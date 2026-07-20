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WKN: A0RA0F | ISIN: US43689E1073 | Ticker-Symbol: HBK
NASDAQ
20.07.26 | 21:59
68,27 US-Dollar
-0,15 % -0,10
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HOME BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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59,5060,5009:04
PR Newswire
20.07.2026 22:30 Uhr
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Home Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2026 Second Quarter Results And Increases Quarterly Dividend By 3%

LAFAYETTE, La., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBCP) (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.home24bank.com), reported financial results for the second quarter of 2026. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $11.6 million, or $1.48 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), up $255,000 from $11.4 million, or $1.45 diluted EPS, for the first quarter of 2026.

"Financial performance remained strong, with ROA of 1.31% and an eight-basis-point NIM expansion to 4.24% for the quarter," said John W. Bordelon, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "We saw healthy loan growth during the second quarter after a slow start to the year. Deposit growth continues to build momentum, and our loan-to-deposit ratio is at our target of 91%. In July, we celebrate Home Bank's 118th anniversary and announced Darren E. Guidry as the new President of the Company and the Bank, continuing our commitment to our customers and employees."

"I am honored to continue the direction set by John Bordelon," said Darren E. Guidry, President of the Company and the Bank. "We continue to proactively identify and resolve problem loans as quickly as possible. While criticized loans increased during the quarter, we do not anticipate any sizable losses. As we move forward in 2026, we remain focused at all levels on maintaining our momentum and creating shared success for our customers, shareholders, and communities."

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Loans totaled $2.8 billion at June 30, 2026, up $50.7 million, or 1.9% (an increase of 7% on an annualized basis), from March 31, 2026.
  • Deposits totaled $3.1 billion at June 30, 2026, up $42.1 million, or 1.4% (an increase of 6% on an annualized basis), from March 31, 2026. Core deposits increased $46.6 million, or 2.0% (an increase of 8% on an annualized basis), during the second quarter of 2026 to $2.3 billion.
  • Net interest income in the second quarter of 2026 totaled $35.8 million, up $1.3 million, or 4%, from the prior quarter.
  • The net interest margin ("NIM") was 4.24% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 4.16% in the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to an increase in average interest-bearing assets with higher yields, which outpaced average interest-bearing liabilities during the quarter.
  • Nonperforming assets totaled $39.2 million, or 1.09% of total assets, at June 30, 2026, compared to $39.9 million, or 1.12% of total assets, at March 31, 2026. The decrease in nonperforming assets is primarily due to payoffs and paydowns during the quarter, partially offset by modest additions from loans that migrated to nonaccrual status during the second quarter of 2026.
  • The Company recorded a $762,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a $922,000 provision in the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to loan growth and shift in the loan mix during the quarter.

Loans

Loans totaled $2.8 billion at June 30, 2026, up $50.7 million, or 1.9%, from March 31, 2026. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from March 31, 2026 through June 30, 2026.

(dollars in thousands)


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


Increase (Decrease)

Real estate loans:









One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 475,602


$ 476,079


$ (477)


- %

Home equity loans and lines


90,529


91,550


(1,021)


(1)

Commercial real estate


1,215,828


1,182,501


33,327


3

Construction and land


323,541


340,057


(16,516)


(5)

Multi-family residential


197,624


179,982


17,642


10

Total real estate loans


2,303,124


2,270,169


32,955


1

Other loans:









Commercial and industrial


446,352


428,075


18,277


4

Consumer


29,414


29,902


(488)


(2)

Total other loans


475,766


457,977


17,789


4

Total loans


$ 2,778,890


$ 2,728,146


$ 50,744


2 %

The average loan yield was 6.46% for the second quarter of 2026, up 5 basis points from the first quarter of 2026. We experienced growth in commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and multi-family loans, which were partially offset by declines in construction and land loans for the second quarter, across most of our markets.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $39.2 million, or 1.09% of total assets, at June 30, 2026, down $692,000, or 2%, from $39.9 million, or 1.12% of total assets, at March 31, 2026. The decrease in NPAs during the second quarter of 2026 was primarily driven by loan paydowns and payoffs during the quarter, partially offset by modest additions from loans that migrated to nonaccrual status during the second quarter of 2026. During the second quarter of 2026, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $448,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $384,000 during the first quarter of 2026.

The Company provisioned $762,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2026. At June 30, 2026, the allowance for loan losses totaled $34.0 million, or 1.22% of total loans, compared to $33.7 million, or 1.23% of total loans, at March 31, 2026. Provisions to the allowance for loan losses are based upon, among other factors, our estimation of current expected losses in our loan portfolio, which we evaluate on a quarterly basis. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026.


June 30, 2026

(dollars in thousands)


Pass


Special
Mention


Substandard


Total

One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 468,132


$ -


$ 7,470


$ 475,602

Home equity loans and lines


89,820


-


709


90,529

Commercial real estate


1,162,045


19,973


33,810


1,215,828

Construction and land


314,811


1,826


6,904


323,541

Multi-family residential


194,864


1,166


1,594


197,624

Commercial and industrial


424,029


3,946


18,377


446,352

Consumer


29,389


-


25


29,414

Total


$ 2,683,090


$ 26,911


$ 68,889


$ 2,778,890











March 31, 2026

(dollars in thousands)


Pass


Special
Mention


Substandard


Total

One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 466,688


$ -


$ 9,391


$ 476,079

Home equity loans and lines


90,201


807


542


91,550

Commercial real estate


1,139,345


9,478


33,678


1,182,501

Construction and land


326,382


863


12,812


340,057

Multi-family residential


178,388


-


1,594


179,982

Commercial and industrial


424,633


-


3,442


428,075

Consumer


29,861


-


41


29,902

Total


$ 2,655,498


$ 11,148


$ 61,500


$ 2,728,146

Investment Securities

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $409.1 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $22.9 million, or 6%, from March 31, 2026. At June 30, 2026, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $25.0 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $24.0 million at March 31, 2026. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.4 years at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026. During the second quarter of 2026, the Company made securities purchases of $39.3 million, compared to $21.5 million during the first quarter of 2026. The Company had no securities sales during the second quarter of 2026 and first quarter of 2026.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at June 30, 2026.

(dollars in thousands)


Amortized
Cost


Fair Value

Available for sale:





U.S. agency mortgage-backed


$ 317,940


$ 299,440

Collateralized mortgage obligations


47,421


46,401

Municipal bonds


52,806


47,789

U.S. government agency


10,464


9,952

Corporate bonds


5,000


5,000

Total available for sale


$ 433,631


$ 408,582

Held to maturity:





Municipal bonds


$ 530


$ 531

Total held to maturity


$ 530


$ 531

Approximately 34% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of June 30, 2026 to secure public deposits. The Company had $139.9 million of securities pledged to secure public deposits at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.1 billion at June 30, 2026, up $42.1 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2026. Core deposits or non-maturity deposits increased $46.6 million, or 2%, during the second quarter of 2026 to $2.3 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from March 31, 2026 to June 30, 2026.

(dollars in thousands)


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


Increase (Decrease)

Demand deposits


$ 835,118


$ 830,030


$ 5,088


1 %

Savings


197,412


202,058


(4,646)


(2)

Money market


571,474


543,120


28,354


5

NOW


727,839


710,071


17,768


3

Certificates of deposit


737,040


741,502


(4,462)


(1)

Total deposits


$ 3,068,883


$ 3,026,781


$ 42,102


1 %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 1 basis points from 2.29% for the first quarter of 2026 to 2.28% for the second quarter of 2026. At June 30, 2026, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $714.7 million, or 97%, of total certificates of deposit.

The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $959.4 million at June 30, 2026 and $919.7 million at March 31, 2026. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.

Net Interest Income

NIM increased 8 basis points from 4.16% for the first quarter of 2026 to 4.24% for the second quarter of 2026, primarily due to an increase in average interest-bearing assets with higher yields, which outpaced average interest-bearing liabilities during the quarter.

The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 1 basis points in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to a shift in the mix of average balance of interest-bearing deposits.

Average other interest-earning assets were $158.2 million for the second quarter of 2026, down $10.5 million, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents.

Average FHLB advances decreased $1.9 million, or 100%, in the second quarter from the first quarter of 2026 due to paydowns of FHLB advances.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $201,000 for the second quarter of 2026, up $12,000, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $3.9 million, up $181,000, or 5%, from the first quarter of 2026. The increase was related primarily to bank card fees (up $124,000) and other income (up $85,000), which were partially offset by a decrease in service fees and charges (down $30,000) for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $24.6 million, up $1.6 million, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2026. The increase was primarily related to compensation and benefits expense (up $1.3 million), foreclosed assets, net (up $331,000), and occupancy expense (up $185,000), which were partially offset by a decrease in other expenses (down $228,000) during the second quarter of 2026.

Capital

At June 30, 2026, shareholders' equity totaled $453.5 million, up $9.0 million, or 2%, compared to $444.4 million at March 31, 2026. The increase was primarily due to the Company's earnings of $11.6 million, which was partially offset by an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investment securities during the second quarter of 2026 and shareholder dividends. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.11% and 15.61%, respectively, at June 30, 2026, compared to 12.11% and 15.65%, respectively, at March 31, 2026.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announces that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.32 per share (an increase of 3% from the previous quarterly cash dividend) payable on August 14, 2026, to shareholders of record as of August 3, 2026.

The Company repurchased 2,720 shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2026 at an average price per share of $66.19. An additional 383,170 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2025 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $57.63 and $47.02, respectively, at June 30, 2026.

Conference Call

Executive management will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.646.357.8785 (US Local/International) or 1.800.836.8184 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed on the day of the presentation on the Home Bancorp, Inc. website at https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.



Quarter Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025

Reported net income


$ 11,615


$ 11,360


$ 11,411


$ 12,357


$ 11,330

Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax


166


185


203


212


213

Non-GAAP tangible income


$ 11,781


$ 11,545


$ 11,614


$ 12,569


$ 11,543












Total assets


$ 3,603,193


$ 3,554,643


$ 3,492,626


$ 3,494,074


$ 3,491,455

Less: Intangible assets


83,513


83,723


83,957


84,214


84,482

Non-GAAP tangible assets


$ 3,519,680


$ 3,470,920


$ 3,408,669


$ 3,409,860


$ 3,406,973












Total shareholders' equity


$ 453,457


$ 444,410


$ 435,094


$ 423,044


$ 408,818

Less: Intangible assets


83,513


83,723


83,957


84,214


84,482

Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity


$ 369,944


$ 360,687


$ 351,137


$ 338,830


$ 324,336












Return on average equity


10.34 %


10.41 %


10.52 %


11.78 %


11.24 %

Add: Average intangible assets


2.54


2.64


2.79


3.24


3.24

Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity


12.88 %


13.05 %


13.31 %


15.02 %


14.48 %












Common equity ratio


12.58 %


12.50 %


12.46 %


12.11 %


11.71 %

Less: Intangible assets


2.07


2.11


2.16


2.17


2.19

Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio


10.51 %


10.39 %


10.30 %


9.94 %


9.52 %












Book value per share


$ 57.63


$ 56.73


$ 55.56


$ 54.05


$ 52.36

Less: Intangible assets


10.61


10.69


10.72


10.76


10.82

Non-GAAP tangible book value per share


$ 47.02


$ 46.04


$ 44.84


$ 43.29


$ 41.54

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, risks related to our deposit activities, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents


$ 188,224


$ 223,484


$ 141,605


$ 189,324


$ 112,595

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value


408,582


385,729


391,448


383,340


393,462

Investment securities held to maturity


530


530


1,065


1,065


1,065

Mortgage loans held for sale


1,566


1,558


1,558


1,932


1,305

Loans, net of unearned income


2,778,890


2,728,146


2,744,023


2,705,895


2,764,538

Allowance for loan losses


(33,994)


(33,680)


(33,142)


(32,827)


(33,432)

Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses


2,744,896


2,694,466


2,710,881


2,673,068


2,731,106

Office properties and equipment, net


51,538


50,502


48,995


45,223


45,216

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance


50,131


49,842


49,557


49,269


48,981

Goodwill and core deposit intangibles


83,513


83,723


83,957


84,214


84,482

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


74,213


64,809


63,560


66,639


73,243

Total Assets


$ 3,603,193


$ 3,554,643


$ 3,492,626


$ 3,494,074


$ 3,491,455












Liabilities











Deposits


$ 3,068,883


$ 3,026,781


$ 2,972,806


$ 2,975,503


$ 2,908,234

Other Borrowings


-


-


-


5,539


5,539

Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost


54,784


54,729


54,675


54,621


54,567

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


-


-


3,024


3,059


88,196

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


26,069


28,723


27,027


32,308


26,101

Total Liabilities


3,149,736


3,110,233


3,057,532


3,071,030


3,082,637












Shareholders' Equity











Common stock


79


78


78


78


78

Additional paid-in capital


171,234


169,995


168,963


168,016


166,576

Common stock acquired by benefit plans


(803)


(893)


(982)


(1,071)


(1,160)

Retained earnings


302,171


293,554


284,834


275,912


265,817

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(19,224)


(18,324)


(17,799)


(19,891)


(22,493)

Total Shareholders' Equity


453,457


444,410


435,094


423,044


408,818

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 3,603,193


$ 3,554,643


$ 3,492,626


$ 3,494,074


$ 3,491,455


HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


6/30/2025


6/30/2026


6/30/2025

Interest Income











Loans, including fees


$ 45,001


$ 43,717


$ 45,287


$ 88,718


$ 89,319

Investment securities


2,804


2,560


2,596


5,364


5,260

Other investments and deposits


1,414


1,463


746


2,877


1,251

Total interest income


49,219


47,740


48,629


96,959


95,830

Interest Expense











Deposits


12,569


12,406


13,142


24,975


25,764

Other borrowings


-


-


53


-


106

Subordinated debt expense


845


845


844


1,690


1,689

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


-


7


1,239


7


3,171

Total interest expense


13,414


13,258


15,278


26,672


30,730

Net interest income


35,805


34,482


33,351


70,287


65,100

Provision for loan losses


762


922


489


1,684


883

Net interest income after provision for loan losses


35,043


33,560


32,862


68,603


64,217

Noninterest Income











Service fees and charges


1,407


1,437


1,345


2,844


2,654

Bank card fees


1,718


1,594


1,750


3,312


3,328

Gain on sale of loans, net


229


230


114


459


491

Income from bank-owned life insurance


289


285


282


574


560

(Loss) gain on sale of assets, net


(1)


-


(2)


(1)


7

Other income


277


192


227


469


685

Total noninterest income


3,919


3,738


3,716


7,657


7,725

Noninterest Expense











Compensation and benefits


15,036


13,714


13,322


28,750


25,974

Occupancy


2,614


2,429


2,513


5,043


5,074

Marketing and advertising


522


494


461


1,016


890

Data processing and communication


2,655


2,629


2,628


5,284


5,270

Professional fees


417


401


396


818


801

Forms, printing and supplies


179


219


203


398


403

Franchise and shares tax


340


340


483


680


959

Regulatory fees


460


462


502


922


1,018

Foreclosed assets, net


385


54


419


439


646

Amortization of acquisition intangible


210


234


269


444


562

Reversal for credit losses on unfunded commitments


-


-


(970)


-


(970)

Other expenses


1,736


1,964


2,181


3,700


3,359

Total noninterest expense


24,554


22,940


22,407


47,494


43,986

Income before income tax expense


14,408


14,358


14,171


28,766


27,956

Income tax expense


2,793


2,998


2,841


5,791


5,662

Net income


$ 11,615


$ 11,360


$ 11,330


$ 22,975


$ 22,294












Earnings per share - basic


$ 1.49


$ 1.47


$ 1.47


$ 2.96


$ 2.85












Earnings per share - diluted


$ 1.48


$ 1.45


$ 1.45


$ 2.93


$ 2.82












Cash dividends declared per common share


$ 0.31


$ 0.31


$ 0.27


$ 0.62


$ 0.54

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


6/30/2025


6/30/2026


6/30/2025

EARNINGS DATA











Total interest income


$ 49,219


$ 47,740


$ 48,629


$ 96,959


$ 95,830

Total interest expense


13,414


13,258


15,278


26,672


30,730

Net interest income


35,805


34,482


33,351


70,287


65,100

Provision for loan losses


762


922


489


1,684


883

Total noninterest income


3,919


3,738


3,716


7,657


7,725

Total noninterest expense


24,554


22,940


22,407


47,494


43,986

Income tax expense


2,793


2,998


2,841


5,791


5,662

Net income


$ 11,615


$ 11,360


$ 11,330


$ 22,975


$ 22,294












AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA











Total assets


$ 3,564,832


$ 3,532,181


$ 3,474,762


$ 3,548,597


$ 3,462,187

Total interest-earning assets


3,341,316


3,310,674


3,261,733


3,326,080


3,251,235

Total loans


2,762,370


2,734,651


2,764,065


2,748,587


2,754,691

Total interest-bearing deposits


2,208,807


2,196,539


2,087,781


2,202,707


2,063,367

Total interest-bearing liabilities


2,263,561


2,253,149


2,261,916


2,258,384


2,270,592

Total deposits


3,029,628


3,002,477


2,863,683


3,016,127


2,818,241

Total shareholders' equity


450,365


442,610


404,367


446,509


403,938












PER SHARE DATA











Earnings per share - basic


$ 1.49


$ 1.47


$ 1.47


$ 2.96


$ 2.85

Earnings per share - diluted


1.48


1.45


1.45


2.93


2.82

Book value at period end


57.63


56.73


52.36


57.63


52.36

Tangible book value at period end


47.02


46.04


41.54


47.02


41.54

Shares outstanding at period end


7,868,139


7,833,804


7,808,421


7,868,139


7,808,421

Weighted average shares outstanding











Basic


7,768,468


7,740,765


7,707,423


7,754,693


7,827,781

Diluted


7,853,358


7,826,764


7,781,021


7,840,135


7,903,239












SELECTED RATIOS (1)











Return on average assets


1.31 %


1.30 %


1.31 %


1.31 %


1.30 %

Return on average equity


10.34


10.41


11.24


10.38


11.13

Common equity ratio


12.58


12.50


11.71


12.58


11.71

Efficiency ratio (2)


61.81


60.02


60.45


60.93


60.40

Average equity to average assets


12.63


12.53


11.64


12.58


11.67

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)


12.11


12.11


11.47


12.11


11.47

Total risk-based capital ratio (3)


15.61


15.65


14.66


15.61


14.66

Net interest margin (4)


4.24


4.16


4.04


4.20


3.98












SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)











Tangible common equity ratio (5)


10.51 %


10.39 %


9.52 %


10.51 %


9.52 %

Return on average tangible common equity (6)


12.88


13.05


14.48


12.97


14.37

(1)

With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.

(2)

The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(3)

Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

(4)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

(5)

Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

(6)

Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Net Interest Margin

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



6/30/2026


3/31/2026


6/30/2025

(dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate

Interest-earning assets:



















Loans receivable


$ 2,762,370


$ 45,001


6.46 %


$ 2,734,651


$ 43,717


6.41 %


$ 2,764,065


$ 45,287


6.50 %

Investment securities (TE)(1)


420,771


2,804


2.68


407,308


2,560


2.53


426,601


2,596


2.45

Other interest-earning assets


158,175


1,414


3.59


168,715


1,463


3.52


71,067


746


4.21

Total interest-earning assets


$ 3,341,316


$ 49,219


5.85 %


$ 3,310,674


$ 47,740


5.78 %


$ 3,261,733


$ 48,629


5.92 %

Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Deposits:



















Savings, checking, and money market


$ 1,471,806


$ 6,297


1.72 %


$ 1,431,639


$ 5,809


1.65 %


$ 1,296,541


$ 5,531


1.71 %

Certificates of deposit


737,001


6,272


3.41


764,900


6,597


3.50


791,240


7,611


3.86

Total interest-bearing deposits


2,208,807


12,569


2.28


2,196,539


12,406


2.29


2,087,781


13,142


2.52

Other borrowings


-


-


-


-


-


-


5,572


53


3.84

Subordinated debt


54,754


845


6.17


54,702


845


6.18


54,540


844


6.20

FHLB advances


-


-


-


1,908


7


1.49


114,023


1,239


4.30

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$ 2,263,561


$ 13,414


2.38 %


$ 2,253,149


$ 13,258


2.38 %


$ 2,261,916


$ 15,278


2.71 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits


$ 820,821






$ 805,938






$ 775,902





Net interest spread (TE)(1)






3.47 %






3.40 %






3.21 %

Net interest margin (TE)(1)






4.24 %






4.16 %






4.04 %

(1)

Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Net Interest Margin

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended



6/30/2026


6/30/2025

(dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate

Interest-earning assets:













Loans receivable


$ 2,748,587


$ 88,718


6.43 %


$ 2,754,691


$ 89,319


6.46 %

Investment securities (TE)(1)


414,077


5,364


2.61


433,043


5,260


2.45

Other interest-earning assets


163,416


2,877


3.55


63,501


1,251


3.97

Total interest-earning assets


$ 3,326,080


$ 96,959


5.82 %


$ 3,251,235


$ 95,830


5.88 %

Interest-bearing liabilities:













Deposits:













Savings, checking, and money market


$ 1,451,834


$ 12,105


1.68 %


$ 1,301,544


$ 10,932


1.69 %

Certificates of deposit


750,873


12,870


3.46


761,823


14,832


3.93

Total interest-bearing deposits


2,202,707


24,975


2.29


2,063,367


25,764


2.52

Other borrowings


-


-


-


5,556


106


3.86

Subordinated debt


54,728


1,690


6.17


54,512


1,689


6.20

FHLB advances


949


7


1.50


147,157


3,171


4.29

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$ 2,258,384


$ 26,672


2.38 %


$ 2,270,592


$ 30,730


2.72 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits


$ 813,420






$ 754,874





Net interest spread (TE)(1)






3.44 %






3.16 %

Net interest margin (TE)(1)






4.20 %






3.98 %

(1)

Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



6/30/2026


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025

CREDIT QUALITY (1)











Nonaccrual loans:











One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 6,423


$ 8,337


$ 6,531


$ 6,402


$ 6,272

Home equity loans and lines


709


542


531


1,008


1,033

Commercial real estate


10,092


10,837


9,011


10,016


7,669

Construction and land


5,277


12,812


15,367


9,847


6,103

Multi-family residential


1,281


1,281


1,281


973


916

Commercial and industrial


2,585


1,945


1,344


1,161


1,312

Consumer


25


41


46


60


35

Total nonaccrual loans


$ 26,392


$ 35,795


$ 34,111


$ 29,467


$ 23,340

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due


32


14


65


55


12

Total nonperforming loans


26,424


35,809


34,176


29,522


23,352

Foreclosed assets and ORE


12,786


4,093


1,929


1,384


2,077

Total nonperforming assets


$ 39,210


$ 39,902


$ 36,105


$ 30,906


$ 25,429












Nonperforming assets to total assets


1.09 %


1.12 %


1.03 %


0.88 %


0.73 %

Nonperforming loans to total assets


0.73


1.01


0.98


0.84


0.67

Nonperforming loans to total loans


0.95


1.31


1.25


1.09


0.84












ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES











Allowance for loan losses:











Beginning balance


$ 33,680


$ 33,142


$ 32,827


$ 33,432


$ 33,278

Provision (reversal) for loan losses


762


922


480


(229)


489

Charge-offs


(564)


(413)


(189)


(488)


(460)

Recoveries


116


29


24


112


125

Net charge-offs


(448)


(384)


(165)


(376)


(335)

Ending balance


$ 33,994


$ 33,680


$ 33,142


$ 32,827


$ 33,432












Reserve for unfunded lending commitments(2)











Beginning balance


$ 1,625


$ 1,625


$ 1,730


$ 1,730


$ 2,700

Reversal for losses on unfunded lending commitments


-


-


(105)


-


(970)

Ending balance


$ 1,625


$ 1,625


$ 1,625


$ 1,730


$ 1,730

Total allowance for credit losses


35,619


35,305


34,767


34,557


35,162












Total loans


$ 2,778,890


$ 2,728,146


$ 2,744,023


$ 2,705,895


$ 2,764,538

Total unfunded commitments


520,729


533,398


509,331


509,709


492,306












Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets


86.70 %


84.41 %


91.79 %


106.22 %


131.47 %

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans


128.65


94.05


96.97


111.20


143.17

Allowance for loan losses to total loans


1.22


1.23


1.21


1.21


1.21

Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.28


1.29


1.27


1.28


1.27












Year-to-date loan charge-offs


$ (977)


$ (413)


$ (1,363)


$ (1,174)


$ (686)

Year-to-date loan recoveries


145


29


455


431


319

Year-to-date net loan charge-offs


$ (832)


$ (384)


$ (908)


$ (743)


$ (367)

Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to average loans


(0.06) %


(0.06) %


(0.03) %


(0.04) %


(0.03) %

(1)

It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.

(2)

The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

SOURCE Home Bancorp, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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