Stewards Inc.: Stewards Leadership Provides Mid-Year Shareholder Update

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD) ("Stewards" or the "Company") today provided a mid-year shareholder update highlighting the significant progress the Company has made across its business, operations, and public company initiatives during the first half of 2026.

Among the Company's recent milestones, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has declared Stewards' Registration Statement on Form S-1 effective, marking the successful completion of the SEC review process. The Registration Statement relates to the registration of securities previously issued by the Company and supports its broader capital markets strategy, including its intended Nasdaq Capital Market listing, subject to the satisfaction of all applicable Nasdaq listing requirements.

Since filing its Registration Statement, Stewards has continued executing its long-term growth strategy through a series of strategic initiatives, including:

Completion of the Company's corporate rebrand from FAVO Capital to Stewards Inc.

Establishment of its South Florida corporate headquarters through the acquisition of a 130,000-square-foot office campus.

Expansion of the Company's real asset platform.

Continued growth of its private credit platform.

Investments in technology and artificial intelligence to enhance underwriting and operational capabilities.

Strengthening of the Company's executive leadership team and Board of Directors.

Continued investment in public company governance, financial reporting, and internal control infrastructure.



Together, these initiatives reflect Stewards' disciplined execution and continued evolution into a diversified financial platform positioned for long-term growth.

"The first half of 2026 has been one of the most important periods in our Company's history," said Shaun Quin, Chief Executive Officer and President of Stewards Inc. "While completing the SEC review process was an important milestone, it represents just one part of the broader progress we've made across the organization. We've continued executing our strategy, strengthening our platform, investing in our people and technology, and positioning Stewards for its next stage of growth. We remain focused on disciplined execution and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

"Over the past year, we've strengthened the financial infrastructure, reporting processes, governance framework, and internal controls expected of a public company," said Katy Murless, Chief Financial Officer of Stewards Inc. "Those investments were made to support the Company's long-term strategy and reflect our commitment to building a scalable organization with a strong financial and operational foundation."

"This update reflects much more than a series of individual milestones," said Glen Steward, Chairman of the Board. "It demonstrates the progress we've made in building a stronger company with experienced leadership, disciplined governance, and a diversified business model. We believe the foundation we've established positions Stewards well for the opportunities ahead."

Additional information regarding the Company's Registration Statement is available through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov

About Stewards Inc.

Stewards Inc. (OTCID: SWRD) is a diversified financial platform focused on private credit, income-producing real estate, technology-enabled financial infrastructure, and strategic investments. The Company seeks to create long-term value through disciplined capital allocation, responsible stewardship, and strategic growth initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the effectiveness of the Registration Statement on Form S-1, the Company's strategy in private credit, income-producing real assets, and technology-enabled financial infrastructure, its growth and acquisition plans, its efforts to strengthen public company infrastructure and governance, its planned Nasdaq Capital Market listing, and future business prospects and performance. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "continues," or similar expressions, and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: general economic, market, and credit conditions, including interest rates and inflation; credit risk in the Company's private credit portfolio; risks affecting its real asset and real estate portfolio, such as property valuations, occupancy, and tenant defaults; risks related to acquisitions and strategic investments, including integration and realization of anticipated synergies; regulatory, legal, and compliance risks; competition; risks related to operating as a public company, including internal controls and governance; liquidity and price volatility of the Company's common stock; execution of its business strategy and growth objectives; retention of key personnel; cybersecurity and operational risks; and other factors described in the Company's SEC and OTC Markets filings, including its Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and Registration Statement.

This list of factors is not exhaustive. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Stewards Inc.

stewards.com

4300 N. University Drive, Suite D-105

Lauderhill, FL 33351

Investor Contact

Scott McGowan

Chief Marketing Officer

833-328-6477

IR@Stewards.com