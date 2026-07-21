With just a few months to go until SIAL Paris 2026 (17-21 October, Paris Nord Villepinte), the trade fair has unveiled the findings of its new SIAL Insights 2026 report, an international analysis identifying ten major trends set to bring about lasting change to food markets and consumer behavior.

Compiled using exclusive data from Kantar Food 360, Circana and ProtéinesXTC, the report highlights a more personalised, functional and experiential approach to food, whilst revealing the new trade-offs consumers are making in the face of economic, health and environmental challenges.

The 10 key insights into food in 2026

1. Healthy eating: fuel for a high-performing body

Consumers are seeking measurable benefits: protein, fiber, energy, immunity or digestive health.

2. The 'gut brain': food for mental wellbeing

Sleep, stress management, hormonal balance and cognitive performance now influence dietary choices.

3. Pleasure as a conscious experience

Premium taste experiences, bold flavors and culinary discovery are gaining ground.

4. Global commitment is becoming personalised

Reducing carbon footprints, short supply chains and accessibility are gradually replacing generic talk of 'natural' products.

5. Plant-based diets are entering a new phase

Beyond meat substitutes, consumers are diversifying their diets with more pulses and plant-based foods.

6. Individualisation is becoming the new norm

Age, lifestyle, nutritional goals and individual preferences are increasingly driving innovation.

7. The end of fixed mealtimes?

Functional snacks and small meals are becoming more common alongside traditional meals.

8. Accessible added value

Consumers continue to prioritize quality and health, but at affordable prices.

9. Digital technology is redefining food choices

Social media, influencers and online recommendations are playing an increasingly important role in purchasing decisions.

10. Inclusive innovation

Companies are expected to demonstrate their ability to meet a diverse range of dietary, cultural and societal needs.

Five fundamental shifts

Beyond these ten trends, the report highlights five key drivers: the rise of personalised health, the search for richer food experiences, the individualisation of offerings, the quest for a better balance between value and accessibility, and innovation driven by digital technology, inclusivity and pragmatic sustainability.

"These insights show that the food of tomorrow will be more personalised, more closely aligned with individual expectations and more focused on creating value. Understanding these developments is essential for companies wishing to anticipate the markets of tomorrow," emphasises the SIAL Insights team.

Industry professionals will be able to explore these trends at SIAL Paris 2026, which will bring together more than 8,500 exhibitors and stakeholders from over 200 countries to jointly analyse the future of food.

Download the full SIAL Insights 2026 report from the SIAL Paris website.

About SIAL Paris

Since 1964, SIAL Paris has been the world's largest trade fair dedicated to the agri-food industry. Held every two years, it brings together professionals and key players in the sector to explore trends, showcase innovations and develop business opportunities on an international scale.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260721476750/en/

Contacts:

Press

Head of International Communications

Juliette.marzynski@comexposium.com