A research team led by China's Harbin Institute of Technology has developed a novel cover glass for facade-mounted PV modules that reduces reflection at high angles of incidence. The glass features a periodic groove structure optimized through a constrained optimization by linear approximation (COBYLA) algorithm combined with ray-tracing simulations in Comsol Multiphysics. "Existing antireflective technologies for glass could not address the issue of high reflectivity on photovoltaic-module glass surfaces under large-angle-of-incidence (AOI) conditions," the researchers said. "Therefore, it remained ...

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