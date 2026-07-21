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WKN: 576798 | ISIN: US50186Q2021 | Ticker-Symbol: LGLG
Frankfurt
21.07.26 | 08:43
18,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
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LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,00019,40014:38
18,60019,40011:48
PR Newswire
21.07.2026 13:30 Uhr
134 Leser
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Stay Cool, Fresh and Efficient This Summer with LG's Home Solutions

Summer promotion offers consumers the opportunity to explore LG's Home Solutions portfolio, designed to support everyday comfort, freshness and efficiency during the warmer months.

News Summary

  • LG Electronics has launched its Home Solution (HS) Summer Promotion across the UAE, running until August 8, 2026.
  • The campaign highlights LG's comprehensive Home Solutions portfolio, including flagship innovations such as LG InstaView refrigerators, LG WashTower, LG Styler, alongside refrigeration, laundry and kitchen appliances designed to meet the demands of everyday living.
  • As summer places greater demands on households, LG's technologies help consumers preserve food freshness, simplify home care and support more efficient daily routines.
  • Consumers can explore the full Home Solutions range through the LG official website.

DUBAI, UAE, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer in the UAE changes the rhythm of daily life at home. Rising temperatures mean refrigerators work harder to preserve fresh food, laundry loads become more frequent, and families increasingly rely on appliances that can keep up with busy seasonal routines while maintaining comfort and efficiency.

Recognising these changing household needs, LG Electronics (LG) continues to develop Home Solutions designed around everyday living. Combining intelligent technologies with thoughtful design, LG's portfolio helps consumers manage seasonal demands while delivering reliable performance throughout the home.

To mark the season, LG has launched its Home Solution (HS) Summer Promotion, running until August 8, giving consumers across the UAE the opportunity to discover the brand's latest innovations across its complete Home Solutions portfolio.

Built Around Everyday Living
Rather than focusing on a single appliance, LG's Home Solutions are designed to work across every part of the home. The portfolio includes LG InstaView refrigerators that help maintain food freshness during the hottest months, LG WashTower laundry solutions that simplify garment care for busy households, and LG Styler, which offers convenient clothing care between washes. The range also includes dishwashers, microwaves, vacuum cleaners and built-in kitchen appliances designed to streamline everyday routines.

Across the portfolio, LG combines advanced technologies with user-centric design to deliver dependable performance, intuitive functionality and seamless connectivity through the LG ThinQ ecosystem on compatible products. From the freshness-focused innovation of LG InstaView refrigerators to the intelligent laundry care offered by LG WashTower and the everyday garment care convenience of LG Styler, LG continues to develop solutions that support more comfortable, efficient and connected homes.

Supporting Everyday Summer Living
While every season brings different demands, summer places particular importance on appliances that families can rely on every day. From preserving groceries and preparing family meals to managing household chores more efficiently, LG's Home Solutions are designed to support consumers throughout the season and beyond.

The LG Home Solution Summer Promotion is available across the UAE until August 8, 2026. To explore the full Home Solutions range, visit: https://www.lg.com/ae/appliances.

About LG Electronics Home Solution Company
The LG Home Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stay-cool-fresh-and-efficient-this-summer-with-lgs-home-solutions-302830776.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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