Just Shrimp Enters Frozen Seafood with Shrimp Nuggets at Harris Teeter

Made with home-coast shrimp, the product delivers 100% real shrimp protein per serving with familiar ingredients and no artificial additives

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Just Shrimp is expanding into hundreds of Harris Teeter stores this month with the retail debut of its shrimp nuggets.

The launch marks the introduction of Just Shrimp, a new frozen seafood brand focused on bringing home-coast shrimp into familiar, retail-ready formats.

Made with shrimp from coastal waters, the product delivers 100% real shrimp protein per serving and is prepared with familiar ingredients commonly found in home kitchens, including wheat flour, eggs and spices. It contains no artificial flavors, colors, fillers or preservatives.

"When you look at the frozen seafood set, most of the innovation has been around flavors and coatings," said Just Shrimp founder Lee Edmondson, who has worked with global QSR brands including McDonald's and Burger King. "We wanted to give retailers a format that's easy for shoppers to recognize and purchase, while taking a more straightforward approach to ingredients and sourcing."

Just Shrimp sources its shrimp from North America's home coasts. By sourcing closer to retail, the brand shortens its supply chain and reduces reliance on long global shipping routes, helping preserve product quality and provide greater transparency throughout the product cycle.

"Our approach aligns well with a retailer like Harris Teeter, which is known for its engaged shopper base and commitment to championing quality," said Edmondson. "It's the right environment to introduce shrimp in a new format that shoppers already know and love."

Shoppers can find Just Shrimp Nuggets in the frozen seafood aisle at participating Harris Teeter stores. The product is available in 12-ounce packages with approximately four servings per package and a suggested retail price of $11.99.

The brand will support the launch with targeted investments across PR, shopper marketing and in-store activations to drive awareness and trial.

For more information, visit justshrimp.com .

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About Just Shrimp

Just Shrimp is an American seafood brand focused on bringing home-coast shrimp to retail through value-added frozen products. The company sources shrimp from coastal waters in North America and uses streamlined processing to maintain quality from harvest through production. Its products are offered in familiar formats with simple, pantry ingredients and no artificial flavors, colors, fillers or preservatives.

Media Contact: Kelly Huelsman, kelly@huepr.com, (704)307-1696

SOURCE: Just Shrimp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/just-shrimp-enters-frozen-seafood-with-shrimp-nuggets-at-harris-teeter-1192090