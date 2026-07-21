Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - DesignRush has released a new episode of the DesignRush Podcast featuring Margaret Sikora, CEO of Woodpecker.co, who discusses why technical infrastructure, inbox health, and disciplined outbound systems have become essential for maintaining B2B sales pipelines.

Margaret Sikora explains why deliverability, inbox health, and technical infrastructure have become foundational to successful B2B outbound on the DesignRush Podcast.

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"If you have serious deliverability issues and your messages are not landing in the main inbox, you should solve it before you try to approach messaging or targeting or anything else," Sikora told DesignRush host Kia Johnson.

In episode No. 144, Sikora explains why outbound performance depends on far more than persuasive copy. She discusses technical infrastructure, inbox routing, clean prospect data, hyper-specific segmentation, clear value propositions, follow-up strategy, and human oversight as the foundations of sustainable outbound performance.

The episode covers:

Why bounce rates above 3% should trigger a technical audit

The role of sender reputation, domain health, and backup infrastructure in outbound success

Why narrow segmentation produces stronger pipeline than higher outreach volume

Creating focused value propositions that encourage conversations instead of overwhelming prospects

Where AI strengthens outbound operations and where human oversight remains essential

How to troubleshoot stalled outbound campaigns

Catch the full episode on YouTube or listen on Spotify.

Interested in joining the DesignRush Podcast? Email spotlight@designrush.com to get featured.

About Margaret Sikora:

Margaret Sikora is the CEO of Woodpecker.co, a B2B outbound platform that supports cold email, LinkedIn outreach, deliverability, lead generation, and outbound automation. She leads the company's product, customer success, operations, and revenue strategy, helping organizations create more reliable outbound systems.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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Source: DesignRush