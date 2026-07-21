Bitdeer Technologies Group: Bitdeer Announces June 2026 Production and Operations Update

Monthly Highlights

Bitcoin: Production increased 388% Y/Y to 990 Bitcoin

Production increased 388% Y/Y to 990 Bitcoin SEALMINERs: Recently announced groundbreaking of Sealminer manufacturing facility in Sparks, Nevada, slated for completion by the end of 2026

Recently announced groundbreaking of Sealminer manufacturing facility in Sparks, Nevada, slated for completion by the end of 2026 Colocation: Tydal, Norway lease has been executed, subject to certain conditions precedent

Tydal, Norway lease has been executed, subject to certain conditions precedent AI Cloud: Signed a new 10-year lease agreement for 21.7 IT MW of capacity in Malaysia, with handover to Bitdeer planned for Q1 2027

Key Metrics Summary Global Energy Capacity Self-Mining Hash Rate1 Co-Mining Hash Rate2 Self-Mining Rigs BTC Mined AI Cloud ARR Colocation AI Data Center 3.0 GW 73.0 (EH/s) 15.9 (EH/s) 243K 990 ~$76M Tydal, Norway lease executed, subject to certain conditions precedent

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) ("Bitdeer" or the "Company"), a world-leading technology company for AI and Bitcoin mining infrastructure, today announced its unaudited operations updates for June 2026.

Management Commentary

"June reflected continued execution across Bitdeer's AI infrastructure platform. AI Cloud ARR grew to approximately $76 million at 95% utilization, with GB300 NVL72 customer deliveries reinforcing our enterprise-grade capabilities," said Michael G. Potter, Chief Financial Officer of Bitdeer. "Bitcoin production of 990 BTC, up 388% year-over-year, and self-mining hashrate of 73.0 EH/s reflect continued strength across our mining platform." Mr. Potter continued, "We believe we have been making good progress at expanding powered land under our control. We look forward to sharing some of this at our upcoming Q2 earnings call. We also are encouraged by the interest being shown for our existing and planned AI Cloud services."

Crypto Mining Update:

CRYPTO Mining, R&D, Manufacturing:

Mined 990 Bitcoins 3 , an increase of 388% Y/Y; we continue to expect momentum in our mining results over the coming months.

, an increase of 388% Y/Y; we continue to expect momentum in our mining results over the coming months. Self-mining hash rate reached ~73.0 EH/s. Co-mining hashrate of 15.9 EH/s driven by Co-Mining collaboration, using Bitdeer's mining rigs operated by 3 rd party datacenters.

party datacenters. Recently announced groundbreaking of Sealminer manufacturing facility in Sparks, Nevada, slated for completion by the end of 2026.



Key Crypto Metrics:

Metric June 2026 May 2026 June 2025 Hash Rate Metrics: Self-Mining (Operated in self-owned datacenters) 73.0 70.2 16.5 Other Proprietary Hash Rate4 4.9 4.7 0.2 Hosting5 8.2 8.2 13.9 Total Hash Rate under Mgmt.6 (EH/s) 86.1 83.1 30.6 Co-Mining (Operated by 3rd party datacenters) 15.9 10.0 - Mining Rig Metrics: Self-Mining 243,000 231,000 114,000 Hosted 46,000 46,000 86,000 Total Mining Rigs under Mgmt. 289,000 277,000 200,000 Co-Mining 56,000 39,000 - BTC Mined3 990 921 203 BTC Held7 150 171 1,502

Bitdeer AI Update:



Colocation AI Data Center:

Tydal, Norway lease executed, subject to certain conditions precedent. Bitdeer remains in active dialogue at several additional sites.

AI Cloud Key Metrics:

Metric June 2026 May 2026 GPU Amount Deployed 4,248 4,248 GPU Types H100, H200, B200, GB200, GB300 H100, H200, B200, GB200, GB300 Utilization Rate8 95% 90% GPUs Under External Subscription 3,517 3,305 ARR9 ~$76M ~$69M

GB300 Customer Delivery: 5-year GPU cloud sales contract executed and successfully completed customer deliveries following the deployment and production launch of 2 units of NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 clusters, demonstrating strong technical execution and rapid delivery capabilities.

5-year GPU cloud sales contract executed and successfully completed customer deliveries following the deployment and production launch of 2 units of NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 clusters, demonstrating strong technical execution and rapid delivery capabilities. 10-year lease agreement signed for new data center in Malaysia to provide 21.7 IT MW of capacity, with handover to Bitdeer expected Q1 2027. Facility planned to support deployment of 128 NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems.

for new data center in Malaysia to provide 21.7 IT MW of capacity, with handover to Bitdeer expected Q1 2027. Facility planned to support deployment of 128 NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems. Named "AI Cloud Platform of the Year" in the 2026 AI Breakthrough Awards, recognizing Bitdeer AI Cloud's full-stack capabilities, scalable GPU compute, and streamlined model deployment.



Infrastructure Summary:

Site (MW)

Capacity Energization

Timing10 Planned

Usage Construction Update Online Electrical Capacity: 1: Rockdale, TX 563 Online Crypto to Colocation / AI Cloud In active evaluation of AI transition 2: Knoxville, TN - phase 1 37 Q4 '26 Crypto to AI Cloud Phase 1 AI data center conversion design work initiated, targeting to complete by Q4 '26. 3: Knoxville, TN - phase 2 49 Q1 '27 4: Wenatchee, WA 13 Q4 '26 Crypto to AI Cloud AI data center design documents and building permit application submitted for approval. Core equipment is being delivered in succession; we plan to begin with a GB300 cluster. Dismantling of the crypto mining datacenter started in March 2026. Completion targeted by Q4 '26 - early 2027. 5: Molde, Norway 84 Online Crypto and in early assessment of converting to AI Cloud 6: Tydal, Norway - phase 1 50 Q4 '26 Crypto to Colocation Planning and design continue to advance. Orders for critical long-lead equipment have been placed on an ongoing basis. Engaged Data Center Installations AS as Bitdeer's design and construction partner for Tydal AI datacenter conversion. 7: Tydal, Norway - phase 2 175 Q4 '26 8: Gedu, Bhutan 100 Online Crypto 9: Jigmeling, Bhutan 500 Online Crypto 10: Oromia Region, Ethiopia 50 Online Crypto 11: Massillon, OH 174 Online Crypto 12: Cyberjaya, Malaysia11 2 Online AI Cloud Online Electrical Subtotal: 1,797 Pipeline Electrical Capacity: 1: Massillon, OH 21 / 26 Q3 '26 Crypto Due to delivery delays for key electrical components, 21 MW is expected to be energized in phases during Q3 '26. Reconstruction of the two fire-damaged buildings (26MW) is currently underway and expected to be rebuilt and energized by the end of Q3' 26. A significant portion of the reconstruction cost has now been successfully recovered through the supplier's insurance coverage. 2: Clarington, OH 570 To be updated Colocation / Crypto 570 MW of power under contract with a local utility. Timing of power availability and construction may be affected by ongoing legal proceedings filed by a neighboring company, American Heavy Plate Solutions, LLC., which is under extensive influence from MHR, a New York based PE firm founded by Mark H. Rachesky. Design and other preparation work continues. 3: Niles, OH 300 Q4 '28 Colocation / AI Cloud 300 MW grid-interconnected development site, with target energization in Q4 '28. The project includes 41.8 acres of owned land and a transmission line extension agreement with a local utility company. 4: Rockdale, TX 179 2026 Crypto / Colocation / AI Cloud In Planning 5: Fox Creek, Alberta, Canada 101 Q3 '27 Crypto 101 MW site acquired, fully licensed and permitted for the construction of an on-site natural gas power plant. Energization time is now expected for Q3 2027. Data center design accommodating both AIDC and crypto is currently underway, following the power plant groundbreaking in June 2026. 6: Cyberjaya, Malaysia11 9.5 Q4 '26 AI Cloud In Progress 7: Johor Bahru, Malaysia11 21.7 Q1'27 AI Cloud 10-year lease agreement signed for new data center to provide 21.7 MW of IT capacity, with handover to Bitdeer expected Q1 2027. Facility planned to support deployment of 128 NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems. Pipeline Electrical Subtotal: 1,228.2 Total Global Electrical Capacity: 3,025.2

Footnotes

1 Self-Mining (Operated in self-owned datacenters) refers to cryptocurrency mining for Bitdeer's own account, whereby its mining rigs are operated in self-owned datacenters

2 Co-mining (Operated by 3rd party datacenters) refers to cryptocurrency mining for Bitdeer's own account, whereby its mining rigs are operated by third-party datacenters

3 Includes BTC from self-mining operations and BTC from co-mining operations.

4 Other Proprietary Hash Rate includes the hashrate from Bitdeer's cloud hashrate business, mining rigs delivered in the crypto mining datacenters but not deployed and the mining rigs temporarily offline due to limited economic benefit.

5 Hosting encompasses a one-stop mining machine hosting solution including deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining.

6 Total hash rate under management as of June 30, 2026, across Bitdeer's primary business lines: Self-mining, Cloud Hash Rate, and Hosting.

7 Bitcoins held does not include Bitcoins from customer deposits but does include Bitcoins that are pledged as collateral by us.

8 Utilization Rate as of the last day of the respective month is calculated as the total number of GPUs under internal and external orders divided by the total number of deployed GPUs.

9 ARR as of the last day of the respective month is calculated by multiplying the daily revenue generated from all contractually obligated GPU orders on that specific day by 365. This metric provides an annualized view of the revenue run-rate based on active contracts at the end of the reporting period.

10 Indicative timing for completion of power. All timing references are to calendar quarters and years.

11 Capacity under lease arrangement.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for AI and Bitcoin mining infrastructure. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive Bitcoin mining solutions for its customers and building AI computational infrastructure to support the AI revolution. Bitdeer handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, data center design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. Bitdeer also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed data centers across multiple countries, including the United States, Norway, Bhutan, and Ethiopia. To learn more, visit https://ir.bitdeer.com/ or follow Bitdeer on X - Bitdeer and LinkedIn @Bitdeer.

Investors and others should note that Bitdeer may announce material information using its website and/or on its accounts on social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Therefore, Bitdeer encourages investors and others to review the information it posts on social media and other communication channels listed on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "look forward to," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Bitdeer's annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Bitdeer's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Bitdeer specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Tesh Dahya, Head of Investor Relations

tesh.dahya@bitdeer.com