Government ministers in Kyrgyzstan have met with Singapore-based company Sunvera Solar Pte. Ltd. to discuss establishing solar manufacturing facilities in Kyrgyzstan. According to an update from the country's Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the parties discussed the establishment of a high-efficiency solar cell production facility with a planned capacity up to 2 GW. Sunvera Solar considers the project as one of its is key international investment initiatives, the update adds. The ministry also confirmed that the two parties will now work on assessing the conditions for implementing the project ...

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