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WKN: A1C9CM | ISIN: US37045V1008 | Ticker-Symbol: 8GM
Tradegate
21.07.26 | 12:39
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65,2265,5314:33
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PR Newswire
21.07.2026 12:30 Uhr
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General Motors: GM releases 2026 second-quarter results, raises full-year 2026 guidance and declares quarterly dividend

DETROIT, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors (NYSE: GM) today reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $48.0 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $1.3 billion, and EBIT-adjusted of $3.9 billion.

The company is raising its full-year 2026 EBIT-adjusted guidance for the second time this year. The company expects net income attributable to stockholders to be $8.4 billion to $9.8 billion; Automotive operating cash flow to be $15.4 billion to $19.4 billion; and EPS-diluted to be $8.98 to $10.98 based on its updated guidance and the impact of adjustments recorded year to date. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

The table below shows the revised guidance and how it compares to prior guidance.


Updated 2026 guidance

Previous 2026 guidance

EBIT-adjusted

$14.0 billion - $16.0 billion

$13.5 billion - $15.5 billion

Adjusted automotive free cash flow

$9.5 billion - $11.5 billion

$9.0 billion - $11.0 billion

EPS-diluted-adjusted

$12.00 - $14.00

$11.50 - $13.50

GM announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's outstanding common stock of $0.18 per share, payable September 17, 2026, to holders of the company's common stock at the close of trading on September 4, 2026.

An overview of quarterly results and financial highlights appears below. Visit the GM Investor Relations website to download the company's earnings deck and GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra's Letter to Shareholders.

Conference call for investors and analysts

Mary Barra and GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson will host a conference call for the?investment community at 8:30 a.m. ET today to discuss these results.

Conference call details are as follows:

  • 1-800-857-9821 (U.S.)
  • 1-517-308-9481 (international/caller-paid)
  • Conference call passcode: General Motors
  • An audio replay will be available on the GM Investor Relations website in the Events section.

Results Overview


Three Months Ended



($M) except per share amounts

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Change

% Change

Revenue

$ 48,026

$ 47,122

$ 904

1.9 %

Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$ 1,305

$ 1,895

$ (590)

(31.1) %

EBIT-adjusted

$ 3,943

$ 3,037

$ 906

29.8 %

Net income margin

2.7 %

4.0 %

(1.3) ppts

(32.5) %

EBIT-adjusted margin

8.2 %

6.4 %

1.8 ppts

28.1 %

Automotive operating cash flow

$ 5,071

$ 4,653

$ 418

9.0 %

Adjusted automotive free cash flow

$ 5,033

$ 2,827

$ 2,206

78.0 %

EPS-diluted

$ 1.41

$ 1.91

$ (0.50)

(26.0) %

EPS-diluted-adjusted

$ 3.57

$ 2.53

$ 1.04

41.3 %

GMNA EBIT-adjusted

$ 3,446

$ 2,415

$ 1,030

42.7 %

GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin

8.6 %

6.1 %

2.5 ppts

41.0 %

GMI EBIT-adjusted

$ 190

$ 204

$ (13)

(6.6) %

China equity income (loss)

$ 83

$ 71

$ 12

16.9 %

GM Financial EBT-adjusted

$ 605

$ 704

$ (99)

(14.0) %














Six Months Ended



($M) except per share amounts

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Change

% Change

Revenue

$ 91,650

$ 91,141

$ 509

0.6 %

Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$ 3,932

$ 4,680

$ (747)

(16.0) %

EBIT-adjusted

$ 8,196

$ 6,527

$ 1,669

25.6 %

Net income margin

4.3 %

5.1 %

(0.8) ppts

(15.7) %

EBIT-adjusted margin

8.9 %

7.2 %

1.7 ppts

23.6 %

Automotive operating cash flow

$ 5,604

$ 7,057

$ (1,453)

(20.6) %

Adjusted automotive free cash flow

$ 6,302

$ 3,639

$ 2,663

73.2 %

EPS-diluted

$ 4.25

$ 5.28

$ (1.03)

(19.6) %

EPS-diluted-adjusted

$ 7.27

$ 5.31

$ 1.96

36.9 %

GMNA EBIT-adjusted

$ 7,107

$ 5,702

$ 1,405

24.6 %

GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin

9.3 %

7.4 %

1.9 ppts

25.7 %

GMI EBIT-adjusted

$ 314

$ 234

$ 80

34.4 %

China equity income (loss)(a)

$ 248

$ 116

$ 132

n.m.

GM Financial EBT-adjusted

$ 1,294

$ 1,389

$ (95)

(6.9) %

__________

(a)

n.m. = not meaningful

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements: This press release and related comments by management may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact and represent our current judgment about possible future events. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

Guidance Reconciliations
The following table reconciles expected Net income attributable to stockholders to expected EBIT-adjusted (dollars in billions):


Year Ending December 31, 2026


Updated(a)


Previous

Net income attributable to stockholders

$ 8.4-9.8


$ 9.9-11.4

Income tax expense

2.2-2.8


2.6-3.1

Automotive interest (income) expense, net

(0.1)


-

Adjustments

3.5


1.0

EBIT-adjusted

$ 14.0-16.0


$ 13.5-15.5

__________

(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

The following table reconciles expected EPS-diluted to expected EPS-diluted-adjusted:


Year Ending December 31, 2026


Updated(a)


Previous

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 8.98-10.98


$ 10.62-12.62

Adjustments

3.02


0.88

EPS-diluted-adjusted

$ 12.00-14.00


$ 11.50-13.50

__________

(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of diluted earnings per common share to EPS-diluted-adjusted for adjustment details. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

The following table reconciles expected automotive net cash provided by operating activities to expected adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in billions):


Year Ending December 31, 2026


Updated(a)


Previous

Net automotive cash provided by operating activities

$ 15.4-19.4


$ 16.8-20.8

Less: Capital expenditures

10.0-12.0


10.0-12.0

Adjustments

4.1


2.2

Adjusted automotive free cash flow

$ 9.5-11.5


$ 9.0-11.0

__________

(a)

These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1

Combining Income Statement Information

(In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026


Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


Automotive


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined

Net sales and revenue


















Automotive

$ 43,762


$ -


$ -


$ 43,762


$ 42,869


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 42,869

GM Financial

-


4,267


(3)


4,264


-


-


4,255


(2)


4,253

Total net sales and revenue

43,762


4,267


(3)


48,026


42,869


-


4,255


(2)


47,122

Costs and expenses


















Automotive and other cost of sales

40,696


-


-


40,696


39,289


-


-


(1)


39,289

GM Financial interest, operating, and
other expenses

-


3,674


(1)


3,674


-


-


3,567


-


3,567

Automotive and other selling, general, and
administrative expense

2,199


-


(2)


2,197


2,141


-


-


(2)


2,139

Total costs and expenses

42,896


3,674


(3)


46,567


41,431


-


3,567


(2)


44,995

Operating income (loss)

867


593


-


1,459


1,438


-


688


-


2,127

Automotive interest expense

151


-


-


151


199


-


-


(1)


198

Interest income and other non-operating
income, net

223


-


-


223


367


-


-


(1)


366

Equity income (loss)

24


13


-


36


64


-


16


-


80

Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 963


$ 605


$ -


$ 1,568


$ 1,671


$ -


$ 704


$ -


$ 2,375

Income tax expense (benefit)







214










481

Net income (loss)







1,354










1,894

Net loss (income) attributable to
noncontrolling interests







(48)










1

Net income (loss) attributable to
stockholders







$ 1,305










$ 1,895



















Net income (loss) attributable to
common stockholders







$ 1,287










$ 1,865
























































Six Months Ended June 30, 2026


Six Months Ended June 30, 2025


Automotive


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined

Net sales and revenue


















Automotive

$ 83,111


$ -


$ -


$ 83,111


$ 82,729


$ 1


$ -


$ -


$ 82,730

GM Financial

-


8,543


(4)


8,539


-


-


8,419


(7)


8,412

Total net sales and revenue

83,111


8,543


(4)


91,650


82,729


1


8,419


(7)


91,141

Costs and expenses


















Automotive and other cost of sales

75,723


-


1


75,724


74,318


163


-


(1)


74,480

GM Financial interest, operating, and
other expenses

-


7,276


(1)


7,275


-


-


7,058


-


7,058

Automotive and other selling, general, and
administrative expense

4,270


-


(3)


4,266


4,016


111


-


(2)


4,124

Total costs and expenses

79,993


7,276


(4)


87,265


78,334


274


7,058


(4)


85,662

Operating income (loss)

3,118


1,267


-


4,385


4,395


(273)


1,361


(4)


5,479

Automotive interest expense

309


-


-


309


351


30


-


(30)


350

Interest income and other non-operating
income, net

530


(1)


-


530


701


2


-


(26)


676

Equity income (loss)

282


27


-


309


114


-


28


-


142

Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 3,621


$ 1,294


$ -


$ 4,915


$ 4,859


$ (301)


$ 1,389


$ -


$ 5,946

Income tax expense (benefit)







856










1,199

Net income (loss)







4,058










4,747

Net loss (income) attributable to
noncontrolling interests







(126)










(68)

Net income (loss) attributable to
stockholders







$ 3,932










$ 4,680



















Net income (loss) attributable to common
stockholders







$ 3,901










$ 5,224

________

1

Certain columns and rows may not add due to rounding.

The following table summarizes basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share amounts):


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025

Basic earnings per share








Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$ 1,305


$ 1,895


$ 3,932


$ 4,680

Adjustments(a)

(18)


(30)


(31)


544

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 1,287


$ 1,865


$ 3,901


$ 5,224









Weighted-average common shares outstanding

896


963


904


976









Basic earnings per common share

$ 1.44


$ 1.94


$ 4.32


$ 5.35

Diluted earnings per share








Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders -
diluted

$ 1,287


$ 1,865


$ 3,901


$ 5,224









Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted

910


976


918


989









Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.41


$ 1.91


$ 4.25


$ 5.28

Potentially dilutive securities(b)

-


6


-


6

__________

(a)

Includes a $593 million return from the preferred shareholders related to the redemption of Cruise preferred shares from noncontrolling interest holders in the six months ended June 30, 2025.

(b)

Potentially dilutive securities attributable to Performance Stock Units (PSUs) and Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) at June 30, 2026 and outstanding stock options, PSUs, and RSUs at June 30, 2025 were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share (EPS) because the securities would have had an antidilutive effect.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1

Combining Balance Sheet Information

(In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



June 30, 2026


December 31, 2025


Automotive


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined

ASSETS


















Current Assets


















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 15,147


$ 4,987


$ -


$ 20,134


$ 15,062


$ 56


$ 5,826


$ -


$ 20,945

Marketable debt securities

4,503


82


-


4,585


6,685


-


39


-


6,724

Accounts and notes receivable, net(a)

16,001


1,559


(790)


16,770


12,199


76


1,506


(727)


13,054

GM Financial receivables, net(b)

-


45,262


(393)


44,870


-


-


45,661


(395)


45,266

Inventories

15,955


-


(5)


15,950


14,472


-


-


(5)


14,467

Other current assets

2,767


4,929


4


7,700


3,167


9


5,130


6


8,312

Total current assets

54,374


56,818


(1,184)


110,008


51,585


141


58,162


(1,120)


108,767

Non-current Assets


















GM Financial receivables, net

-


44,454


-


44,454


-


-


44,384


-


44,384

Equity in net assets of nonconsolidated affiliates

4,485


1,178


-


5,663


4,564


-


1,117


-


5,681

Property, net

53,179


138


-


53,316


51,458


99


126


-


51,683

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

2,954


1,351


-


4,305


3,018


-


1,348


-


4,366

Equipment on operating leases, net

-


32,881


-


32,881


-


-


33,686


-


33,686

Deferred income taxes

24,190


(1,547)


-


22,643


24,446


-


(1,486)


-


22,960

Other assets

7,804


1,668


-


9,472


8,226


47


1,483


-


9,756

Total non-current assets

92,612


80,121


-


172,733


91,712


147


80,658


-


172,517

Total Assets

$ 146,986


$ 136,939


$ (1,184)


$ 282,742


$ 143,297


$ 288


$ 138,820


$ (1,120)


$ 281,284

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


















Current Liabilities


















Accounts payable (principally trade)(a)

$ 28,974


$ 657


$ (791)


$ 28,840


$ 24,075


$ 1


$ 491


$ (649)


$ 23,919

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term
debt


















Automotive(b)

907


-


(393)


514


1,120


7


-


(471)


656

GM Financial

-


36,498


-


36,498


-


-


35,012


-


35,012

Cruise

-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-

Accrued liabilities

26,280


4,701


-


30,982


28,956


54


4,744


-


33,754

Total current liabilities

56,162


41,856


(1,184)


96,834


54,151


63


40,248


(1,120)


93,342

Non-current Liabilities


















Long-term debt


















Automotive

15,465


-


-


15,465


15,522


70


-


-


15,591

GM Financial

-


75,220


-


75,220


-


-


79,018


-


79,018

Cruise

-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-

Postretirement benefits other than pensions

3,939


-


-


3,939


4,025


-


-


-


4,025

Pensions

4,528


13


-


4,541


4,977


-


11


-


4,988

Other liabilities

19,541


3,560


-


23,101


17,495


281


3,375


-


21,151

Total non-current liabilities

43,473


78,793


-


122,267


42,019


351


82,404


-


124,775

Total Liabilities

99,635


120,650


(1,184)


219,101


96,170


414


122,652


(1,120)


218,116

Equity


















Common stock, $0.01 par value

9


-


-


9


9


-


-


-


9

Additional paid-in capital(c)

19,184


1,018


(1,017)


19,185


18,086


1,842


1,077


(1,076)


19,928

Retained earnings

36,466


16,523


1


52,990


37,024


(1,968)


16,467


1


51,524

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,932)


(1,251)


-


(10,183)


(8,966)


-


(1,377)


-


(10,343)

Total stockholders' equity

46,726


16,290


(1,016)


62,000


46,153


(126)


16,167


(1,075)


61,119

Noncontrolling interests(c)

625


-


1,016


1,641


974


-


-


1,075


2,049

Total Equity

47,351


16,290


-


63,641


47,127


(126)


16,167


-


63,168

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 146,986


$ 136,939


$ (1,184)


$ 282,742


$ 143,297


$ 288


$ 138,820


$ (1,120)


$ 281,284

__________

(a)

Eliminations primarily include GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.6 billion due from Automotive; and Automotive accounts receivable of $0.2 billion due from GM Financial at June 30, 2026; and GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.5 billion due from Automotive; and Automotive accounts receivable of $0.1 billion primarily due from GM Financial at December 31, 2025.

(b)

Eliminations primarily related to GM Financial accounts receivable due from Automotive.

(c)

Primarily reclassification of GM Financial Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, B, and C. The preferred stock is classified as noncontrolling interests in our consolidated balance sheets.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1

Combining Cash Flow Information

(In millions) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2026


Six Months Ended June 30, 2025


Automotive


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined

Cash flows from operating activities


















Net income (loss)

$ 3,117


$ 941


$ -


$ 4,058


$ 4,040


$ (302)


$ 1,008


$ -


$ 4,747

Depreciation and impairment of Equipment on
operating leases, net

-


2,647


-


2,647


-


-


2,438


-


2,438

Depreciation, amortization, and impairment
charges on Property, net

3,468


18


-


3,486


3,511


9


17


-


3,537

Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction
(gains) losses

37


(7)


-


30


251


-


11


-


262

Undistributed earnings of nonconsolidated
affiliates, net

120


(27)


-


93


611


-


(28)


-


583

Pension contributions and OPEB payments

(431)


(1)


-


(432)


(308)


-


(1)


-


(309)

Pension and OPEB (income) expense, net

21


1


-


22


31


-


1


-


32

Provision (benefit) for deferred taxes

209


79


-


289


(3)


-


208


-


205

Change in other operating assets and
liabilities(a)(c)

(937)


(70)


117


(891)


(1,077)


(432)


410


2,573


1,473

Net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities

5,604


3,582


117


9,304


7,057


(725)


4,065


2,573


12,969

Cash flows from investing activities


















Expenditures for property

(3,425)


(29)


-


(3,454)


(3,940)


(2)


(10)


-


(3,953)

Available-for-sale marketable securities,
acquisitions

(1,391)


(120)


-


(1,511)


(1,248)


-


-


-


(1,248)

Available-for-sale marketable securities,
liquidations

3,566


77


-


3,644


1,719


-


-


-


1,719

Purchases of finance receivables

-


(18,727)


(8)


(18,736)


-


-


(19,270)


(6)


(19,275)

Principal collections and recoveries on finance
receivables(a)(b)

-


18,725


(1,011)


17,713


-


-


20,902


(3,616)


17,286

Purchases of leased vehicles

-


(6,591)


-


(6,591)


-


-


(8,591)


-


(8,591)

Proceeds from termination of leased vehicles

-


5,549


-


5,549


-


-


5,326


-


5,326

Other investing activities(b)

(103)


-


6


(97)


(3,320)


-


-


898


(2,422)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing
activities

(1,352)


(1,117)


(1,014)


(3,483)


(6,790)


(2)


(1,642)


(2,724)


(11,158)

Cash flows from financing activities


















Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt

1


(18)


-


(16)


(13)


-


41


-


29

Proceeds from issuance of debt (original
maturities greater than three months)(b)

124


23,226


-


23,350


2,018


499


28,650


(499)


30,668

Payments on debt (original maturities
greater than three months)

(300)


(25,392)


(3)


(25,696)


(571)


(3)


(26,722)


(20)


(27,316)

Payment to purchase common stock

(2,800)


-


-


(2,800)


(2,012)


-


-


-


(2,012)

Issuance (redemption) of subsidiary stock(b)

-


-


-


-


-


-


-


(29)


(29)

Dividends paid(c)

(771)


(959)


900


(831)


(260)


-


(759)


700


(319)

Other financing activities

(379)


(73)


-


(452)


(227)


-


(95)


-


(322)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing
activities

(4,125)


(3,217)


897


(6,445)


(1,064)


496


1,115


152


699

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
equivalents, and restricted cash

(96)


13


-


(83)


261


1


64


-


327

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash
equivalents, and restricted cash

31


(738)


-


(708)


(536)


(230)


3,602


-


2,836

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at
beginning of period

15,241


9,043


-


24,284


14,561


322


8,081


-


22,964

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at
end of period

$ 15,271


$ 8,305


$ -


$ 23,576


$ 14,025


$ 92


$ 11,683


$ -


$ 25,800

__________

(a)

Includes eliminations of $1.0 billion and $3.3 billion in the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 primarily driven by purchases/collections of wholesale finance receivables resulting from vehicles sold by GM to dealers that have arranged their inventory floor plan financing through GM Financial.

(b)

Eliminations include intercompany funding activity from Automotive and GM Financial to Cruise in the six months ended June 30, 2025.

(c)

Eliminations include dividends issued by GM Financial to Automotive in the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.

Note: Certain intercompany transactions that are eliminated in consolidation are presented on a net basis.

The following tables summarize key financial information (dollars in millions):


GMNA


GMI


Corporate


Eliminations


Total

Automotive


Cruise


GM

Financial


Reclassifications/
Eliminations


Total

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026


















Net sales and revenue

$ 39,912


$ 3,691


$ 159


$ -


$ 43,762


$ -


$ 4,267


$ (3)


$ 48,026

Expenditures for property

$ 1,834


$ 61


$ 30


$ -


$ 1,924


$ -


$ 18


$ -


$ 1,942

Depreciation and amortization

$ 1,649


$ 122


$ 6


$ -


$ 1,777


$ -


$ 1,325


$ -


$ 3,102

Impairment charges

$ 1


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 1


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 1

Equity income (loss)(a)(b)(c)

$ (383)


$ 82


$ (37)


$ -


$ (337)


$ -


$ 13


$ -


$ (324)




















GMNA


GMI


Corporate


Eliminations


Total

Automotive


Cruise


GM

Financial


Reclassifications/
Eliminations


Total

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


















Net sales and revenue

$ 39,486


$ 3,326


$ 57


$ -


$ 42,869


$ -


$ 4,255


$ (2)


$ 47,122

Expenditures for property

$ 2,014


$ 89


$ 28


$ -


$ 2,131


$ -


$ 6


$ -


$ 2,137

Depreciation and amortization

$ 1,642


$ 131


$ 9


$ -


$ 1,782


$ -


$ 1,243


$ -


$ 3,026

Impairment charges

$ -


$ 18


$ -


$ -


$ 18


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 18

Equity income (loss)(a)(b)

$ 12


$ 77


$ (14)


$ -


$ 75


$ -


$ 16


$ -


$ 91




















GMNA


GMI


Corporate


Eliminations


Total

Automotive


Cruise


GM

Financial


Reclassifications/
Eliminations


Total

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026


















Net sales and revenue

$ 76,312


$ 6,550


$ 249


$ -


$ 83,111


$ -


$ 8,543


$ (4)


$ 91,650

Expenditures for property

$ 3,260


$ 113


$ 51


$ -


$ 3,425


$ -


$ 29


$ -


$ 3,454

Depreciation and amortization

$ 3,190


$ 241


$ 11


$ -


$ 3,442


$ -


$ 2,665


$ -


$ 6,107

Impairment charges

$ 26


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 26


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 26

Equity income (loss)(a)(b)(c)

$ (247)


$ 243


$ (82)


$ -


$ (85)


$ -


$ 27


$ -


$ (58)




















GMNA


GMI


Corporate


Eliminations


Total

Automotive


Cruise


GM

Financial


Reclassifications/
Eliminations


Total

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025


















Net sales and revenue

$ 76,873


$ 5,753


$ 103


$ -


$ 82,729


$ 1


$ 8,419


$ (7)


$ 91,141

Expenditures for property

$ 3,719


$ 182


$ 39


$ -


$ 3,940


$ 2


$ 10


$ -


$ 3,953

Depreciation and amortization

$ 3,230


$ 233


$ 36


$ -


$ 3,499


$ 5


$ 2,456


$ -


$ 5,959

Impairment charges

$ -


$ 18


$ -


$ -


$ 18


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 18

Equity income (loss)(a)(b)

$ 255


$ 125


$ (14)


$ -


$ 366


$ -


$ 28


$ -


$ 394

__________

(a)

Includes Automotive China joint ventures (Automotive China JVs) equity income (loss) of $83 million and $248 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and $71 million and $116 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

(b)

Equity income (loss) related to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC, an equally owned joint venture with LG Energy Solution, is presented in Automotive and other cost of sales as this entity has historically been integral to the operations of our business by providing battery cells for our electric vehicles (EVs). Equity income (loss) related to Ultium Cell Holdings LLC was insignificant in the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and insignificant and $252 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

(c)

Equity income (loss) in GMNA includes impacts of our portion of impairment charges for EV strategic realignment.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Material1
(Unaudited)

General Motors Company (GM) uses both generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures for operational and financial decision making, and to assess Company and segment business performance. Our non-GAAP measures include: earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)-adjusted, presented net of noncontrolling interests; earnings before income taxes (EBT)-adjusted for our General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial) segment; earnings per share (EPS)-diluted-adjusted; effective tax rate-adjusted (ETR-adjusted); return on invested capital-adjusted (ROIC-adjusted) and adjusted automotive free cash flow. GM's calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related U.S. GAAP measures.

These non-GAAP measures allow management and investors to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons, and benchmark performance between periods and among geographic regions to understand operating performance without regard to items we do not consider a component of our core operating performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures allow investors the opportunity to measure and monitor our performance against our externally communicated targets and evaluate the investment decisions being made by management to improve ROIC-adjusted. Management uses these measures in its financial, investment, and operational decision-making processes, for internal reporting, and as part of its forecasting and budgeting processes. Further, our Board of Directors uses certain of these and other measures as key metrics to determine management performance under our performance-based compensation plans. For these reasons, we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful for our investors.

EBIT-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net income attributable to stockholders)EBIT-adjusted is presented net of noncontrolling interests and is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated operating results because it excludes automotive interest income, automotive interest expense, and income taxes as well as certain additional adjustments that are not considered part of our core operations. Examples of adjustments to EBIT include, but are not limited to, impairment charges on long-lived assets and other exit costs resulting from strategic shifts in our operations or discrete market and business conditions, and certain costs arising from legal matters. For EBIT-adjusted and our other non-GAAP measures, once we have made an adjustment in the current period for an item, we will also adjust the related non-GAAP measure in any future periods in which there is an impact from the item. Our corresponding measure for our GM Financial segment is EBT-adjusted because interest income and interest expense are an integral part of its financial performance.

EPS-diluted-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Diluted earnings per common share) EPS-diluted-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated diluted EPS results on a consistent basis. EPS-diluted-adjusted is calculated as net income attributable to common stockholders-diluted less adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and certain income tax adjustments divided by weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted. Examples of income tax adjustments include the establishment or release of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowances.

ETR-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Effective tax rate) ETR-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review the consolidated effective tax rate for our core operations on a consistent basis. ETR-adjusted is calculated as Income tax expense less the income tax related to the adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and the income tax adjustments noted above for EPS-diluted-adjusted divided by Income before income taxes less adjustments. When we provide an expected adjusted effective tax rate, we cannot provide an expected effective tax rate without unreasonable efforts because the U.S. GAAP measure may include significant adjustments that are difficult to predict.

ROIC-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Return on equity) ROIC-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our investment and capital allocation decisions. We define ROIC-adjusted as EBIT-adjusted for the trailing four quarters divided by ROIC-adjusted average net assets, which is the average equity balances adjusted for average automotive debt and interest liabilities, exclusive of finance leases; average automotive net pension and other postretirement benefits (OPEB) liabilities; and average automotive net income tax assets during the same period.

Adjusted automotive free cash flow (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net automotive cash provided by operating activities) Adjusted automotive free cash flow is used by management and can be used by investors to review the liquidity of our automotive operations and to measure and monitor our performance against our capital allocation program and evaluate our automotive liquidity against the substantial cash requirements of our automotive operations. We measure adjusted automotive free cash flow as automotive operating cash flow from operations less capital expenditures adjusted for management actions. Management actions can include voluntary events such as discretionary contributions to employee benefit plans or nonrecurring specific events such as a closure of a facility that are considered special for EBIT-adjusted purposes.

The following table reconciles Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) (dollars in millions):


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025

Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$ 1,305


$ 1,895


$ 3,932


$ 4,680

Income tax expense (benefit)

214


481


856


1,199

Automotive interest expense

151


198


309


350

Automotive interest income

(183)


(200)


(356)


(391)

Adjustments








EV strategic realignment(a)

2,279


330


3,356


330

China restructuring actions(b)

177


140


99


140

Separation costs(c)

-


87


-


87

Cruise restructuring(d)

-


65


-


65

GMI exit costs(e)

-


33


-


33

Headquarters relocation(f)

-


8


-


34

Total adjustments

2,456


663


3,455


689

EBIT-adjusted

3,943


3,037


8,196


6,527

Operating segments








GM North America (GMNA)

3,446


2,415


7,107


5,702

GM International (GMI)

190


204


314


234

Cruise

-


-


-


(273)

GM Financial(g)

605


704


1,294


1,389

Total operating segments

4,241


3,323


8,714


7,051

Corporate and eliminations(h)

(298)


(286)


(518)


(524)

EBIT-adjusted

$ 3,943


$ 3,037


$ 8,196


$ 6,527

__________

(a)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to our strategic realignment of our EV capacity and manufacturing footprint, including Ultium's strategic realignment.

(b)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to restructuring activities associated with our operations in China, including an other-than-temporary impairment and restructuring charges recorded in equity earnings associated with our Automotive China JVs.

(c)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to employee separation charges.

(d)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to restructuring charges resulting from the plan to combine the Cruise and GM technical efforts to advance autonomous and assisted driving. The adjustments primarily consist of non-cash restructuring charges, supplier-related charges, and employee separation costs.

(e)

These adjustments were excluded because they primarily relate to the wind down of our manufacturing operations in Columbia and Ecuador.

(f)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the GM headquarters relocation, primarily consisting of accelerated depreciation and other relocation expenditures.

(g)

GM Financial amounts represent EBT-adjusted.

(h)

GM's automotive interest income and interest expense, corporate expenditures, legacy costs from the Opel / Vauxhall Business (primarily pension costs), and certain revenues and expenses that are not part of a reportable segment are recorded centrally in Corporate.

The following table reconciles diluted earnings per common share to EPS-diluted-adjusted (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


Amount


Per Share


Amount


Per Share


Amount


Per Share


Amount


Per Share

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1,287


$ 1.41


$ 1,865


$ 1.91


$ 3,901


$ 4.25


$ 5,224


$ 5.28

Adjustments(a)

2,456


2.70


663


0.68


3,455


3.76


689


0.70

Tax effect on adjustments(b)

(496)


(0.54)


(64)


(0.07)


(679)


(0.74)


(70)


(0.07)

Return from preferred shareholders(c)

-


-


-


-


-


-


(593)


(0.60)

EPS-diluted-adjusted

$ 3,247


$ 3.57


$ 2,464


$ 2.53


$ 6,677


$ 7.27


$ 5,250


$ 5.31

__________

(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details.

(b)

The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.

(c)

This adjustment consists of a return from the preferred shareholders related to the redemption of Cruise preferred shares from noncontrolling interest holders in the six months ended June 30, 2025.

The following table reconciles our effective tax rate to ETR-adjusted (dollars in millions):


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


Income
before
income
taxes


Income
tax
expense
(benefit)


Effective
tax rate


Income
before
income
taxes


Income
tax
expense
(benefit)


Effective
tax rate


Income
before
income
taxes


Income
tax
expense
(benefit)


Effective
tax rate


Income
before
income
taxes


Income
tax
expense
(benefit)


Effective
tax rate

Effective tax rate

$ 1,568


$ 214


13.7 %


$ 2,375


$ 481


20.2 %


$ 4,915


$ 856


17.4 %


$ 5,946


$ 1,199


20.2 %

Adjustments(a)

2,456


496




663


64




3,455


679




689


70



ETR-adjusted

$ 4,024


$ 710


17.6 %


$ 3,038


$ 545


17.9 %


$ 8,370


$ 1,535


18.3 %


$ 6,635


$ 1,269


19.1 %

__________

(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details.
These adjustments include Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests where applicable. The tax effect of each adjustment is
determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.

We define return on equity (ROE) as Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders for the trailing four quarters divided by average equity for the same period. Management uses average equity to provide comparable amounts in the calculation of ROE. The following table summarizes the calculation of ROE (dollars in billions):


Four Quarters Ended


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025

Net income attributable to stockholders

$ 1.9


$ 4.8

Average equity(a)

$ 63.0


$ 66.8

ROE

3.1 %


7.1 %

__________

(a)

Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in Net income attributable to stockholders.

The following table summarizes the calculation of ROIC-adjusted (dollars in billions):


Four Quarters Ended


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025

EBIT-adjusted(a)

$ 14.4


$ 13.2

Average equity(b)

$ 63.0


$ 66.8

Add: Average automotive debt and interest liabilities (excluding finance leases)

16.0


16.2

Add: Average automotive net pension and OPEB liability

7.9


8.9

Less: Average automotive net income tax asset

(24.1)


(22.8)

ROIC-adjusted average net assets

$ 62.8


$ 69.1

ROIC-adjusted

22.9 %


19.0 %

__________

(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details.

(b)

Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in EBIT-adjusted.

The following table reconciles Net automotive cash provided by operating activities to adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in millions):


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025

Net automotive cash provided by operating activities

$ 5,071


$ 4,653


$ 5,604


$ 7,057

Less: Capital expenditures

(1,924)


(2,131)


(3,425)


(3,940)

Add: EV strategic realignment

1,871


-


4,103


-

Add: Legal Matters

13


-


13


-

Add: GMI exit costs

2


8


6


12

Add: Buick dealer strategy

-


305


-


465

Add: Separation costs

-


86


-


139

Add: China restructuring actions

-


9


-


9

Less: Ultium strategic realignment

-


(103)


-


(103)

Adjusted automotive free cash flow

$ 5,033


$ 2,827


$ 6,302


$ 3,639

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Material1
(Unaudited)

Vehicle Sales

GM presents both wholesale and total vehicle sales data to assist in the analysis of our revenue and market share. Wholesale vehicle sales data consists of sales to GM's dealers and distributors as well as sales to the U.S. Government, and excludes vehicles sold by our joint ventures. Wholesale vehicle sales data correlates to GM's revenue recognized from the sale of vehicles, which is the largest component of Automotive net sales and revenue. In the six months ended June 30, 2026, 26.8% of GM's wholesale vehicle sales volume was generated outside the U.S. The following table summarizes wholesale vehicle sales by our Automotive operations (vehicles in thousands):


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025

GMNA

848


849


1,641


1,676

GMI

142


125


248


209

Total

990


974


1,889


1,885

Total vehicle sales data represents: (1) retail sales (i.e., sales to consumers who purchase new vehicles from dealers or distributors); (2) fleet sales (i.e., sales to large and small businesses, governments, and daily rental car companies); and (3) certain vehicles used by dealers in their business, including but not limited to courtesy transportation vehicles previously used by dealers that were sold to the end consumer. Total vehicle sales data includes all sales by joint ventures on a total vehicle basis, not based on our percentage ownership interest in the joint venture, including vehicle sales of non-GM trademarked vehicles, which are included in the total vehicle sales we report for China. While total vehicle sales data does not correlate directly to the revenue GM recognizes during a particular period, we believe it is indicative of the underlying demand for GM's vehicles. Total vehicle sales data represents management's good faith estimate based on sales reported by our dealers, distributors, and joint ventures; commercially available data sources, such as registration and insurance data; and internal estimates and forecasts when other data is not available.

The following table summarizes industry and GM total vehicle sales and GM's related competitive position by geographic region (vehicles in thousands):


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


Industry


GM


Market
Share


Industry


GM


Market
Share


Industry


GM


Market
Share


Industry


GM


Market
Share

North America
























United States

4,310


715


16.6 %


4,294


747


17.4 %


8,056


1,341


16.7 %


8,323


1,440


17.3 %

Other

1,059


133


12.6 %


1,052


131


12.5 %


1,987


250


12.6 %


1,992


257


12.9 %

Total North America

5,369


848


15.8 %


5,345


878


16.4 %


10,042


1,592


15.8 %


10,315


1,697


16.5 %

Asia/Pacific, Middle East,
and Africa
























China(a)

5,434


357


6.6 %


6,587


448


6.8 %


10,346


706


6.8 %


12,398


890


7.2 %

Other

5,611


106


1.9 %


5,442


118


2.2 %


11,497


213


1.9 %


11,291


220


1.9 %

Total Asia/Pacific, Middle
East, and Africa

11,044


464


4.2 %


12,028


565


4.7 %


21,842


919


4.2 %


23,690


1,110


4.7 %

South America
























Brazil

795


79


10.0 %


647


64


9.9 %


1,419


141


9.9 %


1,199


120


10.0 %

Other

464


35


7.6 %


411


31


7.6 %


921


69


7.5 %


811


60


7.4 %

Total South America

1,259


115


9.1 %


1,058


95


9.0 %


2,340


209


8.9 %


2,010


180


8.9 %

Total in GM markets

17,672


1,427


8.1 %


18,432


1,538


8.3 %


34,225


2,720


7.9 %


36,015


2,987


8.3 %

Total Europe

4,591


-


- %


4,372


-


- %


8,972


1


- %


8,609


1


- %

Total Worldwide(b)

22,263


1,427


6.4 %


22,804


1,538


6.7 %


43,197


2,721


6.3 %


44,623


2,988


6.7 %

United States
























Cars

720


13


1.8 %


712


15


2.1 %


1,322


25


1.9 %


1,415


32


2.3 %

Trucks

1,163


378


32.5 %


1,223


401


32.8 %


2,170


702


32.4 %


2,277


746


32.8 %

Crossovers

2,428


324


13.4 %


2,359


330


14.0 %


4,564


615


13.5 %


4,631


662


14.3 %

Total United States

4,310


715


16.6 %


4,294


747


17.4 %


8,056


1,341


16.7 %


8,323


1,440


17.3 %

China(a)
























SGMS



94






132






210






251



SGMW



263






315






496






639



Total

5,434


357


6.6 %


6,587


447


6.8 %


10,346


706


6.8 %


12,398


890


7.2 %

__________

(a)

Includes sales by the Automotive China JVs: SAIC General Motors Sales Co., Ltd. (SGMS) and SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co., Ltd. (SGMW).

(b)

Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Sudan have been subject to broad economic sanctions. Accordingly, these countries are excluded from industry sales data and corresponding calculation of market share.

As discussed above, total vehicle sales and market share data provided in the table above includes fleet vehicles. Certain fleet transactions, particularly sales to daily rental car companies, are generally less profitable than retail sales to end customers. The following table summarizes estimated fleet sales and those sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales (vehicles in thousands):


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025

GMNA

207


178


391


350

GMI

111


96


193


164

Total fleet sales

318


274


584


514









Fleet sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales

22.3 %


17.8 %


21.5 %


17.2 %









SOURCE General Motors

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SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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