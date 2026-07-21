World's First 10 Gbps Ethernet-over-Coax Network Controller

New silicon delivers fiber-class broadband over existing coaxial cabling infrastructure in 150 million homes

Aeonsemi (www.aeonsemi.com), a leader in mixed-signal and DSP connectivity ICs, today announced LumaReach, the industry's first commercially available 10 Gbps Ethernet-over-coax network controller IC. Developed as a new fiber-extension technology, LumaReach delivers fiber-class latency and bandwidth over existing RG6 and RG59 coaxial cabling already installed in approximately 150 million homes across North America and Europe, enabling service providers to accelerate multi-gigabit service deployment while avoiding costly last-drop fiber construction.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260721424191/en/

Example application of an ethernet media converter with an F-type connector and RJ45.

The AS27010 is a point-to-point, full-duplex Ethernet-over-coax network controller IC that operates over 75-ohm RG6 and RG59 cabling with standard F-type connectors, utilizing existing in-wall coax historically used for cable television and the Multimedia over Coax Alliance (MoCA). The LumaReach network controller delivers symmetrical 10 Gbps over a single coaxial run, providing up to 20 Gbps aggregate bidirectional throughput. LumaReach supports Power-over-Coax (PoC) deployments that eliminate the need for AC power at the pedestal, demarc, or remote endpoint.

"AI is reshaping every network that feeds it. While fiber continues moving deeper into neighborhoods, the final drop into homes remains constrained by decades-old wiring," said Mike Hansen, Senior Product Line Manager, Aeonsemi. "Service providers have been searching for ways to deliver fiber-class service over existing cables already installed in neighborhoods and homes. LumaReach closes that gap and offers service providers a cost-effective solution to bring symmetrical 10 Gbps to subscribers without trenching, rewiring, or performing DOCSIS plant upgrades."

LumaReach Key features:

Symmetrical full-duplex 10 Gbps or 20 Gbps aggregate maximum throughput over RG6 and RG59 with rate adaptation to cabling conditions. Competing commercially available solutions are limited to 2.5 Gbps aggregate throughput

over RG6 and RG59 with rate adaptation to cabling conditions. Competing commercially available solutions are limited to 2.5 Gbps aggregate throughput Sub-5 microseconds port-to-port latency compared with millisecond-class latency of the existing coaxial networking technologies orders of magnitude improvement to enable real-time AI, cloud gaming, AR/VR, and time-sensitive networking applications

compared with millisecond-class latency of the existing coaxial networking technologies orders of magnitude improvement to enable real-time AI, cloud gaming, AR/VR, and time-sensitive networking applications Power-over-Coax (PoC) ready technology to support remote powering of pedestals, demarc enclosures, fixed-wireless antennas, and outdoor MDU equipment

to support remote powering of pedestals, demarc enclosures, fixed-wireless antennas, and outdoor MDU equipment Integrated advanced cable diagnostics including fault localization and return-loss analysis, reducing installation time and truck rolls

including fault localization and return-loss analysis, reducing installation time and truck rolls Flexible MAC/PHY operating modes supporting a wide range of broadband applications, including fiber overbuilds from the curbside pedestal to the home; FTTH delivery through legacy coaxial demarc panels; fixed-wireless access backhaul; and in-home Wi-Fi mesh backhaul over existing coax

Availability

LumaReach is sampling now and enters volume production in September 2026. Aeonsemi has developed an F-type to RJ45 media converter reference design pairing the AS27010 LumaReach network controller with the AS22010 ChronoPHY 10GBASE-T Ethernet PHY to deliver a complete deployment-ready Ethernet-over-coax adapter for pedestal-to-home, demarc-to-router, fixed-wireless, and in-home mesh applications. The reference design kit is available to qualified customers in August 2026 A technical white paper describing the LumaReach architecture and performance is available at www.aeonsemi.com. For product evaluations and design engagements, contact mike.hansen@aeonsemi.com

About Aeonsemi

Aeonsemi is a leading fabless semiconductor company building the timing and networking silicon that powers modern AI infrastructure. Our portfolio includes the ChronoPHY multi-rate 10G Ethernet transceiver series for broadband access, enterprise networking, and Wi-Fi backhaul; the Nemo multi-gigabit automotive Ethernet (MGBASE-T1) chipset family designed for Physical AI applications including humanoid robots, automotive, and UAVs; and the Arcadium family of silicon oscillators, TCXOs and synchronization timing devices for data centers. The company is backed by global tier-one venture capital firms including Walden International, IDG Capital, Susquehanna International Group and Sequoia Capital. For more information, visit www.aeonsemi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260721424191/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Aeonsemi

Bill Eichen

VP Business Development

bill.eichen@aeonsemi.com

650.868.4999