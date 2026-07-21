General Motors: GM releases 2026 second-quarter results, raises full-year 2026 guidance and declares quarterly dividend

DETROIT, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors (NYSE: GM) today reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $48.0 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $1.3 billion, and EBIT-adjusted of $3.9 billion.
The company is raising its full-year 2026 EBIT-adjusted guidance for the second time this year. The company expects net income attributable to stockholders to be $8.4 billion to $9.8 billion; Automotive operating cash flow to be $15.4 billion to $19.4 billion; and EPS-diluted to be $8.98 to $10.98 based on its updated guidance and the impact of adjustments recorded year to date. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.
The table below shows the revised guidance and how it compares to prior guidance.
Updated 2026 guidance
Previous 2026 guidance
EBIT-adjusted
$14.0 billion - $16.0 billion
$13.5 billion - $15.5 billion
Adjusted automotive free cash flow
$9.5 billion - $11.5 billion
$9.0 billion - $11.0 billion
EPS-diluted-adjusted
$12.00 - $14.00
$11.50 - $13.50
GM announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's outstanding common stock of $0.18 per share, payable September 17, 2026, to holders of the company's common stock at the close of trading on September 4, 2026.
An overview of quarterly results and financial highlights appears below. Visit the GM Investor Relations website to download the company's earnings deck and GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra's Letter to Shareholders.
Conference call for investors and analysts
Mary Barra and GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson will host a conference call for the?investment community at 8:30 a.m. ET today to discuss these results.
Conference call details are as follows:
- 1-800-857-9821 (U.S.)
- 1-517-308-9481 (international/caller-paid)
- Conference call passcode: General Motors
- An audio replay will be available on the GM Investor Relations website in the Events section.
Results Overview
Three Months Ended
($M) except per share amounts
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Change
% Change
Revenue
$ 48,026
$ 47,122
$ 904
1.9 %
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders
$ 1,305
$ 1,895
$ (590)
(31.1) %
EBIT-adjusted
$ 3,943
$ 3,037
$ 906
29.8 %
Net income margin
2.7 %
4.0 %
(1.3) ppts
(32.5) %
EBIT-adjusted margin
8.2 %
6.4 %
1.8 ppts
28.1 %
Automotive operating cash flow
$ 5,071
$ 4,653
$ 418
9.0 %
Adjusted automotive free cash flow
$ 5,033
$ 2,827
$ 2,206
78.0 %
EPS-diluted
$ 1.41
$ 1.91
$ (0.50)
(26.0) %
EPS-diluted-adjusted
$ 3.57
$ 2.53
$ 1.04
41.3 %
GMNA EBIT-adjusted
$ 3,446
$ 2,415
$ 1,030
42.7 %
GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin
8.6 %
6.1 %
2.5 ppts
41.0 %
GMI EBIT-adjusted
$ 190
$ 204
$ (13)
(6.6) %
China equity income (loss)
$ 83
$ 71
$ 12
16.9 %
GM Financial EBT-adjusted
$ 605
$ 704
$ (99)
(14.0) %
Six Months Ended
($M) except per share amounts
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Change
% Change
Revenue
$ 91,650
$ 91,141
$ 509
0.6 %
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders
$ 3,932
$ 4,680
$ (747)
(16.0) %
EBIT-adjusted
$ 8,196
$ 6,527
$ 1,669
25.6 %
Net income margin
4.3 %
5.1 %
(0.8) ppts
(15.7) %
EBIT-adjusted margin
8.9 %
7.2 %
1.7 ppts
23.6 %
Automotive operating cash flow
$ 5,604
$ 7,057
$ (1,453)
(20.6) %
Adjusted automotive free cash flow
$ 6,302
$ 3,639
$ 2,663
73.2 %
EPS-diluted
$ 4.25
$ 5.28
$ (1.03)
(19.6) %
EPS-diluted-adjusted
$ 7.27
$ 5.31
$ 1.96
36.9 %
GMNA EBIT-adjusted
$ 7,107
$ 5,702
$ 1,405
24.6 %
GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin
9.3 %
7.4 %
1.9 ppts
25.7 %
GMI EBIT-adjusted
$ 314
$ 234
$ 80
34.4 %
China equity income (loss)(a)
$ 248
$ 116
$ 132
n.m.
GM Financial EBT-adjusted
$ 1,294
$ 1,389
$ (95)
(6.9) %
__________
(a)
n.m. = not meaningful
General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements: This press release and related comments by management may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact and represent our current judgment about possible future events. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.
Guidance Reconciliations
The following table reconciles expected Net income attributable to stockholders to expected EBIT-adjusted (dollars in billions):
Year Ending December 31, 2026
Updated(a)
Previous
Net income attributable to stockholders
$ 8.4-9.8
$ 9.9-11.4
Income tax expense
2.2-2.8
2.6-3.1
Automotive interest (income) expense, net
(0.1)
-
Adjustments
3.5
1.0
EBIT-adjusted
$ 14.0-16.0
$ 13.5-15.5
__________
(a)
Refer to the reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.
The following table reconciles expected EPS-diluted to expected EPS-diluted-adjusted:
Year Ending December 31, 2026
Updated(a)
Previous
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 8.98-10.98
$ 10.62-12.62
Adjustments
3.02
0.88
EPS-diluted-adjusted
$ 12.00-14.00
$ 11.50-13.50
__________
(a)
Refer to the reconciliation of diluted earnings per common share to EPS-diluted-adjusted for adjustment details. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.
The following table reconciles expected automotive net cash provided by operating activities to expected adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in billions):
Year Ending December 31, 2026
Updated(a)
Previous
Net automotive cash provided by operating activities
$ 15.4-19.4
$ 16.8-20.8
Less: Capital expenditures
10.0-12.0
10.0-12.0
Adjustments
4.1
2.2
Adjusted automotive free cash flow
$ 9.5-11.5
$ 9.0-11.0
__________
(a)
These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1
Combining Income Statement Information
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
Automotive
GM
Reclassifications
Combined
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Reclassifications
Combined
Net sales and revenue
Automotive
$ 43,762
$ -
$ -
$ 43,762
$ 42,869
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 42,869
GM Financial
-
4,267
(3)
4,264
-
-
4,255
(2)
4,253
Total net sales and revenue
43,762
4,267
(3)
48,026
42,869
-
4,255
(2)
47,122
Costs and expenses
Automotive and other cost of sales
40,696
-
-
40,696
39,289
-
-
(1)
39,289
GM Financial interest, operating, and
-
3,674
(1)
3,674
-
-
3,567
-
3,567
Automotive and other selling, general, and
2,199
-
(2)
2,197
2,141
-
-
(2)
2,139
Total costs and expenses
42,896
3,674
(3)
46,567
41,431
-
3,567
(2)
44,995
Operating income (loss)
867
593
-
1,459
1,438
-
688
-
2,127
Automotive interest expense
151
-
-
151
199
-
-
(1)
198
Interest income and other non-operating
223
-
-
223
367
-
-
(1)
366
Equity income (loss)
24
13
-
36
64
-
16
-
80
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 963
$ 605
$ -
$ 1,568
$ 1,671
$ -
$ 704
$ -
$ 2,375
Income tax expense (benefit)
214
481
Net income (loss)
1,354
1,894
Net loss (income) attributable to
(48)
1
Net income (loss) attributable to
$ 1,305
$ 1,895
Net income (loss) attributable to
$ 1,287
$ 1,865
Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
Automotive
GM
Reclassifications
Combined
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Reclassifications
Combined
Net sales and revenue
Automotive
$ 83,111
$ -
$ -
$ 83,111
$ 82,729
$ 1
$ -
$ -
$ 82,730
GM Financial
-
8,543
(4)
8,539
-
-
8,419
(7)
8,412
Total net sales and revenue
83,111
8,543
(4)
91,650
82,729
1
8,419
(7)
91,141
Costs and expenses
Automotive and other cost of sales
75,723
-
1
75,724
74,318
163
-
(1)
74,480
GM Financial interest, operating, and
-
7,276
(1)
7,275
-
-
7,058
-
7,058
Automotive and other selling, general, and
4,270
-
(3)
4,266
4,016
111
-
(2)
4,124
Total costs and expenses
79,993
7,276
(4)
87,265
78,334
274
7,058
(4)
85,662
Operating income (loss)
3,118
1,267
-
4,385
4,395
(273)
1,361
(4)
5,479
Automotive interest expense
309
-
-
309
351
30
-
(30)
350
Interest income and other non-operating
530
(1)
-
530
701
2
-
(26)
676
Equity income (loss)
282
27
-
309
114
-
28
-
142
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 3,621
$ 1,294
$ -
$ 4,915
$ 4,859
$ (301)
$ 1,389
$ -
$ 5,946
Income tax expense (benefit)
856
1,199
Net income (loss)
4,058
4,747
Net loss (income) attributable to
(126)
(68)
Net income (loss) attributable to
$ 3,932
$ 4,680
Net income (loss) attributable to common
$ 3,901
$ 5,224
________
1
Certain columns and rows may not add due to rounding.
The following table summarizes basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share amounts):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Basic earnings per share
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders
$ 1,305
$ 1,895
$ 3,932
$ 4,680
Adjustments(a)
(18)
(30)
(31)
544
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$ 1,287
$ 1,865
$ 3,901
$ 5,224
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
896
963
904
976
Basic earnings per common share
$ 1.44
$ 1.94
$ 4.32
$ 5.35
Diluted earnings per share
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders -
$ 1,287
$ 1,865
$ 3,901
$ 5,224
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
910
976
918
989
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 1.41
$ 1.91
$ 4.25
$ 5.28
Potentially dilutive securities(b)
-
6
-
6
__________
(a)
Includes a $593 million return from the preferred shareholders related to the redemption of Cruise preferred shares from noncontrolling interest holders in the six months ended June 30, 2025.
(b)
Potentially dilutive securities attributable to Performance Stock Units (PSUs) and Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) at June 30, 2026 and outstanding stock options, PSUs, and RSUs at June 30, 2025 were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share (EPS) because the securities would have had an antidilutive effect.
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1
Combining Balance Sheet Information
(In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
June 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
Automotive
GM
Reclassifications
Combined
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Reclassifications
Combined
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 15,147
$ 4,987
$ -
$ 20,134
$ 15,062
$ 56
$ 5,826
$ -
$ 20,945
Marketable debt securities
4,503
82
-
4,585
6,685
-
39
-
6,724
Accounts and notes receivable, net(a)
16,001
1,559
(790)
16,770
12,199
76
1,506
(727)
13,054
GM Financial receivables, net(b)
-
45,262
(393)
44,870
-
-
45,661
(395)
45,266
Inventories
15,955
-
(5)
15,950
14,472
-
-
(5)
14,467
Other current assets
2,767
4,929
4
7,700
3,167
9
5,130
6
8,312
Total current assets
54,374
56,818
(1,184)
110,008
51,585
141
58,162
(1,120)
108,767
Non-current Assets
GM Financial receivables, net
-
44,454
-
44,454
-
-
44,384
-
44,384
Equity in net assets of nonconsolidated affiliates
4,485
1,178
-
5,663
4,564
-
1,117
-
5,681
Property, net
53,179
138
-
53,316
51,458
99
126
-
51,683
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
2,954
1,351
-
4,305
3,018
-
1,348
-
4,366
Equipment on operating leases, net
-
32,881
-
32,881
-
-
33,686
-
33,686
Deferred income taxes
24,190
(1,547)
-
22,643
24,446
-
(1,486)
-
22,960
Other assets
7,804
1,668
-
9,472
8,226
47
1,483
-
9,756
Total non-current assets
92,612
80,121
-
172,733
91,712
147
80,658
-
172,517
Total Assets
$ 146,986
$ 136,939
$ (1,184)
$ 282,742
$ 143,297
$ 288
$ 138,820
$ (1,120)
$ 281,284
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable (principally trade)(a)
$ 28,974
$ 657
$ (791)
$ 28,840
$ 24,075
$ 1
$ 491
$ (649)
$ 23,919
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term
Automotive(b)
907
-
(393)
514
1,120
7
-
(471)
656
GM Financial
-
36,498
-
36,498
-
-
35,012
-
35,012
Cruise
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Accrued liabilities
26,280
4,701
-
30,982
28,956
54
4,744
-
33,754
Total current liabilities
56,162
41,856
(1,184)
96,834
54,151
63
40,248
(1,120)
93,342
Non-current Liabilities
Long-term debt
Automotive
15,465
-
-
15,465
15,522
70
-
-
15,591
GM Financial
-
75,220
-
75,220
-
-
79,018
-
79,018
Cruise
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Postretirement benefits other than pensions
3,939
-
-
3,939
4,025
-
-
-
4,025
Pensions
4,528
13
-
4,541
4,977
-
11
-
4,988
Other liabilities
19,541
3,560
-
23,101
17,495
281
3,375
-
21,151
Total non-current liabilities
43,473
78,793
-
122,267
42,019
351
82,404
-
124,775
Total Liabilities
99,635
120,650
(1,184)
219,101
96,170
414
122,652
(1,120)
218,116
Equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value
9
-
-
9
9
-
-
-
9
Additional paid-in capital(c)
19,184
1,018
(1,017)
19,185
18,086
1,842
1,077
(1,076)
19,928
Retained earnings
36,466
16,523
1
52,990
37,024
(1,968)
16,467
1
51,524
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,932)
(1,251)
-
(10,183)
(8,966)
-
(1,377)
-
(10,343)
Total stockholders' equity
46,726
16,290
(1,016)
62,000
46,153
(126)
16,167
(1,075)
61,119
Noncontrolling interests(c)
625
-
1,016
1,641
974
-
-
1,075
2,049
Total Equity
47,351
16,290
-
63,641
47,127
(126)
16,167
-
63,168
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 146,986
$ 136,939
$ (1,184)
$ 282,742
$ 143,297
$ 288
$ 138,820
$ (1,120)
$ 281,284
__________
(a)
Eliminations primarily include GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.6 billion due from Automotive; and Automotive accounts receivable of $0.2 billion due from GM Financial at June 30, 2026; and GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.5 billion due from Automotive; and Automotive accounts receivable of $0.1 billion primarily due from GM Financial at December 31, 2025.
(b)
Eliminations primarily related to GM Financial accounts receivable due from Automotive.
(c)
Primarily reclassification of GM Financial Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, B, and C. The preferred stock is classified as noncontrolling interests in our consolidated balance sheets.
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1
Combining Cash Flow Information
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
Automotive
GM
Reclassifications
Combined
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Reclassifications
Combined
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$ 3,117
$ 941
$ -
$ 4,058
$ 4,040
$ (302)
$ 1,008
$ -
$ 4,747
Depreciation and impairment of Equipment on
-
2,647
-
2,647
-
-
2,438
-
2,438
Depreciation, amortization, and impairment
3,468
18
-
3,486
3,511
9
17
-
3,537
Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction
37
(7)
-
30
251
-
11
-
262
Undistributed earnings of nonconsolidated
120
(27)
-
93
611
-
(28)
-
583
Pension contributions and OPEB payments
(431)
(1)
-
(432)
(308)
-
(1)
-
(309)
Pension and OPEB (income) expense, net
21
1
-
22
31
-
1
-
32
Provision (benefit) for deferred taxes
209
79
-
289
(3)
-
208
-
205
Change in other operating assets and
(937)
(70)
117
(891)
(1,077)
(432)
410
2,573
1,473
Net cash provided by (used in) operating
5,604
3,582
117
9,304
7,057
(725)
4,065
2,573
12,969
Cash flows from investing activities
Expenditures for property
(3,425)
(29)
-
(3,454)
(3,940)
(2)
(10)
-
(3,953)
Available-for-sale marketable securities,
(1,391)
(120)
-
(1,511)
(1,248)
-
-
-
(1,248)
Available-for-sale marketable securities,
3,566
77
-
3,644
1,719
-
-
-
1,719
Purchases of finance receivables
-
(18,727)
(8)
(18,736)
-
-
(19,270)
(6)
(19,275)
Principal collections and recoveries on finance
-
18,725
(1,011)
17,713
-
-
20,902
(3,616)
17,286
Purchases of leased vehicles
-
(6,591)
-
(6,591)
-
-
(8,591)
-
(8,591)
Proceeds from termination of leased vehicles
-
5,549
-
5,549
-
-
5,326
-
5,326
Other investing activities(b)
(103)
-
6
(97)
(3,320)
-
-
898
(2,422)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing
(1,352)
(1,117)
(1,014)
(3,483)
(6,790)
(2)
(1,642)
(2,724)
(11,158)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt
1
(18)
-
(16)
(13)
-
41
-
29
Proceeds from issuance of debt (original
124
23,226
-
23,350
2,018
499
28,650
(499)
30,668
Payments on debt (original maturities
(300)
(25,392)
(3)
(25,696)
(571)
(3)
(26,722)
(20)
(27,316)
Payment to purchase common stock
(2,800)
-
-
(2,800)
(2,012)
-
-
-
(2,012)
Issuance (redemption) of subsidiary stock(b)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(29)
(29)
Dividends paid(c)
(771)
(959)
900
(831)
(260)
-
(759)
700
(319)
Other financing activities
(379)
(73)
-
(452)
(227)
-
(95)
-
(322)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing
(4,125)
(3,217)
897
(6,445)
(1,064)
496
1,115
152
699
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
(96)
13
-
(83)
261
1
64
-
327
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash
31
(738)
-
(708)
(536)
(230)
3,602
-
2,836
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at
15,241
9,043
-
24,284
14,561
322
8,081
-
22,964
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at
$ 15,271
$ 8,305
$ -
$ 23,576
$ 14,025
$ 92
$ 11,683
$ -
$ 25,800
__________
(a)
Includes eliminations of $1.0 billion and $3.3 billion in the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 primarily driven by purchases/collections of wholesale finance receivables resulting from vehicles sold by GM to dealers that have arranged their inventory floor plan financing through GM Financial.
(b)
Eliminations include intercompany funding activity from Automotive and GM Financial to Cruise in the six months ended June 30, 2025.
(c)
Eliminations include dividends issued by GM Financial to Automotive in the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.
Note: Certain intercompany transactions that are eliminated in consolidation are presented on a net basis.
The following tables summarize key financial information (dollars in millions):
GMNA
GMI
Corporate
Eliminations
Total
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Financial
Reclassifications/
Total
Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
Net sales and revenue
$ 39,912
$ 3,691
$ 159
$ -
$ 43,762
$ -
$ 4,267
$ (3)
$ 48,026
Expenditures for property
$ 1,834
$ 61
$ 30
$ -
$ 1,924
$ -
$ 18
$ -
$ 1,942
Depreciation and amortization
$ 1,649
$ 122
$ 6
$ -
$ 1,777
$ -
$ 1,325
$ -
$ 3,102
Impairment charges
$ 1
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 1
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 1
Equity income (loss)(a)(b)(c)
$ (383)
$ 82
$ (37)
$ -
$ (337)
$ -
$ 13
$ -
$ (324)
GMNA
GMI
Corporate
Eliminations
Total
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Financial
Reclassifications/
Total
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
Net sales and revenue
$ 39,486
$ 3,326
$ 57
$ -
$ 42,869
$ -
$ 4,255
$ (2)
$ 47,122
Expenditures for property
$ 2,014
$ 89
$ 28
$ -
$ 2,131
$ -
$ 6
$ -
$ 2,137
Depreciation and amortization
$ 1,642
$ 131
$ 9
$ -
$ 1,782
$ -
$ 1,243
$ -
$ 3,026
Impairment charges
$ -
$ 18
$ -
$ -
$ 18
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 18
Equity income (loss)(a)(b)
$ 12
$ 77
$ (14)
$ -
$ 75
$ -
$ 16
$ -
$ 91
GMNA
GMI
Corporate
Eliminations
Total
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Financial
Reclassifications/
Total
Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
Net sales and revenue
$ 76,312
$ 6,550
$ 249
$ -
$ 83,111
$ -
$ 8,543
$ (4)
$ 91,650
Expenditures for property
$ 3,260
$ 113
$ 51
$ -
$ 3,425
$ -
$ 29
$ -
$ 3,454
Depreciation and amortization
$ 3,190
$ 241
$ 11
$ -
$ 3,442
$ -
$ 2,665
$ -
$ 6,107
Impairment charges
$ 26
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 26
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 26
Equity income (loss)(a)(b)(c)
$ (247)
$ 243
$ (82)
$ -
$ (85)
$ -
$ 27
$ -
$ (58)
GMNA
GMI
Corporate
Eliminations
Total
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Financial
Reclassifications/
Total
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
Net sales and revenue
$ 76,873
$ 5,753
$ 103
$ -
$ 82,729
$ 1
$ 8,419
$ (7)
$ 91,141
Expenditures for property
$ 3,719
$ 182
$ 39
$ -
$ 3,940
$ 2
$ 10
$ -
$ 3,953
Depreciation and amortization
$ 3,230
$ 233
$ 36
$ -
$ 3,499
$ 5
$ 2,456
$ -
$ 5,959
Impairment charges
$ -
$ 18
$ -
$ -
$ 18
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 18
Equity income (loss)(a)(b)
$ 255
$ 125
$ (14)
$ -
$ 366
$ -
$ 28
$ -
$ 394
__________
(a)
Includes Automotive China joint ventures (Automotive China JVs) equity income (loss) of $83 million and $248 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and $71 million and $116 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.
(b)
Equity income (loss) related to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC, an equally owned joint venture with LG Energy Solution, is presented in Automotive and other cost of sales as this entity has historically been integral to the operations of our business by providing battery cells for our electric vehicles (EVs). Equity income (loss) related to Ultium Cell Holdings LLC was insignificant in the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and insignificant and $252 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.
(c)
Equity income (loss) in GMNA includes impacts of our portion of impairment charges for EV strategic realignment.
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Material1
(Unaudited)
General Motors Company (GM) uses both generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures for operational and financial decision making, and to assess Company and segment business performance. Our non-GAAP measures include: earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)-adjusted, presented net of noncontrolling interests; earnings before income taxes (EBT)-adjusted for our General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial) segment; earnings per share (EPS)-diluted-adjusted; effective tax rate-adjusted (ETR-adjusted); return on invested capital-adjusted (ROIC-adjusted) and adjusted automotive free cash flow. GM's calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related U.S. GAAP measures.
These non-GAAP measures allow management and investors to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons, and benchmark performance between periods and among geographic regions to understand operating performance without regard to items we do not consider a component of our core operating performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures allow investors the opportunity to measure and monitor our performance against our externally communicated targets and evaluate the investment decisions being made by management to improve ROIC-adjusted. Management uses these measures in its financial, investment, and operational decision-making processes, for internal reporting, and as part of its forecasting and budgeting processes. Further, our Board of Directors uses certain of these and other measures as key metrics to determine management performance under our performance-based compensation plans. For these reasons, we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful for our investors.
EBIT-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net income attributable to stockholders)EBIT-adjusted is presented net of noncontrolling interests and is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated operating results because it excludes automotive interest income, automotive interest expense, and income taxes as well as certain additional adjustments that are not considered part of our core operations. Examples of adjustments to EBIT include, but are not limited to, impairment charges on long-lived assets and other exit costs resulting from strategic shifts in our operations or discrete market and business conditions, and certain costs arising from legal matters. For EBIT-adjusted and our other non-GAAP measures, once we have made an adjustment in the current period for an item, we will also adjust the related non-GAAP measure in any future periods in which there is an impact from the item. Our corresponding measure for our GM Financial segment is EBT-adjusted because interest income and interest expense are an integral part of its financial performance.
EPS-diluted-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Diluted earnings per common share) EPS-diluted-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated diluted EPS results on a consistent basis. EPS-diluted-adjusted is calculated as net income attributable to common stockholders-diluted less adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and certain income tax adjustments divided by weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted. Examples of income tax adjustments include the establishment or release of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowances.
ETR-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Effective tax rate) ETR-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review the consolidated effective tax rate for our core operations on a consistent basis. ETR-adjusted is calculated as Income tax expense less the income tax related to the adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and the income tax adjustments noted above for EPS-diluted-adjusted divided by Income before income taxes less adjustments. When we provide an expected adjusted effective tax rate, we cannot provide an expected effective tax rate without unreasonable efforts because the U.S. GAAP measure may include significant adjustments that are difficult to predict.
ROIC-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Return on equity) ROIC-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our investment and capital allocation decisions. We define ROIC-adjusted as EBIT-adjusted for the trailing four quarters divided by ROIC-adjusted average net assets, which is the average equity balances adjusted for average automotive debt and interest liabilities, exclusive of finance leases; average automotive net pension and other postretirement benefits (OPEB) liabilities; and average automotive net income tax assets during the same period.
Adjusted automotive free cash flow (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net automotive cash provided by operating activities) Adjusted automotive free cash flow is used by management and can be used by investors to review the liquidity of our automotive operations and to measure and monitor our performance against our capital allocation program and evaluate our automotive liquidity against the substantial cash requirements of our automotive operations. We measure adjusted automotive free cash flow as automotive operating cash flow from operations less capital expenditures adjusted for management actions. Management actions can include voluntary events such as discretionary contributions to employee benefit plans or nonrecurring specific events such as a closure of a facility that are considered special for EBIT-adjusted purposes.
The following table reconciles Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) (dollars in millions):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders
$ 1,305
$ 1,895
$ 3,932
$ 4,680
Income tax expense (benefit)
214
481
856
1,199
Automotive interest expense
151
198
309
350
Automotive interest income
(183)
(200)
(356)
(391)
Adjustments
EV strategic realignment(a)
2,279
330
3,356
330
China restructuring actions(b)
177
140
99
140
Separation costs(c)
-
87
-
87
Cruise restructuring(d)
-
65
-
65
GMI exit costs(e)
-
33
-
33
Headquarters relocation(f)
-
8
-
34
Total adjustments
2,456
663
3,455
689
EBIT-adjusted
3,943
3,037
8,196
6,527
Operating segments
GM North America (GMNA)
3,446
2,415
7,107
5,702
GM International (GMI)
190
204
314
234
Cruise
-
-
-
(273)
GM Financial(g)
605
704
1,294
1,389
Total operating segments
4,241
3,323
8,714
7,051
Corporate and eliminations(h)
(298)
(286)
(518)
(524)
EBIT-adjusted
$ 3,943
$ 3,037
$ 8,196
$ 6,527
__________
(a)
These adjustments were excluded because they relate to our strategic realignment of our EV capacity and manufacturing footprint, including Ultium's strategic realignment.
(b)
These adjustments were excluded because they relate to restructuring activities associated with our operations in China, including an other-than-temporary impairment and restructuring charges recorded in equity earnings associated with our Automotive China JVs.
(c)
These adjustments were excluded because they relate to employee separation charges.
(d)
These adjustments were excluded because they relate to restructuring charges resulting from the plan to combine the Cruise and GM technical efforts to advance autonomous and assisted driving. The adjustments primarily consist of non-cash restructuring charges, supplier-related charges, and employee separation costs.
(e)
These adjustments were excluded because they primarily relate to the wind down of our manufacturing operations in Columbia and Ecuador.
(f)
These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the GM headquarters relocation, primarily consisting of accelerated depreciation and other relocation expenditures.
(g)
GM Financial amounts represent EBT-adjusted.
(h)
GM's automotive interest income and interest expense, corporate expenditures, legacy costs from the Opel / Vauxhall Business (primarily pension costs), and certain revenues and expenses that are not part of a reportable segment are recorded centrally in Corporate.
The following table reconciles diluted earnings per common share to EPS-diluted-adjusted (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 1,287
$ 1.41
$ 1,865
$ 1.91
$ 3,901
$ 4.25
$ 5,224
$ 5.28
Adjustments(a)
2,456
2.70
663
0.68
3,455
3.76
689
0.70
Tax effect on adjustments(b)
(496)
(0.54)
(64)
(0.07)
(679)
(0.74)
(70)
(0.07)
Return from preferred shareholders(c)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(593)
(0.60)
EPS-diluted-adjusted
$ 3,247
$ 3.57
$ 2,464
$ 2.53
$ 6,677
$ 7.27
$ 5,250
$ 5.31
__________
(a)
Refer to the reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details.
(b)
The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.
(c)
This adjustment consists of a return from the preferred shareholders related to the redemption of Cruise preferred shares from noncontrolling interest holders in the six months ended June 30, 2025.
The following table reconciles our effective tax rate to ETR-adjusted (dollars in millions):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Income
Income
Effective
Income
Income
Effective
Income
Income
Effective
Income
Income
Effective
Effective tax rate
$ 1,568
$ 214
13.7 %
$ 2,375
$ 481
20.2 %
$ 4,915
$ 856
17.4 %
$ 5,946
$ 1,199
20.2 %
Adjustments(a)
2,456
496
663
64
3,455
679
689
70
ETR-adjusted
$ 4,024
$ 710
17.6 %
$ 3,038
$ 545
17.9 %
$ 8,370
$ 1,535
18.3 %
$ 6,635
$ 1,269
19.1 %
__________
(a)
Refer to the reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details.
We define return on equity (ROE) as Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders for the trailing four quarters divided by average equity for the same period. Management uses average equity to provide comparable amounts in the calculation of ROE. The following table summarizes the calculation of ROE (dollars in billions):
Four Quarters Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Net income attributable to stockholders
$ 1.9
$ 4.8
Average equity(a)
$ 63.0
$ 66.8
ROE
3.1 %
7.1 %
__________
(a)
Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in Net income attributable to stockholders.
The following table summarizes the calculation of ROIC-adjusted (dollars in billions):
Four Quarters Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
EBIT-adjusted(a)
$ 14.4
$ 13.2
Average equity(b)
$ 63.0
$ 66.8
Add: Average automotive debt and interest liabilities (excluding finance leases)
16.0
16.2
Add: Average automotive net pension and OPEB liability
7.9
8.9
Less: Average automotive net income tax asset
(24.1)
(22.8)
ROIC-adjusted average net assets
$ 62.8
$ 69.1
ROIC-adjusted
22.9 %
19.0 %
__________
(a)
Refer to the reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details.
(b)
Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in EBIT-adjusted.
The following table reconciles Net automotive cash provided by operating activities to adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in millions):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Net automotive cash provided by operating activities
$ 5,071
$ 4,653
$ 5,604
$ 7,057
Less: Capital expenditures
(1,924)
(2,131)
(3,425)
(3,940)
Add: EV strategic realignment
1,871
-
4,103
-
Add: Legal Matters
13
-
13
-
Add: GMI exit costs
2
8
6
12
Add: Buick dealer strategy
-
305
-
465
Add: Separation costs
-
86
-
139
Add: China restructuring actions
-
9
-
9
Less: Ultium strategic realignment
-
(103)
-
(103)
Adjusted automotive free cash flow
$ 5,033
$ 2,827
$ 6,302
$ 3,639
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Material1
(Unaudited)
Vehicle Sales
GM presents both wholesale and total vehicle sales data to assist in the analysis of our revenue and market share. Wholesale vehicle sales data consists of sales to GM's dealers and distributors as well as sales to the U.S. Government, and excludes vehicles sold by our joint ventures. Wholesale vehicle sales data correlates to GM's revenue recognized from the sale of vehicles, which is the largest component of Automotive net sales and revenue. In the six months ended June 30, 2026, 26.8% of GM's wholesale vehicle sales volume was generated outside the U.S. The following table summarizes wholesale vehicle sales by our Automotive operations (vehicles in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
GMNA
848
849
1,641
1,676
GMI
142
125
248
209
Total
990
974
1,889
1,885
Total vehicle sales data represents: (1) retail sales (i.e., sales to consumers who purchase new vehicles from dealers or distributors); (2) fleet sales (i.e., sales to large and small businesses, governments, and daily rental car companies); and (3) certain vehicles used by dealers in their business, including but not limited to courtesy transportation vehicles previously used by dealers that were sold to the end consumer. Total vehicle sales data includes all sales by joint ventures on a total vehicle basis, not based on our percentage ownership interest in the joint venture, including vehicle sales of non-GM trademarked vehicles, which are included in the total vehicle sales we report for China. While total vehicle sales data does not correlate directly to the revenue GM recognizes during a particular period, we believe it is indicative of the underlying demand for GM's vehicles. Total vehicle sales data represents management's good faith estimate based on sales reported by our dealers, distributors, and joint ventures; commercially available data sources, such as registration and insurance data; and internal estimates and forecasts when other data is not available.
The following table summarizes industry and GM total vehicle sales and GM's related competitive position by geographic region (vehicles in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Industry
GM
Market
Industry
GM
Market
Industry
GM
Market
Industry
GM
Market
North America
United States
4,310
715
16.6 %
4,294
747
17.4 %
8,056
1,341
16.7 %
8,323
1,440
17.3 %
Other
1,059
133
12.6 %
1,052
131
12.5 %
1,987
250
12.6 %
1,992
257
12.9 %
Total North America
5,369
848
15.8 %
5,345
878
16.4 %
10,042
1,592
15.8 %
10,315
1,697
16.5 %
Asia/Pacific, Middle East,
China(a)
5,434
357
6.6 %
6,587
448
6.8 %
10,346
706
6.8 %
12,398
890
7.2 %
Other
5,611
106
1.9 %
5,442
118
2.2 %
11,497
213
1.9 %
11,291
220
1.9 %
Total Asia/Pacific, Middle
11,044
464
4.2 %
12,028
565
4.7 %
21,842
919
4.2 %
23,690
1,110
4.7 %
South America
Brazil
795
79
10.0 %
647
64
9.9 %
1,419
141
9.9 %
1,199
120
10.0 %
Other
464
35
7.6 %
411
31
7.6 %
921
69
7.5 %
811
60
7.4 %
Total South America
1,259
115
9.1 %
1,058
95
9.0 %
2,340
209
8.9 %
2,010
180
8.9 %
Total in GM markets
17,672
1,427
8.1 %
18,432
1,538
8.3 %
34,225
2,720
7.9 %
36,015
2,987
8.3 %
Total Europe
4,591
-
- %
4,372
-
- %
8,972
1
- %
8,609
1
- %
Total Worldwide(b)
22,263
1,427
6.4 %
22,804
1,538
6.7 %
43,197
2,721
6.3 %
44,623
2,988
6.7 %
United States
Cars
720
13
1.8 %
712
15
2.1 %
1,322
25
1.9 %
1,415
32
2.3 %
Trucks
1,163
378
32.5 %
1,223
401
32.8 %
2,170
702
32.4 %
2,277
746
32.8 %
Crossovers
2,428
324
13.4 %
2,359
330
14.0 %
4,564
615
13.5 %
4,631
662
14.3 %
Total United States
4,310
715
16.6 %
4,294
747
17.4 %
8,056
1,341
16.7 %
8,323
1,440
17.3 %
China(a)
SGMS
94
132
210
251
SGMW
263
315
496
639
Total
5,434
357
6.6 %
6,587
447
6.8 %
10,346
706
6.8 %
12,398
890
7.2 %
__________
(a)
Includes sales by the Automotive China JVs: SAIC General Motors Sales Co., Ltd. (SGMS) and SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co., Ltd. (SGMW).
(b)
Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Sudan have been subject to broad economic sanctions. Accordingly, these countries are excluded from industry sales data and corresponding calculation of market share.
As discussed above, total vehicle sales and market share data provided in the table above includes fleet vehicles. Certain fleet transactions, particularly sales to daily rental car companies, are generally less profitable than retail sales to end customers. The following table summarizes estimated fleet sales and those sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales (vehicles in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
GMNA
207
178
391
350
GMI
111
96
193
164
Total fleet sales
318
274
584
514
Fleet sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales
22.3 %
17.8 %
21.5 %
17.2 %
SOURCE General Motors