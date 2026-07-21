Interhome: Summer bookings of sustainable holiday homes more than double in key European markets

GLATTBRUGG, Switzerland, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interhome, Europe's leading specialist in holiday-home rental management, today launches its Sustainable Summer Booking Trends series, a new recurring analysis based on Interhome's own booking data that tracks how sustainability is evolving across key European holiday-home markets.

Based on arrival dates for stays between June and September, the analysis across Switzerland, France, Germany, Italy and Spain shows that sustainable summer bookings more than doubled between 2020 and 2025.

Over the same period, the share of sustainable bookings in Interhome's summer booking mix increased from 16.7% to 29.5%, up 12.8 percentage points, suggesting a structural shift in summer holiday-home demand.

The pace and profile of this shift vary across markets. In 2025, Italy recorded the highest sustainable booking share at (40.1%), followed by Germany (36.1%) and Switzerland (35.9%), while Spain (29.3%) and France (16.1%) reflect different stages of market development.

At feature level, recycling recorded the strongest cumulative gains between 2020 and 2025 across all five markets, with particularly strong increases in France, Italy and Spain. EV charging showed the clearest progress in France and Switzerland, while solar panels advanced most visibly in Italy and Spain.

Overall, the results show that sustainability is developing at different speeds across countries, both in the current share of sustainable holiday-home bookings and in the growth of individual sustainability features.

"Our ambition is not only to respond to change in the holiday-home market, but to help shape it," said Jörg Herrmann, CEO of Interhome. "That is why we are launching this series: to contribute regular, data-based insight that supports a more informed discussion around the future of sustainable holiday-home management and travel."

"The analysis clearly shows that more and more property owners are investing in the sustainability of their holiday properties, whether by adding an EV charging station to increase guest appeal or by using photovoltaic systems, energy-efficient kitchen appliances and water-saving fittings to reduce ongoing operating costs," said Saskia Weber, Director of Sustainability at Interhome. "As a result of these efforts by our property owners, the number of sustainable properties in Interhome's portfolio continues to grow, as does their share of summer bookings."

As sustainability becomes a more established part of travel decision-making, Interhome aims to provide a regular, data-led view of how the holiday-home market is developing across its key markets.

About the analysis

Interhome's analysis is based on its own booking data for holiday properties in Switzerland, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain for stays between June and September 2026.

In addition to recycling facilities, solar power and EV charging stations, Interhome assesses its apartments and holiday homes based on the following sustainability features: the use of renewable energy, no disposable tableware, at least double-glazed windows, energy-efficient heating and lighting, water-saving toilets and showers, and proximity to public transport.

About Interhome

Interhome is a holiday home rental management specialist operating the largest network of local service offices in Europe. The company has a largely exclusive portfolio of over 70,000 holiday properties in more than 20 European countries.

Founded in Switzerland in 1965, the company combines intelligent digital solutions with reliable personal support on site, enabling consistently high service quality and seamless processes.

Interhome operates more than 200 local service offices and partner locations in Europe, delivering trusted expertise and peace of mind to homeowners. Interhome's combination of global marketing strength and local, on-the-ground expertise enables property owners to maximize occupancy, protect property value, and generate consistent rental returns.

Interhome is part of the HomeToGo Group, Europe's leading vacation rental group.

For holiday home bookings, visit www.interhome.com

For holiday home rental management, visit www.interhome.group

Media Contact

communication@interhome.group

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