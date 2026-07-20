Home Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2026 Second Quarter Results And Increases Quarterly Dividend By 3%

LAFAYETTE, La., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBCP) (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.home24bank.com), reported financial results for the second quarter of 2026. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $11.6 million, or $1.48 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), up $255,000 from $11.4 million, or $1.45 diluted EPS, for the first quarter of 2026.
"Financial performance remained strong, with ROA of 1.31% and an eight-basis-point NIM expansion to 4.24% for the quarter," said John W. Bordelon, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "We saw healthy loan growth during the second quarter after a slow start to the year. Deposit growth continues to build momentum, and our loan-to-deposit ratio is at our target of 91%. In July, we celebrate Home Bank's 118th anniversary and announced Darren E. Guidry as the new President of the Company and the Bank, continuing our commitment to our customers and employees."
"I am honored to continue the direction set by John Bordelon," said Darren E. Guidry, President of the Company and the Bank. "We continue to proactively identify and resolve problem loans as quickly as possible. While criticized loans increased during the quarter, we do not anticipate any sizable losses. As we move forward in 2026, we remain focused at all levels on maintaining our momentum and creating shared success for our customers, shareholders, and communities."
Second Quarter 2026 Highlights
- Loans totaled $2.8 billion at June 30, 2026, up $50.7 million, or 1.9% (an increase of 7% on an annualized basis), from March 31, 2026.
- Deposits totaled $3.1 billion at June 30, 2026, up $42.1 million, or 1.4% (an increase of 6% on an annualized basis), from March 31, 2026. Core deposits increased $46.6 million, or 2.0% (an increase of 8% on an annualized basis), during the second quarter of 2026 to $2.3 billion.
- Net interest income in the second quarter of 2026 totaled $35.8 million, up $1.3 million, or 4%, from the prior quarter.
- The net interest margin ("NIM") was 4.24% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 4.16% in the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to an increase in average interest-bearing assets with higher yields, which outpaced average interest-bearing liabilities during the quarter.
- Nonperforming assets totaled $39.2 million, or 1.09% of total assets, at June 30, 2026, compared to $39.9 million, or 1.12% of total assets, at March 31, 2026. The decrease in nonperforming assets is primarily due to payoffs and paydowns during the quarter, partially offset by modest additions from loans that migrated to nonaccrual status during the second quarter of 2026.
- The Company recorded a $762,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a $922,000 provision in the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to loan growth and shift in the loan mix during the quarter.
Loans
Loans totaled $2.8 billion at June 30, 2026, up $50.7 million, or 1.9%, from March 31, 2026. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from March 31, 2026 through June 30, 2026.
(dollars in thousands)
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
Increase (Decrease)
Real estate loans:
One- to four-family first mortgage
$ 475,602
$ 476,079
$ (477)
- %
Home equity loans and lines
90,529
91,550
(1,021)
(1)
Commercial real estate
1,215,828
1,182,501
33,327
3
Construction and land
323,541
340,057
(16,516)
(5)
Multi-family residential
197,624
179,982
17,642
10
Total real estate loans
2,303,124
2,270,169
32,955
1
Other loans:
Commercial and industrial
446,352
428,075
18,277
4
Consumer
29,414
29,902
(488)
(2)
Total other loans
475,766
457,977
17,789
4
Total loans
$ 2,778,890
$ 2,728,146
$ 50,744
2 %
The average loan yield was 6.46% for the second quarter of 2026, up 5 basis points from the first quarter of 2026. We experienced growth in commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and multi-family loans, which were partially offset by declines in construction and land loans for the second quarter, across most of our markets.
Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $39.2 million, or 1.09% of total assets, at June 30, 2026, down $692,000, or 2%, from $39.9 million, or 1.12% of total assets, at March 31, 2026. The decrease in NPAs during the second quarter of 2026 was primarily driven by loan paydowns and payoffs during the quarter, partially offset by modest additions from loans that migrated to nonaccrual status during the second quarter of 2026. During the second quarter of 2026, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $448,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $384,000 during the first quarter of 2026.
The Company provisioned $762,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2026. At June 30, 2026, the allowance for loan losses totaled $34.0 million, or 1.22% of total loans, compared to $33.7 million, or 1.23% of total loans, at March 31, 2026. Provisions to the allowance for loan losses are based upon, among other factors, our estimation of current expected losses in our loan portfolio, which we evaluate on a quarterly basis. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.
The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026.
June 30, 2026
(dollars in thousands)
Pass
Special
Substandard
Total
One- to four-family first mortgage
$ 468,132
$ -
$ 7,470
$ 475,602
Home equity loans and lines
89,820
-
709
90,529
Commercial real estate
1,162,045
19,973
33,810
1,215,828
Construction and land
314,811
1,826
6,904
323,541
Multi-family residential
194,864
1,166
1,594
197,624
Commercial and industrial
424,029
3,946
18,377
446,352
Consumer
29,389
-
25
29,414
Total
$ 2,683,090
$ 26,911
$ 68,889
$ 2,778,890
March 31, 2026
(dollars in thousands)
Pass
Special
Substandard
Total
One- to four-family first mortgage
$ 466,688
$ -
$ 9,391
$ 476,079
Home equity loans and lines
90,201
807
542
91,550
Commercial real estate
1,139,345
9,478
33,678
1,182,501
Construction and land
326,382
863
12,812
340,057
Multi-family residential
178,388
-
1,594
179,982
Commercial and industrial
424,633
-
3,442
428,075
Consumer
29,861
-
41
29,902
Total
$ 2,655,498
$ 11,148
$ 61,500
$ 2,728,146
Investment Securities
The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $409.1 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $22.9 million, or 6%, from March 31, 2026. At June 30, 2026, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $25.0 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $24.0 million at March 31, 2026. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.4 years at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026. During the second quarter of 2026, the Company made securities purchases of $39.3 million, compared to $21.5 million during the first quarter of 2026. The Company had no securities sales during the second quarter of 2026 and first quarter of 2026.
The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at June 30, 2026.
(dollars in thousands)
Amortized
Fair Value
Available for sale:
U.S. agency mortgage-backed
$ 317,940
$ 299,440
Collateralized mortgage obligations
47,421
46,401
Municipal bonds
52,806
47,789
U.S. government agency
10,464
9,952
Corporate bonds
5,000
5,000
Total available for sale
$ 433,631
$ 408,582
Held to maturity:
Municipal bonds
$ 530
$ 531
Total held to maturity
$ 530
$ 531
Approximately 34% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of June 30, 2026 to secure public deposits. The Company had $139.9 million of securities pledged to secure public deposits at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026.
Deposits
Total deposits were $3.1 billion at June 30, 2026, up $42.1 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2026. Core deposits or non-maturity deposits increased $46.6 million, or 2%, during the second quarter of 2026 to $2.3 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from March 31, 2026 to June 30, 2026.
(dollars in thousands)
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
Increase (Decrease)
Demand deposits
$ 835,118
$ 830,030
$ 5,088
1 %
Savings
197,412
202,058
(4,646)
(2)
Money market
571,474
543,120
28,354
5
NOW
727,839
710,071
17,768
3
Certificates of deposit
737,040
741,502
(4,462)
(1)
Total deposits
$ 3,068,883
$ 3,026,781
$ 42,102
1 %
The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 1 basis points from 2.29% for the first quarter of 2026 to 2.28% for the second quarter of 2026. At June 30, 2026, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $714.7 million, or 97%, of total certificates of deposit.
The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $959.4 million at June 30, 2026 and $919.7 million at March 31, 2026. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.
Net Interest Income
NIM increased 8 basis points from 4.16% for the first quarter of 2026 to 4.24% for the second quarter of 2026, primarily due to an increase in average interest-bearing assets with higher yields, which outpaced average interest-bearing liabilities during the quarter.
The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 1 basis points in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to a shift in the mix of average balance of interest-bearing deposits.
Average other interest-earning assets were $158.2 million for the second quarter of 2026, down $10.5 million, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents.
Average FHLB advances decreased $1.9 million, or 100%, in the second quarter from the first quarter of 2026 due to paydowns of FHLB advances.
Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $201,000 for the second quarter of 2026, up $12,000, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2026.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $3.9 million, up $181,000, or 5%, from the first quarter of 2026. The increase was related primarily to bank card fees (up $124,000) and other income (up $85,000), which were partially offset by a decrease in service fees and charges (down $30,000) for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $24.6 million, up $1.6 million, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2026. The increase was primarily related to compensation and benefits expense (up $1.3 million), foreclosed assets, net (up $331,000), and occupancy expense (up $185,000), which were partially offset by a decrease in other expenses (down $228,000) during the second quarter of 2026.
Capital
At June 30, 2026, shareholders' equity totaled $453.5 million, up $9.0 million, or 2%, compared to $444.4 million at March 31, 2026. The increase was primarily due to the Company's earnings of $11.6 million, which was partially offset by an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investment securities during the second quarter of 2026 and shareholder dividends. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.11% and 15.61%, respectively, at June 30, 2026, compared to 12.11% and 15.65%, respectively, at March 31, 2026.
Dividend and Share Repurchases
The Company announces that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.32 per share (an increase of 3% from the previous quarterly cash dividend) payable on August 14, 2026, to shareholders of record as of August 3, 2026.
The Company repurchased 2,720 shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2026 at an average price per share of $66.19. An additional 383,170 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2025 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $57.63 and $47.02, respectively, at June 30, 2026.
Conference Call
Executive management will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.646.357.8785 (US Local/International) or 1.800.836.8184 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed on the day of the presentation on the Home Bancorp, Inc. website at https://home24bank.investorroom.com.
A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.
Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
Reported net income
$ 11,615
$ 11,360
$ 11,411
$ 12,357
$ 11,330
Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax
166
185
203
212
213
Non-GAAP tangible income
$ 11,781
$ 11,545
$ 11,614
$ 12,569
$ 11,543
Total assets
$ 3,603,193
$ 3,554,643
$ 3,492,626
$ 3,494,074
$ 3,491,455
Less: Intangible assets
83,513
83,723
83,957
84,214
84,482
Non-GAAP tangible assets
$ 3,519,680
$ 3,470,920
$ 3,408,669
$ 3,409,860
$ 3,406,973
Total shareholders' equity
$ 453,457
$ 444,410
$ 435,094
$ 423,044
$ 408,818
Less: Intangible assets
83,513
83,723
83,957
84,214
84,482
Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity
$ 369,944
$ 360,687
$ 351,137
$ 338,830
$ 324,336
Return on average equity
10.34 %
10.41 %
10.52 %
11.78 %
11.24 %
Add: Average intangible assets
2.54
2.64
2.79
3.24
3.24
Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity
12.88 %
13.05 %
13.31 %
15.02 %
14.48 %
Common equity ratio
12.58 %
12.50 %
12.46 %
12.11 %
11.71 %
Less: Intangible assets
2.07
2.11
2.16
2.17
2.19
Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio
10.51 %
10.39 %
10.30 %
9.94 %
9.52 %
Book value per share
$ 57.63
$ 56.73
$ 55.56
$ 54.05
$ 52.36
Less: Intangible assets
10.61
10.69
10.72
10.76
10.82
Non-GAAP tangible book value per share
$ 47.02
$ 46.04
$ 44.84
$ 43.29
$ 41.54
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."
Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, risks related to our deposit activities, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 188,224
$ 223,484
$ 141,605
$ 189,324
$ 112,595
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
408,582
385,729
391,448
383,340
393,462
Investment securities held to maturity
530
530
1,065
1,065
1,065
Mortgage loans held for sale
1,566
1,558
1,558
1,932
1,305
Loans, net of unearned income
2,778,890
2,728,146
2,744,023
2,705,895
2,764,538
Allowance for loan losses
(33,994)
(33,680)
(33,142)
(32,827)
(33,432)
Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses
2,744,896
2,694,466
2,710,881
2,673,068
2,731,106
Office properties and equipment, net
51,538
50,502
48,995
45,223
45,216
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
50,131
49,842
49,557
49,269
48,981
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles
83,513
83,723
83,957
84,214
84,482
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
74,213
64,809
63,560
66,639
73,243
Total Assets
$ 3,603,193
$ 3,554,643
$ 3,492,626
$ 3,494,074
$ 3,491,455
Liabilities
Deposits
$ 3,068,883
$ 3,026,781
$ 2,972,806
$ 2,975,503
$ 2,908,234
Other Borrowings
-
-
-
5,539
5,539
Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost
54,784
54,729
54,675
54,621
54,567
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
-
3,024
3,059
88,196
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
26,069
28,723
27,027
32,308
26,101
Total Liabilities
3,149,736
3,110,233
3,057,532
3,071,030
3,082,637
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
79
78
78
78
78
Additional paid-in capital
171,234
169,995
168,963
168,016
166,576
Common stock acquired by benefit plans
(803)
(893)
(982)
(1,071)
(1,160)
Retained earnings
302,171
293,554
284,834
275,912
265,817
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(19,224)
(18,324)
(17,799)
(19,891)
(22,493)
Total Shareholders' Equity
453,457
444,410
435,094
423,044
408,818
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,603,193
$ 3,554,643
$ 3,492,626
$ 3,494,074
$ 3,491,455
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
6/30/2025
6/30/2026
6/30/2025
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$ 45,001
$ 43,717
$ 45,287
$ 88,718
$ 89,319
Investment securities
2,804
2,560
2,596
5,364
5,260
Other investments and deposits
1,414
1,463
746
2,877
1,251
Total interest income
49,219
47,740
48,629
96,959
95,830
Interest Expense
Deposits
12,569
12,406
13,142
24,975
25,764
Other borrowings
-
-
53
-
106
Subordinated debt expense
845
845
844
1,690
1,689
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
7
1,239
7
3,171
Total interest expense
13,414
13,258
15,278
26,672
30,730
Net interest income
35,805
34,482
33,351
70,287
65,100
Provision for loan losses
762
922
489
1,684
883
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
35,043
33,560
32,862
68,603
64,217
Noninterest Income
Service fees and charges
1,407
1,437
1,345
2,844
2,654
Bank card fees
1,718
1,594
1,750
3,312
3,328
Gain on sale of loans, net
229
230
114
459
491
Income from bank-owned life insurance
289
285
282
574
560
(Loss) gain on sale of assets, net
(1)
-
(2)
(1)
7
Other income
277
192
227
469
685
Total noninterest income
3,919
3,738
3,716
7,657
7,725
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and benefits
15,036
13,714
13,322
28,750
25,974
Occupancy
2,614
2,429
2,513
5,043
5,074
Marketing and advertising
522
494
461
1,016
890
Data processing and communication
2,655
2,629
2,628
5,284
5,270
Professional fees
417
401
396
818
801
Forms, printing and supplies
179
219
203
398
403
Franchise and shares tax
340
340
483
680
959
Regulatory fees
460
462
502
922
1,018
Foreclosed assets, net
385
54
419
439
646
Amortization of acquisition intangible
210
234
269
444
562
Reversal for credit losses on unfunded commitments
-
-
(970)
-
(970)
Other expenses
1,736
1,964
2,181
3,700
3,359
Total noninterest expense
24,554
22,940
22,407
47,494
43,986
Income before income tax expense
14,408
14,358
14,171
28,766
27,956
Income tax expense
2,793
2,998
2,841
5,791
5,662
Net income
$ 11,615
$ 11,360
$ 11,330
$ 22,975
$ 22,294
Earnings per share - basic
$ 1.49
$ 1.47
$ 1.47
$ 2.96
$ 2.85
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 1.48
$ 1.45
$ 1.45
$ 2.93
$ 2.82
Cash dividends declared per common share
$ 0.31
$ 0.31
$ 0.27
$ 0.62
$ 0.54
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
6/30/2025
6/30/2026
6/30/2025
EARNINGS DATA
Total interest income
$ 49,219
$ 47,740
$ 48,629
$ 96,959
$ 95,830
Total interest expense
13,414
13,258
15,278
26,672
30,730
Net interest income
35,805
34,482
33,351
70,287
65,100
Provision for loan losses
762
922
489
1,684
883
Total noninterest income
3,919
3,738
3,716
7,657
7,725
Total noninterest expense
24,554
22,940
22,407
47,494
43,986
Income tax expense
2,793
2,998
2,841
5,791
5,662
Net income
$ 11,615
$ 11,360
$ 11,330
$ 22,975
$ 22,294
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total assets
$ 3,564,832
$ 3,532,181
$ 3,474,762
$ 3,548,597
$ 3,462,187
Total interest-earning assets
3,341,316
3,310,674
3,261,733
3,326,080
3,251,235
Total loans
2,762,370
2,734,651
2,764,065
2,748,587
2,754,691
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,208,807
2,196,539
2,087,781
2,202,707
2,063,367
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,263,561
2,253,149
2,261,916
2,258,384
2,270,592
Total deposits
3,029,628
3,002,477
2,863,683
3,016,127
2,818,241
Total shareholders' equity
450,365
442,610
404,367
446,509
403,938
PER SHARE DATA
Earnings per share - basic
$ 1.49
$ 1.47
$ 1.47
$ 2.96
$ 2.85
Earnings per share - diluted
1.48
1.45
1.45
2.93
2.82
Book value at period end
57.63
56.73
52.36
57.63
52.36
Tangible book value at period end
47.02
46.04
41.54
47.02
41.54
Shares outstanding at period end
7,868,139
7,833,804
7,808,421
7,868,139
7,808,421
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
7,768,468
7,740,765
7,707,423
7,754,693
7,827,781
Diluted
7,853,358
7,826,764
7,781,021
7,840,135
7,903,239
SELECTED RATIOS (1)
Return on average assets
1.31 %
1.30 %
1.31 %
1.31 %
1.30 %
Return on average equity
10.34
10.41
11.24
10.38
11.13
Common equity ratio
12.58
12.50
11.71
12.58
11.71
Efficiency ratio (2)
61.81
60.02
60.45
60.93
60.40
Average equity to average assets
12.63
12.53
11.64
12.58
11.67
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)
12.11
12.11
11.47
12.11
11.47
Total risk-based capital ratio (3)
15.61
15.65
14.66
15.61
14.66
Net interest margin (4)
4.24
4.16
4.04
4.20
3.98
SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)
Tangible common equity ratio (5)
10.51 %
10.39 %
9.52 %
10.51 %
9.52 %
Return on average tangible common equity (6)
12.88
13.05
14.48
12.97
14.37
(1)
With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.
(2)
The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3)
Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.
(4)
Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
(5)
Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.
(6)
Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
6/30/2025
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable
$ 2,762,370
$ 45,001
6.46 %
$ 2,734,651
$ 43,717
6.41 %
$ 2,764,065
$ 45,287
6.50 %
Investment securities (TE)(1)
420,771
2,804
2.68
407,308
2,560
2.53
426,601
2,596
2.45
Other interest-earning assets
158,175
1,414
3.59
168,715
1,463
3.52
71,067
746
4.21
Total interest-earning assets
$ 3,341,316
$ 49,219
5.85 %
$ 3,310,674
$ 47,740
5.78 %
$ 3,261,733
$ 48,629
5.92 %
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings, checking, and money market
$ 1,471,806
$ 6,297
1.72 %
$ 1,431,639
$ 5,809
1.65 %
$ 1,296,541
$ 5,531
1.71 %
Certificates of deposit
737,001
6,272
3.41
764,900
6,597
3.50
791,240
7,611
3.86
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,208,807
12,569
2.28
2,196,539
12,406
2.29
2,087,781
13,142
2.52
Other borrowings
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,572
53
3.84
Subordinated debt
54,754
845
6.17
54,702
845
6.18
54,540
844
6.20
FHLB advances
-
-
-
1,908
7
1.49
114,023
1,239
4.30
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 2,263,561
$ 13,414
2.38 %
$ 2,253,149
$ 13,258
2.38 %
$ 2,261,916
$ 15,278
2.71 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 820,821
$ 805,938
$ 775,902
Net interest spread (TE)(1)
3.47 %
3.40 %
3.21 %
Net interest margin (TE)(1)
4.24 %
4.16 %
4.04 %
(1)
Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
6/30/2026
6/30/2025
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable
$ 2,748,587
$ 88,718
6.43 %
$ 2,754,691
$ 89,319
6.46 %
Investment securities (TE)(1)
414,077
5,364
2.61
433,043
5,260
2.45
Other interest-earning assets
163,416
2,877
3.55
63,501
1,251
3.97
Total interest-earning assets
$ 3,326,080
$ 96,959
5.82 %
$ 3,251,235
$ 95,830
5.88 %
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings, checking, and money market
$ 1,451,834
$ 12,105
1.68 %
$ 1,301,544
$ 10,932
1.69 %
Certificates of deposit
750,873
12,870
3.46
761,823
14,832
3.93
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,202,707
24,975
2.29
2,063,367
25,764
2.52
Other borrowings
-
-
-
5,556
106
3.86
Subordinated debt
54,728
1,690
6.17
54,512
1,689
6.20
FHLB advances
949
7
1.50
147,157
3,171
4.29
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 2,258,384
$ 26,672
2.38 %
$ 2,270,592
$ 30,730
2.72 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 813,420
$ 754,874
Net interest spread (TE)(1)
3.44 %
3.16 %
Net interest margin (TE)(1)
4.20 %
3.98 %
(1)
Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
CREDIT QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual loans:
One- to four-family first mortgage
$ 6,423
$ 8,337
$ 6,531
$ 6,402
$ 6,272
Home equity loans and lines
709
542
531
1,008
1,033
Commercial real estate
10,092
10,837
9,011
10,016
7,669
Construction and land
5,277
12,812
15,367
9,847
6,103
Multi-family residential
1,281
1,281
1,281
973
916
Commercial and industrial
2,585
1,945
1,344
1,161
1,312
Consumer
25
41
46
60
35
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 26,392
$ 35,795
$ 34,111
$ 29,467
$ 23,340
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
32
14
65
55
12
Total nonperforming loans
26,424
35,809
34,176
29,522
23,352
Foreclosed assets and ORE
12,786
4,093
1,929
1,384
2,077
Total nonperforming assets
$ 39,210
$ 39,902
$ 36,105
$ 30,906
$ 25,429
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.09 %
1.12 %
1.03 %
0.88 %
0.73 %
Nonperforming loans to total assets
0.73
1.01
0.98
0.84
0.67
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.95
1.31
1.25
1.09
0.84
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Allowance for loan losses:
Beginning balance
$ 33,680
$ 33,142
$ 32,827
$ 33,432
$ 33,278
Provision (reversal) for loan losses
762
922
480
(229)
489
Charge-offs
(564)
(413)
(189)
(488)
(460)
Recoveries
116
29
24
112
125
Net charge-offs
(448)
(384)
(165)
(376)
(335)
Ending balance
$ 33,994
$ 33,680
$ 33,142
$ 32,827
$ 33,432
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments(2)
Beginning balance
$ 1,625
$ 1,625
$ 1,730
$ 1,730
$ 2,700
Reversal for losses on unfunded lending commitments
-
-
(105)
-
(970)
Ending balance
$ 1,625
$ 1,625
$ 1,625
$ 1,730
$ 1,730
Total allowance for credit losses
35,619
35,305
34,767
34,557
35,162
Total loans
$ 2,778,890
$ 2,728,146
$ 2,744,023
$ 2,705,895
$ 2,764,538
Total unfunded commitments
520,729
533,398
509,331
509,709
492,306
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets
86.70 %
84.41 %
91.79 %
106.22 %
131.47 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
128.65
94.05
96.97
111.20
143.17
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.22
1.23
1.21
1.21
1.21
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.28
1.29
1.27
1.28
1.27
Year-to-date loan charge-offs
$ (977)
$ (413)
$ (1,363)
$ (1,174)
$ (686)
Year-to-date loan recoveries
145
29
455
431
319
Year-to-date net loan charge-offs
$ (832)
$ (384)
$ (908)
$ (743)
$ (367)
Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to average loans
(0.06) %
(0.06) %
(0.03) %
(0.04) %
(0.03) %
(1)
It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.
(2)
The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
SOURCE Home Bancorp, Inc.