ParaZero Technologies Ltd.: ParaZero Receives Follow-On Order for Operational System Protecting High-Value Assets and Critical Infrastructure

DefendAir Pods will support an autonomous Counter-UAS application within an operational protection system

Kfar Saba, Israel, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the "company" or "ParaZero"), an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, today announced that it has received a follow-on order for DefendAir Pods intended for an autonomous Counter-UAS installation within an operational system designed to protect high-value assets and critical infrastructure.

Critical infrastructure, strategic facilities and other high-value assets are increasingly exposed to threats from low-cost drones capable of conducting surveillance, causing disruption and carrying out direct attacks. Protecting these sites requires Counter-UAS systems that can respond rapidly and neutralize threats, particularly in sensitive environments where explosive interception methods may create unacceptable collateral damage and risks to personnel, equipment and surrounding infrastructure - sometimes even more then the threat itself.

ParaZero's DefendAir technology provides a non-explosive, net-based physical interception capability designed to neutralize hostile drones with precision and control. The modular Net Pod architecture enables integration into autonomous defense applications and can be adapted for fixed, mobile and unmanned protection systems.

"Protecting critical infrastructure and high-value assets requires more than detection or disruption alone. Operators need a dependable physical interception layer capable of responding autonomously and stopping a hostile drone before it reaches the protected asset," said Ariel Alon, CEO of ParaZero Technologies. "This follow-on order supports the integration of DefendAir into an operational system built around that requirement and demonstrates the role our Pod architecture can play in protecting sensitive sites where controlled interception effects are essential.".

The follow-on order advances the use of DefendAir Pods within an autonomous operational application and reflects the growing requirement for physical Counter-UAS interception capabilities that can be incorporated into layered protection systems.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system designed for aerial safety and regulatory compliance; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in both battlefield and urban environments; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero's mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security. For more information, visit https://parazero.com.

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Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

michal@efraty.com