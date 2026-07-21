Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: USS) (the "Company" or "Uniserve"), a Canadian digital infrastructure platform, is pleased to announce the 100% exercise of all outstanding common share purchase warrants exercisable at C$0.40 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately C$1.2 million.

The complete exercise of all outstanding warrants represents a significant endorsement of Uniserve's long-term strategy and materially strengthens the Company's balance sheet as it continues executing its vision of building one of Canada's leading digital infrastructure platforms.

The additional growth capital will support the Company's strategic priorities, including acquisitions of managed service providers (MSPs), expansion of its managed IT and cybersecurity offerings, continued investment in cloud and data centre infrastructure, and the scaling of its national digital infrastructure platform.

"The 100% exercise of all the outstanding C$0.40 warrants is a tremendous vote of confidence in Uniserve, our management team, and our long-term strategy," said Gautam Lohia, Chief Executive Officer of Uniserve. "We sincerely thank our shareholders for their continued confidence and support. The decision by these warrant holders to exercise prior to expiry demonstrates their conviction in the value we are building and in our vision of creating Canada's premier digital infrastructure platform. This additional C$1.2 million of growth capital further strengthens our balance sheet and provides added flexibility as we execute our acquisition strategy, expand our technology platform, and invest in high-value recurring revenue opportunities. We believe Uniserve is entering an exciting new phase of growth, and we remain focused on building long-term value for all shareholders."

Over the past year, Uniserve has accelerated its transformation from a traditional telecommunications provider into a diversified digital infrastructure platform through the expansion of recurring managed IT services, cloud solutions, enterprise cybersecurity, and data centre infrastructure. The Company continues to pursue strategic acquisitions that broaden its geographic footprint, increase recurring revenue, and enhance shareholder value.

As Canadian businesses increasingly seek a single trusted partner to deliver secure connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence enablement, and managed IT services, management believes Uniserve is uniquely positioned to capitalize on these long-term secular growth trends.

The successful warrant exercise further enhances the Company's financial flexibility as it evaluates additional acquisition opportunities and continues investing in high-margin, recurring revenue businesses that strengthen its digital infrastructure ecosystem.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: USS) is a Canadian digital infrastructure platform providing mission-critical connectivity, managed IT services, cybersecurity, AI Agents, cloud solutions and data centre infrastructure to business customers across Canada. Through its operations in Vancouver, Calgary and Waterloo, the Company is building a scalable, recurring revenue platform designed to support the digital transformation of Canadian enterprises.

By combining communications infrastructure with higher-value managed technology services and strategic acquisitions, Uniserve is creating a diversified technology platform positioned for sustainable long-term growth and increasing shareholder value.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, growth plans, execution strategy, and potential valuation positioning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, execution risks, integration of acquisitions, regulatory factors, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305793

Source: Uniserve Communications Corporation