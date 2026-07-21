The UK's largest renewable energy product distributor Segen has appointed a new managing director, and the executive has told pv magazine he plans to deepen the company's finance offer and continue with a program of technology and e-commerce improvements. David Hope brings more than 25 years of experience in construction, manufacturing and specialist distribution to the role. Speaking about his first months as the managing director at Segen, Hope described a busy fact-finding period. "I joined the business at one of the busiest times of the year, but for me it's been amazing," Hope said. The ...

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