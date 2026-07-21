Lake Oswego, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - McKey Law, an Oregon law firm led by attorney Bracken McKey, today announced the publication of a new professional commentary examining how near misses can provide useful information about organizational processes, communication and risk.

The publication, titled "What Near Misses Reveal About Decision-Making and Risk," explores situations in which an error, process breakdown or potentially harmful outcome is identified and corrected before significant consequences occur.

It also examines how positive final results can sometimes conceal problems involving unclear responsibilities, incomplete communication or last-minute interventions.

"A near miss can reveal weaknesses that may not be visible when an organization reviews only the final outcome," said Bracken McKey, Owner and Attorney at McKey Law. "Looking closely at what almost happened can provide useful information about how decisions were made, how the problem was identified and what prevented it from becoming more serious."

Examining the Process Behind the Outcome

The new commentary distinguishes between achieving a successful result and following a reliable process.

A project may be completed on time even when responsibilities were unclear. A document may be submitted correctly because one person identified an error shortly before the deadline. A potentially serious communication problem may be resolved before it affects the final result.

Although the outcome appears successful, the underlying process may still require review.

The publication examines several common types of near misses, including:

Errors identified before documents or decisions are finalized

Communication problems corrected shortly before deadlines

Unclear responsibilities resolved through last-minute intervention

Procedural gaps detected during an independent review

Potential risks identified before they affect clients, projects or operations

The commentary focuses on understanding the conditions surrounding these incidents rather than assigning individual blame.

Applying Legal and Investigative Experience

McKey developed the commentary using insights from more than 25 years of experience in public service and private legal practice.

"Legal work requires an examination of both the result and the process that produced it," said Bracken McKey, Owner and Attorney at McKey Law. "The same approach can be applied when reviewing a close call. The key questions are what occurred, when the issue was noticed and which safeguard prevented a different outcome."

Key Areas Covered in the Publication

The commentary addresses four primary areas of near-miss review:

Process evaluation: Identifying the steps and conditions that allowed the issue to develop.

Problem detection: Determining how the issue was discovered and whether an established control identified it.

Communication review: Examining whether relevant information reached the appropriate people at the appropriate time.

Future risk assessment: Considering whether the same circumstances could produce a more serious result if repeated.

The publication also discusses how documenting near misses may help organizations identify recurring process concerns and improve visibility into operational risks.

Supporting Earlier Risk Identification

The commentary presents near-miss analysis as part of ongoing organizational review rather than solely as a response to a major failure.

By reviewing close calls, organizations may be able to identify communication gaps, procedural inconsistencies and unclear decision-making responsibilities before those issues lead to larger consequences.

"When employees can discuss close calls without the conversation immediately becoming focused on blame, leaders receive a clearer picture of how their systems are working," McKey said. "That information can support more informed decisions and more dependable processes."

The full commentary and additional information about Bracken McKey and McKey Law are available at: https://www.mckeylaw.com/

About McKey Law

McKey Law is an Oregon law firm led by Bracken McKey, a former Chief Deputy District Attorney with more than 25 years of experience in public service and private legal practice. McKey's professional background includes complex case evaluation, investigative coordination, risk assessment and legal decision-making.

The firm represents clients in criminal defence and personal injury matters and is based in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Media Contact

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Source: AMRYTT MEDIA