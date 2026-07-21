Octopus Energy has announced the launch of a residential development project in Ille-et-Vilaine, France, based on its "Zero Bills Homes" concept. Located at the Domaine de la Massaye in Guichen-Pont-Réan, the project involves the construction of around 100 new homes designed to achieve zero net electricity costs within 10 years. The initiative combines rooftop solar generation, smart energy management, and residential storage to optimize self-consumption and reduce reliance on the grid. The model is based on a combination of photovoltaic panels, heat pumps, and home batteries, with all systems ...

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