insurance
27,017
4
22,727
4
4,290
18.9
Arts, entertainment, and recreation
24,306
4
22,043
4
2,263
10.3
Information
21,196
3
21,843
4
(647)
(3.0)
Professional, scientific, and technical services
20,936
3
12,490
2
8,446
67.6
Real estate rental and leasing
20,600
3
57,113
10
(36,513)
(63.9)
Public administration
6,026
1
1,448
-
4,578
316.2
Other
72,982
11
68,363
11
4,619
6.8
Total commercial & industrial loans
$665,855
100 %
$564,082
100 %
$101,773
18.0 %
Weighted Average
Asset Quality
Supplemental
Balance
Average
Loan
Size (4)
Loan to
Debt
Service
Pass
Special
Classified
Non-Owner Occupied Commercial
Class A
$71,256
$11,931
58 %
1.65x
$42,812
$-
$28,444
$22,349
Class B
70,313
3,516
54 %
1.48x
66,563
3,750
-
-
Class C
10,333
1,476
56 %
1.34x
10,333
-
-
-
Medical Office
25,694
6,424
54 %
1.66x
25,694
-
-
-
Lab Space
34,478
18,288
103 %
-x
-
27,904
6,574
6,574
Total office at Jun 30, 2026 (1)
$212,074
$5,500
64 %
1.30x
$145,402
$31,654
$35,018
$28,923
Total office at Mar 31, 2026
$231,007
$5,567
64 %
1.29x
$164,665
$31,294
$35,048
$28,923
Jun 30, 2026 vs. Mar 31, 2026
($18,933)
($67)
- %
0.01x
($19,263)
$360
($30)
$-
(1)
Approximately 62% of the total commercial real estate office balance of $212 million is secured by income producing properties located in suburban areas. Additionally, approximately 57% of the total commercial real estate office balance is scheduled to mature before Jun 30, 2028.
(2)
Balance of commercial real estate office consists of 39 loans as of Jun 30, 2026.
(3)
Does not include $2.4 million of unfunded commitments as of Jun 30, 2026.
(4)
Total commitment (outstanding loan balance plus unfunded commitments) divided by number of loans.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
$
%
$
%
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$644,011
$585,415
$646,584
$58,596
10.0 %
($2,573)
(0.4 %)
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)
745,273
758,524
668,483
(13,251)
(1.7)
76,790
11.5
NOW accounts
701,615
690,987
680,246
10,628
1.5
21,369
3.1
Money market accounts
1,270,616
1,132,421
1,147,792
138,195
12.2
122,824
10.7
Savings accounts
863,856
830,855
693,055
33,001
4.0
170,801
24.6
Time deposits (in-market)
1,133,502
1,166,431
1,207,255
(32,929)
(2.8)
(73,753)
(6.1)
In-market deposits
5,358,873
5,164,633
5,043,415
194,240
3.8
315,458
6.3
Wholesale brokered time deposits
-
-
1,833
-
-
(1,833)
(100.0)
Total deposits
$5,358,873
$5,164,633
$5,045,248
$194,240
3.8 %
$313,625
6.2 %
Jun 30,
Dec 31,
Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Contingent Liquidity:
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston
$1,448,030
$1,356,005
$92,025
6.8 %
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
98,557
104,379
(5,822)
(5.6)
Available cash liquidity (1)
42,678
17,460
25,218
144.4
Unencumbered securities
494,925
539,830
(44,905)
(8.3)
Total
$2,084,190
$2,017,674
$66,516
3.3 %
(1)
Available cash liquidity excludes amounts restricted for collateral purposes and designated for operating needs.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.61 %
0.63 %
0.39 %
(2)
22
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.78 %
0.81 %
0.51 %
(3)
27
Total past due loans to total loans
0.81 %
0.33 %
0.27 %
48
54
ACL on loans to nonaccrual loans
106.92 %
101.70 %
157.27 %
522
(5,035)
ACL on loans to total loans
0.83 %
0.82 %
0.80 %
1
3
Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
$
%
$
%
Nonperforming Assets:
Commercial real estate
$28,923
$28,923
$4,276
$-
- %
$24,647
576.4 %
Commercial & industrial
126
126
9,711
-
-
(9,585)
(98.7)
Total commercial
29,049
29,049
13,987
-
-
15,062
107.7
Residential real estate
9,072
9,631
10,614
(559)
(5.8)
(1,542)
(14.5)
Home equity
1,695
1,757
1,507
(62)
(3.5)
188
12.5
Other consumer
-
3
-
(3)
(100.0)
-
-
Total consumer
1,695
1,760
1,507
(65)
(3.7)
188
12.5
Total nonaccrual loans
39,816
40,440
26,108
(624)
(1.5)
13,708
52.5
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$39,816
$40,440
$26,108
($624)
(1.5 %)
$13,708
52.5 %
Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):
Commercial real estate
$28,923
$6,574
$-
$22,349
340.0 %
$28,923
100.0 %
Commercial & industrial
464
470
1,799
(6)
(1.3)
(1,335)
(74.2)
Total commercial
29,387
7,044
1,799
22,343
317.2
27,588
1,533.5
Residential real estate
9,908
6,627
9,772
3,281
49.5
136
1.4
Home equity
2,086
2,746
2,430
(660)
(24.0)
(344)
(14.2)
Other consumer
27
31
34
(4)
(12.9)
(7)
(20.6)
Total consumer
2,113
2,777
2,464
(664)
(23.9)
(351)
(14.2)
Total past due loans
$41,408
$16,448
$14,035
$24,960
151.8 %
$27,373
195.0 %
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
$-
$-
$-
$-
- %
$-
- %
Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans
$36,152
$12,297
$8,186
$23,855
194.0 %
$27,966
341.6 %
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
Nonaccrual Loan Activity:
Balance at beginning of period
$40,440
$12,923
$21,626
Additions to nonaccrual status
2,457
29,064
10,454
Loans returned to accruing status
(2,318)
(69)
(1,493)
Loans charged-off
(78)
(84)
(667)
Loans transferred to other real estate owned
-
-
-
Payments, payoffs, and other changes
(685)
(1,394)
(3,812)
Balance at end of period
$39,816
$40,440
$26,108
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
Balance at beginning of period
$41,126
$37,236
$41,056
Provision for credit losses on loans (1)
1,500
3,900
650
Charge-offs
(78)
(84)
(667)
Recoveries
23
74
20
Balance at end of period
$42,571
$41,126
$41,059
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:
Balance at beginning of period
$1,240
$1,140
$1,240
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)
100
100
(50)
Balance at end of period (2)
$1,340
$1,240
$1,190
(1)
Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2)
Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Q2 2026 vs. Q1 2026
Q2 2026 vs. Q2 2025
Q2 2026
Q1 2026
Q2 2025
$
%
$
%
Provision for Credit Losses:
Provision for credit losses on loans
$1,500
$3,900
$650
($2,400)
(61.5 %)
$850
130.8 %
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
100
100
(50)
-
-
150
300.0
Provision for credit losses
$1,600
$4,000
$600
($2,400)
(60.0 %)
$1,000
166.7 %
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):
Commercial real estate
$-
$-
$274
$-
- %
($274)
(100.0 %)
Commercial & industrial
-
(42)
307
42
100.0
(307)
(100.0)
Total commercial
-
(42)
581
42
100.0
(581)
(100.0)
Residential real estate
-
(1)
-
1
100.0
-
-
Home equity
-
(1)
(1)
1
100.0
1
100.0
Other consumer
55
54
67
1
1.9
(12)
(17.9)
Total consumer
55
53
66
2
3.8
(11)
(16.7)
Total
$55
$10
$647
$45
450.0 %
($592)
(91.5 %)
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
The following tables present daily average balance, interest, and yield/rate information, as well as net interest margin on an FTE basis. Tax-exempt
For the Three Months Ended
Jun 30, 2026
Mar 31, 2026
Change
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold, and short-term
$111,434
$998
3.59 %
$101,091
$909
3.65 %
$10,343
$89
(0.06 %)
Mortgage loans held for sale
31,413
478
6.10
24,760
375
6.14
6,653
103
(0.04)
Taxable debt securities
996,894
8,468
3.41
1,022,612
8,768
3.48
(25,718)
(300)
(0.07)
Nontaxable debt securities
650
8
4.94
650
8
4.99
-
-
(0.05)
Total securities
997,544
8,476
3.41
1,023,262
8,776
3.48
(25,718)
(300)
(0.07)
FHLB stock
25,557
506
7.94
30,566
585
7.76
(5,009)
(79)
0.18
Commercial real estate
2,049,760
28,593
5.60
2,148,792
28,718
5.42
(99,032)
(125)
0.18
Commercial & industrial
592,347
8,346
5.65
571,498
7,921
5.62
20,849
425
0.03
Total commercial
2,642,107
36,939
5.61
2,720,290
36,639
5.46
(78,183)
300
0.15
Residential real estate
2,027,688
22,698
4.49
2,035,597
22,723
4.53
(7,909)
(25)
(0.04)
Home equity
322,709
5,052
6.28
316,660
4,931
6.32
6,049
121
(0.04)
Other
15,760
208
5.29
16,589
215
5.26
(829)
(7)
0.03
Total consumer
338,469
5,260
6.23
333,249
5,146
6.26
5,220
114
(0.03)
Total loans
5,008,264
64,897
5.20
5,089,136
64,508
5.14
(80,872)
389
0.06
Total interest-earning assets
6,174,212
75,355
4.90
6,268,815
75,153
4.86
(94,603)
202
0.04
Noninterest-earning assets
289,814
297,871
(8,057)
Total assets
$6,464,026
$6,566,686
($102,660)
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-
$730,215
$5,751
3.16 %
$748,233
$5,889
3.19 %
($18,018)
($138)
(0.03 %)
NOW accounts
685,098
265
0.16
676,240
259
0.16
8,858
6
-
Money market accounts
1,196,679
8,429
2.83
1,162,609
7,788
2.72
34,070
641
0.11
Savings accounts
833,804
3,656
1.76
810,040
3,418
1.71
23,764
238
0.05
Time deposits (in-market)
1,143,511
9,466
3.32
1,190,414
10,016
3.41
(46,903)
(550)
(0.09)
Interest-bearing in-market deposits
4,589,307
27,567
2.41
4,587,536
27,370
2.42
1,771
197
(0.01)
Wholesale brokered time deposits
-
-
-
-
-
|
-
-
-
-
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,589,307
27,567
2.41
4,587,536
27,370
2.42
1,771
197
(0.01)
FHLB advances
536,879
5,491
4.10
660,667
6,777
4.16
(123,788)
(1,286)
(0.06)
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
308
5.45
22,681
310
5.54
-
(2)
(0.09)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,148,867
33,366
2.60
5,270,884
34,457
2.65
(122,017)
(1,091)
(0.05)
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
621,882
604,302
17,580
Other liabilities
141,165
138,126
3,039
Shareholders' equity
552,112
553,374
(1,262)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$6,464,026
$6,566,686
($102,660)
Net interest income (FTE)
$41,989
$40,696
$1,293
Interest rate spread
2.30 %
2.21 %
0.09 %
Net interest margin
2.73 %
2.63 %
0.10 %
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Three Months Ended
Jun 30, 2026
Mar 31, 2026
Change
Commercial loans
$180
$168
$12
Nontaxable debt securities
-
1
(1)
Total
$180
$169
$11
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30, 2026
Jun 30, 2025
Change
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term
$106,290
$1,907
3.62 %
$138,950
$3,022
4.39 %
($32,660)
($1,115)
(0.77 %)
Mortgage loans for sale
28,105
853
6.12
66,145
1,400
4.27
(38,040)
(547)
1.85
Taxable debt securities
1,009,682
17,236
3.44
1,055,109
18,057
3.45
(45,427)
(821)
(0.01)
Nontaxable debt securities
650
17
5.27
650
16
4.96
-
1
0.31
Total securities
1,010,332
17,253
3.44
1,055,759
18,073
3.45
(45,427)
(820)
(0.01)
FHLB stock
28,048
1,091
7.84
42,482
1,814
8.61
(14,434)
(723)
(0.77)
Commercial real estate
2,099,003
57,311
5.51
2,150,209
61,579
5.78
(51,206)
(4,268)
(0.27)
Commercial & industrial
581,981
16,267
5.64
544,352
15,841
5.87
37,629
426
(0.23)
Total commercial
2,680,984
73,578
5.53
2,694,561
77,420
5.79
(13,577)
(3,842)
(0.26)
Residential real estate
2,031,620
45,421
4.51
2,108,429
46,350
4.43
(76,809)
(929)
0.08
Home equity
319,702
9,984
6.30
297,695
10,229
6.93
22,007
(245)
(0.63)
Other
16,171
422
5.26
17,174
423
4.97
(1,003)
(1)
0.29
Total consumer
335,873
10,406
6.25
314,869
10,652
6.82
21,004
(246)
(0.57)
Total loans
5,048,477
129,405
5.17
5,117,859
134,422
5.30
(69,382)
(5,017)
(0.13)
Total interest-earning assets
6,221,252
150,509
4.88
6,421,195
158,731
4.98
(199,943)
(8,222)
(0.10)
Noninterest-earning assets
293,820
282,682
11,138
Total assets
$6,515,072
$6,703,877
($188,805)
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-
$739,174
$11,640
3.18 %
$646,489
$12,126
3.78 %
$92,685
($486)
(0.60 %)
NOW accounts
680,693
524
0.16
674,985
685
0.20
5,708
(161)
(0.04)
Money market accounts
1,179,738
16,217
2.77
1,207,072
19,806
3.31
(27,334)
(3,589)
(0.54)
Savings accounts
821,989
7,074
1.74
614,573
4,932
1.62
207,416
2,142
0.12
Time deposits (in-market)
1,166,833
19,482
3.37
1,209,927
22,611
3.77
(43,094)
(3,129)
(0.40)
Interest-bearing in-market deposits
4,588,427
54,937
2.41
4,353,046
60,160
2.79
235,381
(5,223)
(0.38)
Wholesale brokered time deposits
-
-
-
97,939
2,452
5.05
(97,939)
(2,452)
(5.05)
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,588,427
54,937
2.41
4,450,985
62,612
2.84
137,442
(7,675)
(0.43)
FHLB advances
598,431
12,268
4.13
946,906
21,397
4.56
(348,475)
(9,129)
(0.43)
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
618
5.49
22,681
693
6.16
-
(75)
(0.67)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,209,539
67,823
2.63
5,420,572
84,702
3.15
(211,033)
(16,879)
(0.52)
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
613,141
618,373
(5,232)
Other liabilities
139,652
146,524
(6,872)
Shareholders' equity
552,740
518,408
34,332
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$6,515,072
$6,703,877
($188,805)
Net interest income (FTE)
$82,686
$74,029
$8,657
Interest rate spread
2.25 %
1.83 %
0.42 %
Net interest margin
2.68 %
2.32 %
0.36 %
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30, 2026
Jun 30, 2025
Change
Commercial loans
$348
$425
($77)
Nontaxable debt securities
2
1
1
Total
$350
$426
($76)
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following table presents adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax
For the Six Months Ended Jun 30,
2026
2025
Change
Adjusted Noninterest Income:
Noninterest income, as reported
$35,965
$39,721
($3,756)
(9.5 %)
Less adjustments:
Gain on sale of bank-owned properties, net
-
6,994
(6,994)
(100.0)
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$35,965
$32,727
$3,238
9.9 %
Adjusted Noninterest Expense:
Noninterest expense, as reported
$76,362
$78,726
($2,364)
(3.0 %)
Less adjustments:
Pension plan settlement charge
-
6,436
(6,436)
(100.0)
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$76,362
$72,290
$4,072
5.6 %
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes:
Income before income taxes
$36,331
$32,802
$3,529
10.8 %
Less: total adjustments, pre-tax
-
558
(558)
(100.0)
Adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP)
$36,331
$32,244
$4,087
12.7 %
Adjusted Income Tax Expense:
Income tax expense, as reported
$7,750
$7,378
$372
5.0 %
Less: tax on total adjustments
-
141
(141)
(100.0)
Adjusted income tax expense (non-GAAP)
$7,750
$7,237
$513
7.1 %
Adjusted Net Income:
Net income, as reported
$28,581
$25,424
$3,157
12.4 %
Less: total adjustments, after-tax
-
417
(417)
(100.0)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$28,581
$25,007
$3,574
14.3 %
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share:
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share, as reported (1)
$1.49
$1.31
$0.18
13.7 %
Less: impact of total adjustments
-
0.02
(0.02)
(100.0)
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) (2)
$1.49
$1.29
$0.20
15.5 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio:
Efficiency ratio, as reported (3)
64.6 %
69.5 %
(490) bps
Less: impact of total adjustments
-
1.5
(150) bps
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)
64.6 %
68.0 %
(340) bps
(1)
Net income divided by weighted average diluted common and potential shares outstanding.
(2)
Net income, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by weighted average diluted common and potential shares outstanding.
(3)
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
(4)
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income), each adjusted for the pre-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
The following tables present return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average assets:
Q2 2026
Q1 2026
Q2 2025
Q2 2026 vs. Q1 2026
Q2 2026 vs. Q2 2025
Return on Average Tangible Assets:
Net income, as reported
$15,981
$12,600
$13,245
$3,381
26.8 %
$2,736
20.7 %
Total average assets, as reported
$6,464,026
$6,566,686
$6,643,370
($102,660)
(1.6 %)
($179,344)
(2.7 %)
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
-
-
-
-
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,068
4,224
2,577
(156)
(3.7)
1,491
57.9
Total average tangible assets
$6,396,049
$6,498,553
$6,576,884
($102,504)
(1.6 %)
($180,835)
(2.7 %)
Return on average assets (1)
0.99 %
0.78 %
0.80 %
21 bps
19 bps
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (2)
1.00 %
0.79 %
0.81 %
21 bps
19 bps
For the Six Months Ended Jun 30,
2026
2025
Change
Adjusted Return on Average Assets:
Net income, as reported
$28,581
$25,424
$3,157
12.4 %
Less: total adjustments, after-tax
-
417
(417)
(100.0)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$28,581
$25,007
$3,574
14.3 %
Total average assets, as reported
$6,515,072
$6,703,877
($188,805)
(2.8 %)
Return on average assets (1)
0.88 %
0.76 %
12 bps
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (3)
0.88 %
0.75 %
13 bps
Return on Average Tangible Assets:
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$28,581
$25,007
$3,574
14.3 %
Total average assets, as reported
$6,515,072
$6,703,877
($188,805)
(2.8 %)
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
-
-
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,145
2,679
1,466
54.7
Total average tangible assets
$6,447,018
$6,637,289
($190,271)
(2.9 %)
Return on average assets (1)
0.88 %
0.76 %
12 bps
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (4)
0.89 %
0.76 %
13 bps
(1)
Net income divided by total average assets.
(2)
Net income divided by total average tangible assets.
(3)
Net income, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average assets.
(4)
Net income, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average tangible assets.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
The following tables present return on average tangible equity and adjusted return on average equity:
Q2 2026
Q1 2026
Q2 2025
Q2 2026 vs. Q1 2026
Q2 2026 vs. Q2 2025
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Net income, as reported
$15,981
$12,600
$13,245
$3,381
26.8 %
$2,736
20.7 %
Total average equity, as reported
$552,112
$553,374
$523,709
($1,262)
(0.2 %)
$28,403
5.4 %
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
-
-
-
-
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,068
4,224
2,577
(156)
(3.7)
1,491
57.9
Total average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
$484,135
$485,241
$457,223
($1,106)
(0.2 %)
$26,912
5.9 %
Return on average equity (1)
11.61 %
9.23 %
10.14 %
238 bps
147 bps
Return on average tangible equity
(non-GAAP) (2)
13.24 %
10.53 %
11.62 %
271 bps
162 bps
For the Six Months Ended Jun 30,
2026
2025
Change
Adjusted Return on Average Equity:
Net income, as reported
$28,581
$25,424
$3,157
12.4 %
Less: total adjustments, after-tax
-
417
(417)
(100.0)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$28,581
$25,007
$3,574
14.3
Total average equity, as reported
$552,740
$518,408
$34,332
6.6
Return on average equity (1)
10.43 %
9.89 %
54 bps
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (3)
10.43 %
9.73 %
70 bps
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$28,581
$25,007
$3,574
14.3 %
Total average equity, as reported
$552,740
$518,408
$34,332
6.6
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
-
-
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,145
2,679
1,466
54.7
Total average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
$484,686
$451,820
$32,866
7.3
Return on average equity (1)
10.43 %
9.89 %
54 bps
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (4)
11.89 %
11.16 %
73 bps
(1)
Net income divided by total average equity.
(2)
Net income divided by total average tangible equity.
(3)
Net income, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average equity.
(4)
Net income, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average tangible equity.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following table presents tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets:
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Tangible Book Value per Share:
Total shareholders' equity, as reported
$553,523
$546,773
$527,519
$6,750
1.2 %
$26,004
4.9 %
Less end of period balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
-
- %
-
- %
Identifiable intangible assets, net
3,992
4,148
2,478
(156)
(3.8) %
1,514
61.1 %
Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$485,622
$478,716
$461,132
$6,906
1.4 %
$24,490
5.3 %
Shares outstanding, as reported
19,071
19,041
19,283
30
0.2 %
(212)
(1.1 %)
Book value per share
$29.02
$28.72
$27.36
$0.30
1.0 %
$1.66
6.1 %
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$25.46
$25.14
$23.91
$0.32
1.3 %
$1.55
6.5 %
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$485,622
$478,716
$461,132
$6,906
1.4 %
$24,490
5.3 %
Total assets, as reported
$6,547,904
$6,459,196
$6,745,167
$88,708
1.4 %
($197,263)
(2.9 %)
Less end of period balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
-
- %
-
- %
Identifiable intangible assets, net
3,992
4,148
2,478
(156)
(3.8 %)
1,514
61.1 %
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$6,480,003
$6,391,139
$6,678,780
$88,864
1.4 %
($198,777)
(3.0 %)
Equity to assets
8.45 %
8.47 %
7.82 %
(2) bps
63 bps
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
7.49 %
7.49 %
6.90 %
0 bps
59 bps
Category: Earnings
SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.