Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+50% in 13 Tagen - Steht der große Ausbruch jetzt bevor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919406 | ISIN: US9807451037 | Ticker-Symbol: WW1
Tradegate
17.07.26 | 09:30
339,80 Euro
-0,76 % -2,60
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WOODWARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WOODWARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
340,10345,5014:20
340,40345,5014:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2026 13:36 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Woodward, Inc.: Woodward Inaugurates Expanded Production for High-Speed Fuel Injection Systems in Glatten, Germany

GLATTEN, Germany and FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD), a global leader in energy controls for aerospace and industrial applications, officially inaugurated its expanded manufacturing facility in Glatten, Germany, this week. The event marks the completion of a strategic investment that increases production capacity by 50 percent for high-speed fuel injection systems, which are used in power generation, marine transportation, and oil & gas applications.

The approximately 3,000-square-meter expansion advances Woodward's broader strategy to invest in manufacturing capabilities supporting long-term growth. The site integrates advanced automation, digital manufacturing technologies, and Lean manufacturing practices that strengthen productivity, flexibility, and competitiveness.

The inauguration brought together employees, customers, community leaders, and government representatives, including Dr. Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut, Baden-Württemberg's Minister for Economic Affairs, Skilled Crafts and Tourism, underscoring the facility's role in regional manufacturing, skilled employment, and long-term economic development. Also offering their congratulations were Katrin Schindele, MdL Landtag Baden-Württemberg, Prof. Dr. Erik Schweickert (former Member of the State Parliament) and Tore-Derek Pfeifer, Mayor of Glatten.

"The expansion of our Glatten factory demonstrates Woodward's commitment to operational excellence as we deliver on market growth," said Steffen Doelker, Vice President and General Manager of Woodward's Diesel Fuel Systems Business Unit. "We are incorporating industry-leading manufacturing technologies and practices here that will enable us to improve productivity and deliver on our customers' evolving needs. I'm very proud of what the team has done here."

About Woodward
Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion, and motion control systems perform in some of the world's harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at?www.woodward.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Regina
Woodward Communications
+1970 559 8840
jennifer.regina@woodward.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3331c93-5128-44fd-a70c-2de61eef2fe4


- Woodward in Glatten, Germany

- -

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.