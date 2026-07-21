Predictive Discovery Limited: Proposed Name Change and Consolidation of Capital

QUEBEC CITY, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Discovery Limited (ASX:PDI, TSX:PDI) ("PDI" or the "Company") advises that it will seek approval to change its name to "PDI Gold Limited" and consolidate its capital. The ASX and TSX ticker code "PDI" will remain unchanged.

PDI will seek shareholder approval at a General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 21 August 2026, to consolidate the issued capital of the Company through the conversion of every five (5) existing shares into one (1) share (the "Consolidation"). All securities in the Company, including Shares, Options, Warrants, DSUs, and Performance Rights will be consolidated on the same basis.

The Consolidation is proposed by the Company to reduce the total number of outstanding securities on issue and to provide a more appropriate capital and share price structure for a company of PDI's scale and nature.

The Consolidation will apply equally to all shareholders and as such the shareholders' proportional interest in the Company's issued capital will remain unchanged (other than minor variations resulting from the rounding of fractional shareholdings).

The PDI Board unanimously recommend that shareholders vote FOR the proposed name change and the Consolidation.

Details of the approvals including the name change and Consolidation timetable are contained in a notice of meeting and letter to shareholders released today and remain subject to any further required approvals of the TSX and ASX.

This announcement is authorised for release by the PDI Board of Directors.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information visit our website at www.predictivediscovery.com or contact:

Investor Enquiries Media Enquiries Matthew Wilcox Nathan Ryan CEO & Managing Director NWR Communications E: info@predictivediscovery.com E: nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au P: +61 8 9216 1000 P: +61 420 582 887



ABOUT PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY

PDI is a leading West African gold production and development company, combining a portfolio of high quality assets with a proven execution capability and strong financial platform.

PDI asset portfolio is anchored by the Kiniero Gold Mine in Guinea, which commenced production in late 2025, and the Nampala Gold Mine in Mali, which has been operating since 2017. These production assets provide momentum and strong cash flows as the Company advances its growth plans.

PDI's long-life growth asset is the Tier-1 Bankan Gold Project in Guinea, one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Africa. Bankan is approaching construction-ready status with expected production of ~250,000oz per annum over more than 12 years.

Once Bankan is in production, PDI is targeting annual production exceeding 400,000oz by 2029 from its low-cost mining hub in Guinea, leveraging the proximity and synergies of the Kiniero and Bankan assets.

PDI is at a pivotal stage in its evolution, growing into a mid-tier, multi-mine West African gold producer, with a clear focus on sustainably developing its portfolio to create long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.

COMPLIANCE STATEMENTS

Not an Offer

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the contents of this announcement. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, U.S. registration requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding gold production and guidance, expectations regarding exploration and development activities and potential, expectations regarding permitting and development funding for the Bankan Project. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations as at the date of this announcement and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "will", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "could", "should", "plan", "estimate" and similar expressions.

Although PDI believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since no assurance can be provided that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or good faith belief of the officers and directors of PDI as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, commodity price fluctuations, foreign exchange movements and general economic conditions, geopolitical, social and regulatory risks, operating and cost risks, the speculative nature of exploration and project development including the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses, permits and funding, diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, changes to the legal and regulatory framework within which PDI operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation and other risks described in PDI's public disclosure documents filed on ASX and on SEDAR+.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, PDI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. All forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in its entirety by the above cautionary statement.

Production Targets

This announcement refers to PDI having expected production of more than 400,000oz per annum by 2029. The production targets in respect of the Bankan Project were released to ASX on 25 June 2025 in an announcement by PDI titled "Bankan DFS Confirms Outstanding Project Economics". The production targets in respect of Robex's Kiniero Project were released to ASX on 22 August 2025 in an announcement by Robex titled "Amendment to Kiniero Gold Project Technical Report". PDI confirms that all the material assumptions underpinning the production targets in the previous announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.