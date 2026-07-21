JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 June 2026 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
30 June 2026
$ 4.11
JZCP's NAV as at 30 June 2026 is $4.11 per share (31 May 2026: $4.12 per share), the decrease in NAV of (1) cent per share is due to net fx losses of (1) cent per share and expenses of (1) cent per share offset by investment gains of 1 cent per share.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 June 2026:
US$'000
Assets
Private investments 153,750
Cash at bank and treasuries 94,066
Other receivables and prepayments 669
Total Assets 248,485
Liabilities
Other liabilities 521
Total liabilities 521
Net Asset Value 247,964
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.11