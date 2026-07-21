General Motors: GM releases 2026 second-quarter results, raises full-year 2026 guidance and declares quarterly dividend

DETROIT, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors (NYSE: GM) today reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $48.0 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $1.3 billion, and EBIT-adjusted of $3.9 billion.

The company is raising its full-year 2026 EBIT-adjusted guidance for the second time this year. The company expects net income attributable to stockholders to be $8.4 billion to $9.8 billion; Automotive operating cash flow to be $15.4 billion to $19.4 billion; and EPS-diluted to be $8.98 to $10.98 based on its updated guidance and the impact of adjustments recorded year to date. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

The table below shows the revised guidance and how it compares to prior guidance.



Updated 2026 guidance Previous 2026 guidance EBIT-adjusted $14.0 billion - $16.0 billion $13.5 billion - $15.5 billion Adjusted automotive free cash flow $9.5 billion - $11.5 billion $9.0 billion - $11.0 billion EPS-diluted-adjusted $12.00 - $14.00 $11.50 - $13.50

GM announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's outstanding common stock of $0.18 per share, payable September 17, 2026, to holders of the company's common stock at the close of trading on September 4, 2026.

An overview of quarterly results and financial highlights appears below. Visit the GM Investor Relations website to download the company's earnings deck and GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra's Letter to Shareholders.

Conference call for investors and analysts

Mary Barra and GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson will host a conference call for the?investment community at 8:30 a.m. ET today to discuss these results.

Conference call details are as follows:

1-800-857-9821 (U.S.)

1-517-308-9481 (international/caller-paid)

Conference call passcode: General Motors

General Motors An audio replay will be available on the GM Investor Relations website in the Events section.

Results Overview



Three Months Ended



($M) except per share amounts June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Change % Change Revenue $ 48,026 $ 47,122 $ 904 1.9 % Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 1,305 $ 1,895 $ (590) (31.1) % EBIT-adjusted $ 3,943 $ 3,037 $ 906 29.8 % Net income margin 2.7 % 4.0 % (1.3) ppts (32.5) % EBIT-adjusted margin 8.2 % 6.4 % 1.8 ppts 28.1 % Automotive operating cash flow $ 5,071 $ 4,653 $ 418 9.0 % Adjusted automotive free cash flow $ 5,033 $ 2,827 $ 2,206 78.0 % EPS-diluted $ 1.41 $ 1.91 $ (0.50) (26.0) % EPS-diluted-adjusted $ 3.57 $ 2.53 $ 1.04 41.3 % GMNA EBIT-adjusted $ 3,446 $ 2,415 $ 1,030 42.7 % GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin 8.6 % 6.1 % 2.5 ppts 41.0 % GMI EBIT-adjusted $ 190 $ 204 $ (13) (6.6) % China equity income (loss) $ 83 $ 71 $ 12 16.9 % GM Financial EBT-adjusted $ 605 $ 704 $ (99) (14.0) %

























Six Months Ended



($M) except per share amounts June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Change % Change Revenue $ 91,650 $ 91,141 $ 509 0.6 % Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 3,932 $ 4,680 $ (747) (16.0) % EBIT-adjusted $ 8,196 $ 6,527 $ 1,669 25.6 % Net income margin 4.3 % 5.1 % (0.8) ppts (15.7) % EBIT-adjusted margin 8.9 % 7.2 % 1.7 ppts 23.6 % Automotive operating cash flow $ 5,604 $ 7,057 $ (1,453) (20.6) % Adjusted automotive free cash flow $ 6,302 $ 3,639 $ 2,663 73.2 % EPS-diluted $ 4.25 $ 5.28 $ (1.03) (19.6) % EPS-diluted-adjusted $ 7.27 $ 5.31 $ 1.96 36.9 % GMNA EBIT-adjusted $ 7,107 $ 5,702 $ 1,405 24.6 % GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin 9.3 % 7.4 % 1.9 ppts 25.7 % GMI EBIT-adjusted $ 314 $ 234 $ 80 34.4 % China equity income (loss)(a) $ 248 $ 116 $ 132 n.m. GM Financial EBT-adjusted $ 1,294 $ 1,389 $ (95) (6.9) %

__________ (a) n.m. = not meaningful

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements: This press release and related comments by management may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact and represent our current judgment about possible future events. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

Guidance Reconciliations

The following table reconciles expected Net income attributable to stockholders to expected EBIT-adjusted (dollars in billions):



Year Ending December 31, 2026

Updated(a)

Previous Net income attributable to stockholders $ 8.4-9.8

$ 9.9-11.4 Income tax expense 2.2-2.8

2.6-3.1 Automotive interest (income) expense, net (0.1)

- Adjustments 3.5

1.0 EBIT-adjusted $ 14.0-16.0

$ 13.5-15.5

__________ (a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

The following table reconciles expected EPS-diluted to expected EPS-diluted-adjusted:



Year Ending December 31, 2026

Updated(a)

Previous Diluted earnings per common share $ 8.98-10.98

$ 10.62-12.62 Adjustments 3.02

0.88 EPS-diluted-adjusted $ 12.00-14.00

$ 11.50-13.50

__________ (a) Refer to the reconciliation of diluted earnings per common share to EPS-diluted-adjusted for adjustment details. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

The following table reconciles expected automotive net cash provided by operating activities to expected adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in billions):



Year Ending December 31, 2026

Updated(a)

Previous Net automotive cash provided by operating activities $ 15.4-19.4

$ 16.8-20.8 Less: Capital expenditures 10.0-12.0

10.0-12.0 Adjustments 4.1

2.2 Adjusted automotive free cash flow $ 9.5-11.5

$ 9.0-11.0

__________ (a) These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1 Combining Income Statement Information (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Automotive

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined Net sales and revenue

































Automotive $ 43,762

$ -

$ -

$ 43,762

$ 42,869

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 42,869 GM Financial -

4,267

(3)

4,264

-

-

4,255

(2)

4,253 Total net sales and revenue 43,762

4,267

(3)

48,026

42,869

-

4,255

(2)

47,122 Costs and expenses

































Automotive and other cost of sales 40,696

-

-

40,696

39,289

-

-

(1)

39,289 GM Financial interest, operating, and

other expenses -

3,674

(1)

3,674

-

-

3,567

-

3,567 Automotive and other selling, general, and

administrative expense 2,199

-

(2)

2,197

2,141

-

-

(2)

2,139 Total costs and expenses 42,896

3,674

(3)

46,567

41,431

-

3,567

(2)

44,995 Operating income (loss) 867

593

-

1,459

1,438

-

688

-

2,127 Automotive interest expense 151

-

-

151

199

-

-

(1)

198 Interest income and other non-operating

income, net 223

-

-

223

367

-

-

(1)

366 Equity income (loss) 24

13

-

36

64

-

16

-

80 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 963

$ 605

$ -

$ 1,568

$ 1,671

$ -

$ 704

$ -

$ 2,375 Income tax expense (benefit)











214

















481 Net income (loss)











1,354

















1,894 Net loss (income) attributable to

noncontrolling interests











(48)

















1 Net income (loss) attributable to

stockholders











$ 1,305

















$ 1,895



































Net income (loss) attributable to

common stockholders











$ 1,287

















$ 1,865













































































































Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Automotive

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined Net sales and revenue

































Automotive $ 83,111

$ -

$ -

$ 83,111

$ 82,729

$ 1

$ -

$ -

$ 82,730 GM Financial -

8,543

(4)

8,539

-

-

8,419

(7)

8,412 Total net sales and revenue 83,111

8,543

(4)

91,650

82,729

1

8,419

(7)

91,141 Costs and expenses

































Automotive and other cost of sales 75,723

-

1

75,724

74,318

163

-

(1)

74,480 GM Financial interest, operating, and

other expenses -

7,276

(1)

7,275

-

-

7,058

-

7,058 Automotive and other selling, general, and

administrative expense 4,270

-

(3)

4,266

4,016

111

-

(2)

4,124 Total costs and expenses 79,993

7,276

(4)

87,265

78,334

274

7,058

(4)

85,662 Operating income (loss) 3,118

1,267

-

4,385

4,395

(273)

1,361

(4)

5,479 Automotive interest expense 309

-

-

309

351

30

-

(30)

350 Interest income and other non-operating

income, net 530

(1)

-

530

701

2

-

(26)

676 Equity income (loss) 282

27

-

309

114

-

28

-

142 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 3,621

$ 1,294

$ -

$ 4,915

$ 4,859

$ (301)

$ 1,389

$ -

$ 5,946 Income tax expense (benefit)











856

















1,199 Net income (loss)











4,058

















4,747 Net loss (income) attributable to

noncontrolling interests











(126)

















(68) Net income (loss) attributable to

stockholders











$ 3,932

















$ 4,680



































Net income (loss) attributable to common

stockholders











$ 3,901

















$ 5,224

________ 1 Certain columns and rows may not add due to rounding.

The following table summarizes basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025 Basic earnings per share













Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 1,305

$ 1,895

$ 3,932

$ 4,680 Adjustments(a) (18)

(30)

(31)

544 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 1,287

$ 1,865

$ 3,901

$ 5,224















Weighted-average common shares outstanding 896

963

904

976















Basic earnings per common share $ 1.44

$ 1.94

$ 4.32

$ 5.35 Diluted earnings per share













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders -

diluted $ 1,287

$ 1,865

$ 3,901

$ 5,224















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 910

976

918

989















Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.41

$ 1.91

$ 4.25

$ 5.28 Potentially dilutive securities(b) -

6

-

6

__________ (a) Includes a $593 million return from the preferred shareholders related to the redemption of Cruise preferred shares from noncontrolling interest holders in the six months ended June 30, 2025. (b) Potentially dilutive securities attributable to Performance Stock Units (PSUs) and Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) at June 30, 2026 and outstanding stock options, PSUs, and RSUs at June 30, 2025 were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share (EPS) because the securities would have had an antidilutive effect.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1 Combining Balance Sheet Information (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

Automotive

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined ASSETS

































Current Assets

































Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,147

$ 4,987

$ -

$ 20,134

$ 15,062

$ 56

$ 5,826

$ -

$ 20,945 Marketable debt securities 4,503

82

-

4,585

6,685

-

39

-

6,724 Accounts and notes receivable, net(a) 16,001

1,559

(790)

16,770

12,199

76

1,506

(727)

13,054 GM Financial receivables, net(b) -

45,262

(393)

44,870

-

-

45,661

(395)

45,266 Inventories 15,955

-

(5)

15,950

14,472

-

-

(5)

14,467 Other current assets 2,767

4,929

4

7,700

3,167

9

5,130

6

8,312 Total current assets 54,374

56,818

(1,184)

110,008

51,585

141

58,162

(1,120)

108,767 Non-current Assets

































GM Financial receivables, net -

44,454

-

44,454

-

-

44,384

-

44,384 Equity in net assets of nonconsolidated affiliates 4,485

1,178

-

5,663

4,564

-

1,117

-

5,681 Property, net 53,179

138

-

53,316

51,458

99

126

-

51,683 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 2,954

1,351

-

4,305

3,018

-

1,348

-

4,366 Equipment on operating leases, net -

32,881

-

32,881

-

-

33,686

-

33,686 Deferred income taxes 24,190

(1,547)

-

22,643

24,446

-

(1,486)

-

22,960 Other assets 7,804

1,668

-

9,472

8,226

47

1,483

-

9,756 Total non-current assets 92,612

80,121

-

172,733

91,712

147

80,658

-

172,517 Total Assets $ 146,986

$ 136,939

$ (1,184)

$ 282,742

$ 143,297

$ 288

$ 138,820

$ (1,120)

$ 281,284 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

































Current Liabilities

































Accounts payable (principally trade)(a) $ 28,974

$ 657

$ (791)

$ 28,840

$ 24,075

$ 1

$ 491

$ (649)

$ 23,919 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term

debt

































Automotive(b) 907

-

(393)

514

1,120

7

-

(471)

656 GM Financial -

36,498

-

36,498

-

-

35,012

-

35,012 Cruise -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Accrued liabilities 26,280

4,701

-

30,982

28,956

54

4,744

-

33,754 Total current liabilities 56,162

41,856

(1,184)

96,834

54,151

63

40,248

(1,120)

93,342 Non-current Liabilities

































Long-term debt

































Automotive 15,465

-

-

15,465

15,522

70

-

-

15,591 GM Financial -

75,220

-

75,220

-

-

79,018

-

79,018 Cruise -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Postretirement benefits other than pensions 3,939

-

-

3,939

4,025

-

-

-

4,025 Pensions 4,528

13

-

4,541

4,977

-

11

-

4,988 Other liabilities 19,541

3,560

-

23,101

17,495

281

3,375

-

21,151 Total non-current liabilities 43,473

78,793

-

122,267

42,019

351

82,404

-

124,775 Total Liabilities 99,635

120,650

(1,184)

219,101

96,170

414

122,652

(1,120)

218,116 Equity

































Common stock, $0.01 par value 9

-

-

9

9

-

-

-

9 Additional paid-in capital(c) 19,184

1,018

(1,017)

19,185

18,086

1,842

1,077

(1,076)

19,928 Retained earnings 36,466

16,523

1

52,990

37,024

(1,968)

16,467

1

51,524 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,932)

(1,251)

-

(10,183)

(8,966)

-

(1,377)

-

(10,343) Total stockholders' equity 46,726

16,290

(1,016)

62,000

46,153

(126)

16,167

(1,075)

61,119 Noncontrolling interests(c) 625

-

1,016

1,641

974

-

-

1,075

2,049 Total Equity 47,351

16,290

-

63,641

47,127

(126)

16,167

-

63,168 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 146,986

$ 136,939

$ (1,184)

$ 282,742

$ 143,297

$ 288

$ 138,820

$ (1,120)

$ 281,284

__________ (a) Eliminations primarily include GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.6 billion due from Automotive; and Automotive accounts receivable of $0.2 billion due from GM Financial at June 30, 2026; and GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.5 billion due from Automotive; and Automotive accounts receivable of $0.1 billion primarily due from GM Financial at December 31, 2025. (b) Eliminations primarily related to GM Financial accounts receivable due from Automotive. (c) Primarily reclassification of GM Financial Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, B, and C. The preferred stock is classified as noncontrolling interests in our consolidated balance sheets.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1 Combining Cash Flow Information (In millions) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Automotive

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined Cash flows from operating activities

































Net income (loss) $ 3,117

$ 941

$ -

$ 4,058

$ 4,040

$ (302)

$ 1,008

$ -

$ 4,747 Depreciation and impairment of Equipment on

operating leases, net -

2,647

-

2,647

-

-

2,438

-

2,438 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment

charges on Property, net 3,468

18

-

3,486

3,511

9

17

-

3,537 Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction

(gains) losses 37

(7)

-

30

251

-

11

-

262 Undistributed earnings of nonconsolidated

affiliates, net 120

(27)

-

93

611

-

(28)

-

583 Pension contributions and OPEB payments (431)

(1)

-

(432)

(308)

-

(1)

-

(309) Pension and OPEB (income) expense, net 21

1

-

22

31

-

1

-

32 Provision (benefit) for deferred taxes 209

79

-

289

(3)

-

208

-

205 Change in other operating assets and

liabilities(a)(c) (937)

(70)

117

(891)

(1,077)

(432)

410

2,573

1,473 Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities 5,604

3,582

117

9,304

7,057

(725)

4,065

2,573

12,969 Cash flows from investing activities

































Expenditures for property (3,425)

(29)

-

(3,454)

(3,940)

(2)

(10)

-

(3,953) Available-for-sale marketable securities,

acquisitions (1,391)

(120)

-

(1,511)

(1,248)

-

-

-

(1,248) Available-for-sale marketable securities,

liquidations 3,566

77

-

3,644

1,719

-

-

-

1,719 Purchases of finance receivables -

(18,727)

(8)

(18,736)

-

-

(19,270)

(6)

(19,275) Principal collections and recoveries on finance

receivables(a)(b) -

18,725

(1,011)

17,713

-

-

20,902

(3,616)

17,286 Purchases of leased vehicles -

(6,591)

-

(6,591)

-

-

(8,591)

-

(8,591) Proceeds from termination of leased vehicles -

5,549

-

5,549

-

-

5,326

-

5,326 Other investing activities(b) (103)

-

6

(97)

(3,320)

-

-

898

(2,422) Net cash provided by (used in) investing

activities (1,352)

(1,117)

(1,014)

(3,483)

(6,790)

(2)

(1,642)

(2,724)

(11,158) Cash flows from financing activities

































Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt 1

(18)

-

(16)

(13)

-

41

-

29 Proceeds from issuance of debt (original

maturities greater than three months)(b) 124

23,226

-

23,350

2,018

499

28,650

(499)

30,668 Payments on debt (original maturities

greater than three months) (300)

(25,392)

(3)

(25,696)

(571)

(3)

(26,722)

(20)

(27,316) Payment to purchase common stock (2,800)

-

-

(2,800)

(2,012)

-

-

-

(2,012) Issuance (redemption) of subsidiary stock(b) -

-

-

-

-

-

-

(29)

(29) Dividends paid(c) (771)

(959)

900

(831)

(260)

-

(759)

700

(319) Other financing activities (379)

(73)

-

(452)

(227)

-

(95)

-

(322) Net cash provided by (used in) financing

activities (4,125)

(3,217)

897

(6,445)

(1,064)

496

1,115

152

699 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents, and restricted cash (96)

13

-

(83)

261

1

64

-

327 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash

equivalents, and restricted cash 31

(738)

-

(708)

(536)

(230)

3,602

-

2,836 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at

beginning of period 15,241

9,043

-

24,284

14,561

322

8,081

-

22,964 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at

end of period $ 15,271

$ 8,305

$ -

$ 23,576

$ 14,025

$ 92

$ 11,683

$ -

$ 25,800

__________ (a) Includes eliminations of $1.0 billion and $3.3 billion in the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 primarily driven by purchases/collections of wholesale finance receivables resulting from vehicles sold by GM to dealers that have arranged their inventory floor plan financing through GM Financial. (b) Eliminations include intercompany funding activity from Automotive and GM Financial to Cruise in the six months ended June 30, 2025. (c) Eliminations include dividends issued by GM Financial to Automotive in the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025. Note: Certain intercompany transactions that are eliminated in consolidation are presented on a net basis.

The following tables summarize key financial information (dollars in millions):



GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Total Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

































Net sales and revenue $ 39,912

$ 3,691

$ 159

$ -

$ 43,762

$ -

$ 4,267

$ (3)

$ 48,026 Expenditures for property $ 1,834

$ 61

$ 30

$ -

$ 1,924

$ -

$ 18

$ -

$ 1,942 Depreciation and amortization $ 1,649

$ 122

$ 6

$ -

$ 1,777

$ -

$ 1,325

$ -

$ 3,102 Impairment charges $ 1

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 1

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 1 Equity income (loss)(a)(b)(c) $ (383)

$ 82

$ (37)

$ -

$ (337)

$ -

$ 13

$ -

$ (324)





































GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Total Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

































Net sales and revenue $ 39,486

$ 3,326

$ 57

$ -

$ 42,869

$ -

$ 4,255

$ (2)

$ 47,122 Expenditures for property $ 2,014

$ 89

$ 28

$ -

$ 2,131

$ -

$ 6

$ -

$ 2,137 Depreciation and amortization $ 1,642

$ 131

$ 9

$ -

$ 1,782

$ -

$ 1,243

$ -

$ 3,026 Impairment charges $ -

$ 18

$ -

$ -

$ 18

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 18 Equity income (loss)(a)(b) $ 12

$ 77

$ (14)

$ -

$ 75

$ -

$ 16

$ -

$ 91





































GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Total Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

































Net sales and revenue $ 76,312

$ 6,550

$ 249

$ -

$ 83,111

$ -

$ 8,543

$ (4)

$ 91,650 Expenditures for property $ 3,260

$ 113

$ 51

$ -

$ 3,425

$ -

$ 29

$ -

$ 3,454 Depreciation and amortization $ 3,190

$ 241

$ 11

$ -

$ 3,442

$ -

$ 2,665

$ -

$ 6,107 Impairment charges $ 26

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 26

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 26 Equity income (loss)(a)(b)(c) $ (247)

$ 243

$ (82)

$ -

$ (85)

$ -

$ 27

$ -

$ (58)





































GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Total Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

































Net sales and revenue $ 76,873

$ 5,753

$ 103

$ -

$ 82,729

$ 1

$ 8,419

$ (7)

$ 91,141 Expenditures for property $ 3,719

$ 182

$ 39

$ -

$ 3,940

$ 2

$ 10

$ -

$ 3,953 Depreciation and amortization $ 3,230

$ 233

$ 36

$ -

$ 3,499

$ 5

$ 2,456

$ -

$ 5,959 Impairment charges $ -

$ 18

$ -

$ -

$ 18

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 18 Equity income (loss)(a)(b) $ 255

$ 125

$ (14)

$ -

$ 366

$ -

$ 28

$ -

$ 394

__________ (a) Includes Automotive China joint ventures (Automotive China JVs) equity income (loss) of $83 million and $248 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and $71 million and $116 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. (b) Equity income (loss) related to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC, an equally owned joint venture with LG Energy Solution, is presented in Automotive and other cost of sales as this entity has historically been integral to the operations of our business by providing battery cells for our electric vehicles (EVs). Equity income (loss) related to Ultium Cell Holdings LLC was insignificant in the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and insignificant and $252 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. (c) Equity income (loss) in GMNA includes impacts of our portion of impairment charges for EV strategic realignment.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Material1

(Unaudited)

General Motors Company (GM) uses both generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures for operational and financial decision making, and to assess Company and segment business performance. Our non-GAAP measures include: earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)-adjusted, presented net of noncontrolling interests; earnings before income taxes (EBT)-adjusted for our General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial) segment; earnings per share (EPS)-diluted-adjusted; effective tax rate-adjusted (ETR-adjusted); return on invested capital-adjusted (ROIC-adjusted) and adjusted automotive free cash flow. GM's calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related U.S. GAAP measures.

These non-GAAP measures allow management and investors to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons, and benchmark performance between periods and among geographic regions to understand operating performance without regard to items we do not consider a component of our core operating performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures allow investors the opportunity to measure and monitor our performance against our externally communicated targets and evaluate the investment decisions being made by management to improve ROIC-adjusted. Management uses these measures in its financial, investment, and operational decision-making processes, for internal reporting, and as part of its forecasting and budgeting processes. Further, our Board of Directors uses certain of these and other measures as key metrics to determine management performance under our performance-based compensation plans. For these reasons, we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful for our investors.

EBIT-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net income attributable to stockholders)EBIT-adjusted is presented net of noncontrolling interests and is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated operating results because it excludes automotive interest income, automotive interest expense, and income taxes as well as certain additional adjustments that are not considered part of our core operations. Examples of adjustments to EBIT include, but are not limited to, impairment charges on long-lived assets and other exit costs resulting from strategic shifts in our operations or discrete market and business conditions, and certain costs arising from legal matters. For EBIT-adjusted and our other non-GAAP measures, once we have made an adjustment in the current period for an item, we will also adjust the related non-GAAP measure in any future periods in which there is an impact from the item. Our corresponding measure for our GM Financial segment is EBT-adjusted because interest income and interest expense are an integral part of its financial performance.

EPS-diluted-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Diluted earnings per common share) EPS-diluted-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated diluted EPS results on a consistent basis. EPS-diluted-adjusted is calculated as net income attributable to common stockholders-diluted less adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and certain income tax adjustments divided by weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted. Examples of income tax adjustments include the establishment or release of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowances.

ETR-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Effective tax rate) ETR-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review the consolidated effective tax rate for our core operations on a consistent basis. ETR-adjusted is calculated as Income tax expense less the income tax related to the adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and the income tax adjustments noted above for EPS-diluted-adjusted divided by Income before income taxes less adjustments. When we provide an expected adjusted effective tax rate, we cannot provide an expected effective tax rate without unreasonable efforts because the U.S. GAAP measure may include significant adjustments that are difficult to predict.

ROIC-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Return on equity) ROIC-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our investment and capital allocation decisions. We define ROIC-adjusted as EBIT-adjusted for the trailing four quarters divided by ROIC-adjusted average net assets, which is the average equity balances adjusted for average automotive debt and interest liabilities, exclusive of finance leases; average automotive net pension and other postretirement benefits (OPEB) liabilities; and average automotive net income tax assets during the same period.

Adjusted automotive free cash flow (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net automotive cash provided by operating activities) Adjusted automotive free cash flow is used by management and can be used by investors to review the liquidity of our automotive operations and to measure and monitor our performance against our capital allocation program and evaluate our automotive liquidity against the substantial cash requirements of our automotive operations. We measure adjusted automotive free cash flow as automotive operating cash flow from operations less capital expenditures adjusted for management actions. Management actions can include voluntary events such as discretionary contributions to employee benefit plans or nonrecurring specific events such as a closure of a facility that are considered special for EBIT-adjusted purposes.

The following table reconciles Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025 Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 1,305

$ 1,895

$ 3,932

$ 4,680 Income tax expense (benefit) 214

481

856

1,199 Automotive interest expense 151

198

309

350 Automotive interest income (183)

(200)

(356)

(391) Adjustments













EV strategic realignment(a) 2,279

330

3,356

330 China restructuring actions(b) 177

140

99

140 Separation costs(c) -

87

-

87 Cruise restructuring(d) -

65

-

65 GMI exit costs(e) -

33

-

33 Headquarters relocation(f) -

8

-

34 Total adjustments 2,456

663

3,455

689 EBIT-adjusted 3,943

3,037

8,196

6,527 Operating segments













GM North America (GMNA) 3,446

2,415

7,107

5,702 GM International (GMI) 190

204

314

234 Cruise -

-

-

(273) GM Financial(g) 605

704

1,294

1,389 Total operating segments 4,241

3,323

8,714

7,051 Corporate and eliminations(h) (298)

(286)

(518)

(524) EBIT-adjusted $ 3,943

$ 3,037

$ 8,196

$ 6,527

__________ (a) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to our strategic realignment of our EV capacity and manufacturing footprint, including Ultium's strategic realignment. (b) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to restructuring activities associated with our operations in China, including an other-than-temporary impairment and restructuring charges recorded in equity earnings associated with our Automotive China JVs. (c) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to employee separation charges. (d) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to restructuring charges resulting from the plan to combine the Cruise and GM technical efforts to advance autonomous and assisted driving. The adjustments primarily consist of non-cash restructuring charges, supplier-related charges, and employee separation costs. (e) These adjustments were excluded because they primarily relate to the wind down of our manufacturing operations in Columbia and Ecuador. (f) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the GM headquarters relocation, primarily consisting of accelerated depreciation and other relocation expenditures. (g) GM Financial amounts represent EBT-adjusted. (h) GM's automotive interest income and interest expense, corporate expenditures, legacy costs from the Opel / Vauxhall Business (primarily pension costs), and certain revenues and expenses that are not part of a reportable segment are recorded centrally in Corporate.

The following table reconciles diluted earnings per common share to EPS-diluted-adjusted (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share Diluted earnings per common share $ 1,287

$ 1.41

$ 1,865

$ 1.91

$ 3,901

$ 4.25

$ 5,224

$ 5.28 Adjustments(a) 2,456

2.70

663

0.68

3,455

3.76

689

0.70 Tax effect on adjustments(b) (496)

(0.54)

(64)

(0.07)

(679)

(0.74)

(70)

(0.07) Return from preferred shareholders(c) -

-

-

-

-

-

(593)

(0.60) EPS-diluted-adjusted $ 3,247

$ 3.57

$ 2,464

$ 2.53

$ 6,677

$ 7.27

$ 5,250

$ 5.31

__________ (a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. (b) The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates. (c) This adjustment consists of a return from the preferred shareholders related to the redemption of Cruise preferred shares from noncontrolling interest holders in the six months ended June 30, 2025.

The following table reconciles our effective tax rate to ETR-adjusted (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Income

before

income

taxes

Income

tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate

Income

before

income

taxes

Income

tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate

Income

before

income

taxes

Income

tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate

Income

before

income

taxes

Income

tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate Effective tax rate $ 1,568

$ 214

13.7 %

$ 2,375

$ 481

20.2 %

$ 4,915

$ 856

17.4 %

$ 5,946

$ 1,199

20.2 % Adjustments(a) 2,456

496





663

64





3,455

679





689

70



ETR-adjusted $ 4,024

$ 710

17.6 %

$ 3,038

$ 545

17.9 %

$ 8,370

$ 1,535

18.3 %

$ 6,635

$ 1,269

19.1 %

__________ (a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details.

These adjustments include Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests where applicable. The tax effect of each adjustment is

determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.

We define return on equity (ROE) as Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders for the trailing four quarters divided by average equity for the same period. Management uses average equity to provide comparable amounts in the calculation of ROE. The following table summarizes the calculation of ROE (dollars in billions):



Four Quarters Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025 Net income attributable to stockholders $ 1.9

$ 4.8 Average equity(a) $ 63.0

$ 66.8 ROE 3.1 %

7.1 %

__________ (a) Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in Net income attributable to stockholders.

The following table summarizes the calculation of ROIC-adjusted (dollars in billions):



Four Quarters Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025 EBIT-adjusted(a) $ 14.4

$ 13.2 Average equity(b) $ 63.0

$ 66.8 Add: Average automotive debt and interest liabilities (excluding finance leases) 16.0

16.2 Add: Average automotive net pension and OPEB liability 7.9

8.9 Less: Average automotive net income tax asset (24.1)

(22.8) ROIC-adjusted average net assets $ 62.8

$ 69.1 ROIC-adjusted 22.9 %

19.0 %

__________ (a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. (b) Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in EBIT-adjusted.

The following table reconciles Net automotive cash provided by operating activities to adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025 Net automotive cash provided by operating activities $ 5,071

$ 4,653

$ 5,604

$ 7,057 Less: Capital expenditures (1,924)

(2,131)

(3,425)

(3,940) Add: EV strategic realignment 1,871

-

4,103

- Add: Legal Matters 13

-

13

- Add: GMI exit costs 2

8

6

12 Add: Buick dealer strategy -

305

-

465 Add: Separation costs -

86

-

139 Add: China restructuring actions -

9

-

9 Less: Ultium strategic realignment -

(103)

-

(103) Adjusted automotive free cash flow $ 5,033

$ 2,827

$ 6,302

$ 3,639

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Material1

(Unaudited)

Vehicle Sales

GM presents both wholesale and total vehicle sales data to assist in the analysis of our revenue and market share. Wholesale vehicle sales data consists of sales to GM's dealers and distributors as well as sales to the U.S. Government, and excludes vehicles sold by our joint ventures. Wholesale vehicle sales data correlates to GM's revenue recognized from the sale of vehicles, which is the largest component of Automotive net sales and revenue. In the six months ended June 30, 2026, 26.8% of GM's wholesale vehicle sales volume was generated outside the U.S. The following table summarizes wholesale vehicle sales by our Automotive operations (vehicles in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025 GMNA 848

849

1,641

1,676 GMI 142

125

248

209 Total 990

974

1,889

1,885

Total vehicle sales data represents: (1) retail sales (i.e., sales to consumers who purchase new vehicles from dealers or distributors); (2) fleet sales (i.e., sales to large and small businesses, governments, and daily rental car companies); and (3) certain vehicles used by dealers in their business, including but not limited to courtesy transportation vehicles previously used by dealers that were sold to the end consumer. Total vehicle sales data includes all sales by joint ventures on a total vehicle basis, not based on our percentage ownership interest in the joint venture, including vehicle sales of non-GM trademarked vehicles, which are included in the total vehicle sales we report for China. While total vehicle sales data does not correlate directly to the revenue GM recognizes during a particular period, we believe it is indicative of the underlying demand for GM's vehicles. Total vehicle sales data represents management's good faith estimate based on sales reported by our dealers, distributors, and joint ventures; commercially available data sources, such as registration and insurance data; and internal estimates and forecasts when other data is not available.

The following table summarizes industry and GM total vehicle sales and GM's related competitive position by geographic region (vehicles in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Industry

GM

Market

Share

Industry

GM

Market

Share

Industry

GM

Market

Share

Industry

GM

Market

Share North America













































United States 4,310

715

16.6 %

4,294

747

17.4 %

8,056

1,341

16.7 %

8,323

1,440

17.3 % Other 1,059

133

12.6 %

1,052

131

12.5 %

1,987

250

12.6 %

1,992

257

12.9 % Total North America 5,369

848

15.8 %

5,345

878

16.4 %

10,042

1,592

15.8 %

10,315

1,697

16.5 % Asia/Pacific, Middle East,

and Africa













































China(a) 5,434

357

6.6 %

6,587

448

6.8 %

10,346

706

6.8 %

12,398

890

7.2 % Other 5,611

106

1.9 %

5,442

118

2.2 %

11,497

213

1.9 %

11,291

220

1.9 % Total Asia/Pacific, Middle

East, and Africa 11,044

464

4.2 %

12,028

565

4.7 %

21,842

919

4.2 %

23,690

1,110

4.7 % South America













































Brazil 795

79

10.0 %

647

64

9.9 %

1,419

141

9.9 %

1,199

120

10.0 % Other 464

35

7.6 %

411

31

7.6 %

921

69

7.5 %

811

60

7.4 % Total South America 1,259

115

9.1 %

1,058

95

9.0 %

2,340

209

8.9 %

2,010

180

8.9 % Total in GM markets 17,672

1,427

8.1 %

18,432

1,538

8.3 %

34,225

2,720

7.9 %

36,015

2,987

8.3 % Total Europe 4,591

-

- %

4,372

-

- %

8,972

1

- %

8,609

1

- % Total Worldwide(b) 22,263

1,427

6.4 %

22,804

1,538

6.7 %

43,197

2,721

6.3 %

44,623

2,988

6.7 % United States













































Cars 720

13

1.8 %

712

15

2.1 %

1,322

25

1.9 %

1,415

32

2.3 % Trucks 1,163

378

32.5 %

1,223

401

32.8 %

2,170

702

32.4 %

2,277

746

32.8 % Crossovers 2,428

324

13.4 %

2,359

330

14.0 %

4,564

615

13.5 %

4,631

662

14.3 % Total United States 4,310

715

16.6 %

4,294

747

17.4 %

8,056

1,341

16.7 %

8,323

1,440

17.3 % China(a)













































SGMS



94









132









210









251



SGMW



263









315









496









639



Total 5,434

357

6.6 %

6,587

447

6.8 %

10,346

706

6.8 %

12,398

890

7.2 %

__________ (a) Includes sales by the Automotive China JVs: SAIC General Motors Sales Co., Ltd. (SGMS) and SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co., Ltd. (SGMW). (b) Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Sudan have been subject to broad economic sanctions. Accordingly, these countries are excluded from industry sales data and corresponding calculation of market share.

As discussed above, total vehicle sales and market share data provided in the table above includes fleet vehicles. Certain fleet transactions, particularly sales to daily rental car companies, are generally less profitable than retail sales to end customers. The following table summarizes estimated fleet sales and those sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales (vehicles in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025 GMNA 207

178

391

350 GMI 111

96

193

164 Total fleet sales 318

274

584

514















Fleet sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales 22.3 %

17.8 %

21.5 %

17.2 %

















SOURCE General Motors