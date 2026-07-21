The Best Eyelid Surgery in Florida Is Done by Dr. Sessa at Sarasota Surgical Arts

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Eyelid surgery remains one of the most sought-after facial rejuvenation procedures across Florida. Patients dealing with drooping upper lids, persistent under-eye bags, and loose skin around the eyes are seeking surgeons with specialized facial training rather than those with general cosmetic surgery backgrounds.

Dr. Alberico J. Sessa of Sarasota Surgical Arts is among the Florida surgeons offering blepharoplasty procedures for patients seeking facial rejuvenation options. His background in facial cosmetic surgery, surgical experience, and involvement in cosmetic surgery education have contributed to increased patient interest in Sarasota Surgical Arts for eyelid surgery consultations. This growing recognition has led many patients to consider Sarasota Surgical Arts for the best eyelid surgery in Florida .

Why Does Eyelid Surgery Require Specialized Training?

Blepharoplasty is one of the most technically demanding facial cosmetic procedures because it involves delicate eyelid structures that contribute to both facial appearance and normal eye function. Eyelid surgery requires careful evaluation of skin, muscle, and fat around the eyes to address aesthetic concerns while supporting natural eyelid function.

According to Sarasota Surgical Arts, Dr. Sessa's background demonstrates the expertise required for this procedure. He is double board certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery , with specialized training in facial anatomy and cosmetic surgery. This background supports an individualized approach to blepharoplasty based on each patient's anatomy and aesthetic goals.

Upper and Lower Eyelid Procedure Options

Blepharoplasty may be performed on the upper eyelids, lower eyelids, or both, depending on a patient's anatomy and aesthetic concerns.

Upper eyelid surgery is commonly performed to address excess skin and fat that can create a hooded or heavy appearance. Lower eyelid surgery focuses on concerns such as under-eye puffiness, prominent fat pockets, and skin laxity.

According to Sarasota Surgical Arts, treatment planning is based on an evaluation of the patient's eyelid anatomy to determine whether skin removal, fat repositioning, fat reduction, or a combination of techniques is appropriate.

When signs of aging affect both the upper and lower eyelids, the procedures may be performed during the same surgical session when clinically appropriate.

Credentials and Experience Distinguish Dr. Sessa

As patients continue to research eyelid surgery providers, qualifications, surgical experience, and professional involvement remain important factors when evaluating cosmetic surgeons.

According to Sarasota Surgical Arts, Dr. Sessa has performed more than 25,000 surgical procedures throughout his career, including facial cosmetic procedures such as blepharoplasty. His training includes a cosmetic surgery fellowship through the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, providing additional specialized education in aesthetic surgical techniques.

In addition to his surgical practice, he remains involved in cosmetic surgery education and physician evaluation. He serves as an Oral Board Examiner for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, where he helps assess surgeons pursuing board certification. He has also contributed to peer-reviewed research and presented lectures on cosmetic surgery techniques.

Dr. Sessa's surgical experience, academic involvement, and participation in professional organizations have earned him recognition among patients researching eyelid surgery and facial cosmetic procedures in Florida.

His professional recognitions include SRQ Top Doctor recognition and Best Doctor designation from Florida Magazine on multiple occasions.

Experience Remains an Important Consideration for Eyelid Surgery

Choosing an eyelid surgeon involves more than comparing before-and-after photographs or procedure costs. Specialized facial training, board certification, surgical experience, and individualized treatment planning are factors patients commonly consider when evaluating blepharoplasty providers.

As more people search for the best eyelid surgery in Florida , surgeons with a strong background in facial cosmetic surgery and an ongoing commitment to advancing cosmetic surgery education continue to receive attention from patients seeking reliable information before making a surgical decision.

At Sarasota Surgical Arts, Dr. Alberico Sessa's experience in facial rejuvenation, commitment to individualized treatment planning, and professional involvement within the field represent many of the qualifications patients commonly consider when researching eyelid surgery providers.

Media Contact

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website: www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com

SOURCE: Sarasota Surgical Arts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-does-the-best-eyelid-surgery-in-florida-1193480