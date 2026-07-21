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WKN: A117UJ | ISIN: US87165B1035 | Ticker-Symbol: SFE
Stuttgart
21.07.26 | 13:33
63,16 Euro
-1,80 % -1,16
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,7265,5014:32
63,7265,3614:26
PR Newswire
21.07.2026 12:00 Uhr
56 Leser
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Synchrony Financial: Synchrony Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Company Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.34 Per Share

STAMFORD, Conn., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) today announced its second quarter 2026 results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026. The earnings news release and presentation can be found on the company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.synchrony.com/financial-information/financial-results.

Today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Brian Doubles, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Wenzel Sr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the financial results and outlook for certain business drivers. The conference call can be accessed via an audio webcast through the investor relations website at www.investors.synchrony.com, under Events and Presentations. A replay will also be available on the website.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on August 17, 2026 to holders of record at the close of business on August 5, 2026. The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Stock"), 8.250% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the "Series B Preferred Stock") and 7.250% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (the "Series C Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share. Each outstanding share of the Series C Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share. The dividends of approximately $14.06 per share on the Series A Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.351563 per outstanding depositary share), approximately $20.63 per share on the Series B Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.515625 per outstanding depositary share) and approximately $1,409.72 per share on the Series C Preferred Stock (equivalent to $14.09722 per outstanding depositary share) are payable on August 17, 2026 to holders of record at the close of business on August 5, 2026.

About Synchrony
Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company that has been at the heart of American commerce and opportunity for nearly a century. Synchrony delivers credit and banking products that empower tens of millions of consumers to improve their financial lives and access what matters most. Leveraging innovative solutions that are shaping the future of retail commerce, Synchrony supports the growth and success of some of the nation's most respected brands, alongside hundreds of thousands of small and midsize businesses, including health and wellness providers. Committed to excellence in service and culture, Synchrony is honored to be ranked the #1 Best Company to Work For® in the U.S. by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

Contacts
Investor Relations:
Kathryn Miller
(203) 585-6291
[email protected]

Media Relations:
Tyler Allen
(551) 370-2902
[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony Financial

© 2026 PR Newswire
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