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PR Newswire
21.07.2026 13:18 Uhr
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JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 June 2026 was as follows:

Company Name

Date

NAV per Ordinary Share

JZ Capital Partners Limited

30 June 2026

$ 4.11

JZCP's NAV as at 30 June 2026 is $4.11 per share (31 May 2026: $4.12 per share), the decrease in NAV of (1) cent per share is due to net fx losses of (1) cent per share and expenses of (1) cent per share offset by investment gains of 1 cent per share.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 June 2026:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 153,750

Cash at bank and treasuries 94,066

Other receivables and prepayments 669

Total Assets 248,485

Liabilities

Other liabilities 521

Total liabilities 521

Net Asset Value 247,964

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.11

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.