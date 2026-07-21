Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Share Split and Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21

21 July 2026

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

(the 'Company')

Share Split and Total Voting Rights

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

As reported in the Results of the Annual General Meeting announcement published on 8 July 2026, Shareholders approved the sub-division (the "Share Split") of the Company's Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each (each an "Existing Ordinary Share") into 10 new Ordinary Shares of 2.5 pence each (each a "New Ordinary Share").

The last day of dealings in the Existing Ordinary Shares will be 22 July 2026 (with the record date for the Share Split being 6.00pm on that date) and dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will become effective on admission of the New Ordinary Shares to the Official List, which is expected to be at 8.00am on 23 July 2026.

In conformity with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1A, the Company notifies the market of the following:

As a result of the 10 for 1 share split which is expected to be effective on 23 July 2026, the Company's issued share capital will consist of New Ordinary Shares of 2.5p with each New Ordinary Share (excluding Treasury shares) holding one voting right. The total number of New Ordinary Shares in issue will be 265,802,630, of which 109,360,550 shares are held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number voting rights in the Company will be 156,442,080 as at 23 July 2026.

The New Ordinary Shares will have a new ISIN and SEDOL as follows:

New ISIN: GB00BT66KXXX

New SEDOL: BT66KP9

The ticker for the New Ordinary Shares remains the same as the ticker for the Existing Ordinary Shares (CGT).

The above figure (156,442,080) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the voting rights of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information contact:

CG Asset Management Limited

Investment Manager

Tel: 020 3906 1649

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.comTel: 07376 982071

SEC Newgate UK

Financial Communications

cgam-cgt@secnewgate.co.uk

Tel: 020 3757 6882