Opensity Solutions Launches Dedicated Law Firm MSO Practice in Strategic Partnership with Rob Morris

Veteran international legal executive Rob Morris to lead the development and growth of Opensity's Law Firm MSO practice

CHICAGO, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opensity Solutions, the largest tech-enabled managed services provider supporting legal, financial and professional services firms, today announced the launch of its dedicated Law Firm Management Services Organization (MSO) practice. The new strategic offering is designed to help law firms separate the practice of law from the business of law through world-class business services operating at scale. By modernizing how operational functions are managed and delivered, an MSO gives firms greater opportunities for innovation, operational excellence and long-term enterprise value while enhancing profitability and improving both the client and lawyer experience. The practice is being developed and led in strategic partnership with Rob Morris, an internationally recognized legal industry executive across some of the world's leading law firms.

"The legal industry is being reshaped by a convergent set of pressures that go well beyond any single disruption. AI, client pricing pressure, talent scarcity and legacy infrastructure are all compounding at once," says Michelle Deichmeister, Chief Executive Officer of Opensity Solutions. "The structural response is to separate the practice of law from the business of law, with MSOs as the vehicle for that split. Our partnership with Rob allows us to bring that model to law firms directly so our clients don't have to build it themselves. We take on the work of modernizing and transforming their operations over time so firms can stay focused on their clients and their growth."

"Our clients have been asking us to help them build more holistic back-office functions, and that's exactly what we've set out to do," says Christopher Petrini-Poli, Executive Chairman, Opensity Solutions. "By bringing three companies together, we've built capabilities that span front, middle and back-office support for professional services firms and law firms. What we're hearing from clients is a real shift in how they want their services delivered - and increasingly, they're asking us to invest alongside them in that support. MSOs have become an important part of that conversation, giving firms a way to bring in capital to fund growth and investment and to create better retention tools for their lawyers. Our alignment with Renovus as a PE sponsor has been a key part of making that possible. There's still a lot of confusion about what MSOs actually are and how they work, and we're glad to be working with Rob to help tell that story more clearly. Having known him for 20 years, I know he brings exactly the kind of industry depth our clients need."

"How law firms manage their business operations is evolving, and the MSO gives firms a structured way to modernize how they operate. Renovus has completed over 20 acquisitions within the legal services industry over the past five years, building a portfolio of businesses that help law firms and corporate legal departments operate, innovate and grow. We partnered with Opensity because it extends that work directly into firm operations, helping firms treat their operations as a source of strategic advantage rather than overhead. We're committed to backing that vision for the long term alongside a world-class team, and the partnership with Rob is a clear signal of the caliber of talent this platform attracts," says Lee Minkoff, Managing Director at Renovus Capital Partners.

Opensity delivers the core business functions law firms need to operate at scale, including IT solutions and help desk support, document processing, workplace services, on-site facilities, mail and production, marketing, legal billing and records and information governance, among others. Morris will lead the strategy behind how these capabilities are architected and delivered for law firm MSOs so firms can adopt an MSO model without setting up their own internal infrastructure. The result is a firm and MSO that run as one system, with people and resources freed up for client work, innovation and growth.

"I'm excited to be partnering with Opensity to lead its Law Firm MSO practice, given the company's pedigree in law firm operations and its ability to design and develop the Law Firm MSO operating model into a world-class business services platform," says Morris. "Together we can help law firms transform business services into strategic assets that drive innovation, improve client service, unlock enterprise value, enhance profitability and free up capital for reinvestment in the practice."

The timing reflects where the market is heading. As more firms formalize their approach to the MSO model, the ones that move first will set the pace. Opensity's role is to make that transition fast and low-risk, drawing on infrastructure already built and proven across the professional services sector. For Opensity's law firm clients, that translates into a more predictable cost structure, capital freed up to reinvest in the practice and an operating partner accountable for outcomes rather than hours logged.

About Rob Morris

Rob Morris is a senior international executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience in the legal and professional services sector, having held Chief Operating Officer, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Information Officer roles at Clifford Chance, Baker McKenzie and Borden Ladner Gervais across North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe and the Middle East. He has helped law firms drive growth, profitability and business transformation. His expertise spans corporate strategy, finance, technology/AI, operations, human resources, marketing, legal operations, procurement and commercial excellence. For more information about Opensity's MSO Services, contact robert.morris@opensitysolutions.com.

About Opensity Solutions

Opensity Solutions is the largest tech-enabled managed services provider supporting leading corporations, law firms, financial institutions and professional services firms. Opensity provides integrated operational platforms, automation and advisory services that enable clients to modernize operating models, reduce cost and accelerate growth. Its capabilities include IT and technology solutions, document processing and administrative support, marketing and communications, billing and AP/AR services, records and information governance, workflow automation, consulting and hospitality and facilities services. For more information, visit opensitysolutions.com.

Press Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Opensity

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

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