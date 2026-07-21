Global digital ID acceptance, continuous risk analysis with Jumio Watch, and expanded reusable identity in Latin America mark a quarter of significant platform and leadership momentum

Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered identity intelligence, today announced a strong second quarter for 2026. This period of rapid momentum was defined by platform innovation, executive leadership additions, and expanded customer adoption across financial services, gaming, and more. Growth in Q2 was fueled by the company's vision to replace legacy identity verification with continuous, contextual and connected identity intelligence.

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Throughout Q2, Jumio expanded its platform to move beyond the limitations of static onboarding, ensuring that security is foundational, not an afterthought. Key innovation developments include:

Global Digital ID Acceptance: In June, Jumio significantly expanded support for digital IDs across the globe, being the first identity intelligence provider to enable customers to accept digital IDs across more than 60 countries and territories through a single integration, with no separate vendor relationships and no country-by-country accreditation burden.

In June, Jumio significantly expanded support for digital IDs across the globe, being the first identity intelligence provider to enable customers to accept digital IDs across more than 60 countries and territories through a single integration, with no separate vendor relationships and no country-by-country accreditation burden. Continuous Risk Analysis with Jumio Watch: Launched in April, Jumio Watch addresses the reality that identity risk persists long after a user is first verified. By continuously analyzing signals and cross-customer intelligence, Jumio Watch surfaces emerging fraud patterns that static systems miss, offering fraud teams actionable, investigation-ready insights.

Launched in April, Jumio Watch addresses the reality that identity risk persists long after a user is first verified. By continuously analyzing signals and cross-customer intelligence, Jumio Watch surfaces emerging fraud patterns that static systems miss, offering fraud teams actionable, investigation-ready insights. The Future of Frictionless Onboarding: With the expansion of selfie.DONE across Latin America, Jumio continues to prove that security and user experience are not mutually exclusive. selfie.DONE removes friction from the onboarding process by empowering previously verified, trusted users to verify their identity with just a selfie. This expansion marks the next phase of Jumio's global rollout of true reusable identity, with support in additional regions coming soon.

"The innovations we brought to market in Q2 are already having a direct impact on our customers' revenue and their user experience, which directly benefits the bottom line and reduces fraud," said Jumio CEO Mark Lorion. "Legacy identity vendors provide only a single checkpoint, while Jumio's identity intelligence ecosystem scales with our customers' needs. It's so much more than onboarding we are providing the continuous, AI-powered protection necessary to navigate an era where digital trust is a competitive necessity."

Other notable Q2 achievements include:

Key Executive Hires: Mark Lorion was appointed Jumio CEO at the end of April and brings over three decades of experience scaling high-growth B2B software companies to the role. Lorion succeeded Bala Kumar, who served as president and interim CEO from the start of 2026 and continues his leadership as president and chief product technology officer. Additionally, Mike Sasaki joined Jumio as SVP of customer success, bringing over 15 years of experience with industry leaders to drive value-driven relationships and help customers achieve business objectives through identity intelligence.

Mark Lorion was appointed Jumio CEO at the end of April and brings over three decades of experience scaling high-growth B2B software companies to the role. Lorion succeeded Bala Kumar, who served as president and interim CEO from the start of 2026 and continues his leadership as president and chief product technology officer. Additionally, Mike Sasaki joined Jumio as SVP of customer success, bringing over 15 years of experience with industry leaders to drive value-driven relationships and help customers achieve business objectives through identity intelligence. Global Customer Momentum: Jumio also saw significant customer growth, including a Fortune 500 financial services firm, gaming operators, digital lenders, payment providers, and crypto platforms.

To learn more about Jumio and its award-winning, AI-powered identity intelligence solutions, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio Platform provides AI-powered identity intelligence anchored in biometric authentication, automation and data-driven insights to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful automated technology including biometric screening, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps to fight fraud and financial crime, onboard customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

U.S. Media Contact

Haleigh Kent-Bryant

10Fold Communications

jumio@10fold.com

810-516-5486

APAC Media Contact

Luke Nazir

FINN Partners

Luke.Nazir@finnpartners.com

+65 8139 2504

LATAM Media Contact

Giancarlo Aracena

Sentidos Comunicaciones

giancarlo@sentidoscomunicaciones.com

+56 9 7969 5161