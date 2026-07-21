Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+50% in 13 Tagen - Steht der große Ausbruch jetzt bevor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2026 14:02 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Allied Universal Appoints Melissa Butler Vice President of Communications

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Allied Universal, the world's leading security and facility services company, today announced that Melissa Butler has joined the company as vice president of communications.

Butler will lead comprehensive internal and external communications across North America to advance Allied Universal's brand, reputation and engagement with key audiences. She will lead corporate communications, public relations, social media, executive messaging and crisis communications, while using business insights and data intelligence to support business priorities and drive results.

She joins Allied Universal from Burson, the global communications and public relations agency within WPP, where she served as vice president, leading integrated teams that blend data-driven insights and emerging technology with creative storytelling to strengthen and grow client reputations. Throughout her more than 15-year career in public relations and marketing communications, Butler has developed integrated strategies for some of the world's most recognizable brands, including Verizon, The Coca-Cola Company, McDonald's, Mazda, Spotify, and Hyatt.

"Melissa has built her career helping brands tell their stories in ways that resonate with audiences and deliver real business results," said Lasse Glassen, global chief communications and investor relations officer at Allied Universal. "Her expertise in combining reputation management, data analytics, artificial intelligence and creative storytelling will be invaluable as we continue to elevate how we share the Allied Universal story with our clients, our employees and the communities we serve."

Butler spent more than nine years within WPP through two major industry mergers, including Burson Cohn & Wolfe and Hill & Knowlton Strategies, leading work for global brands. Earlier in her career, she held positions of increasing responsibility at leading communications agencies in New York City, building a foundation in corporate affairs and consumer brand marketing.

"Trust is the foundation of everything we do at Allied Universal, and how we communicate with our employees, clients and communities matters," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "Melissa's proven ability to build world-class communications programs and advance bold, strategic communications initiatives will help us continue to tell the story of our people and our purpose around the world."

Butler holds a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in marketing from San Diego State University.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia
Senior Director of Communications - North America
Allied Universal Phone: 949-826-3560
Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com
Newsroom: https://ausnewsroom.aus.com/

SOURCE: Allied Universal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allied-universal-appoints-melissa-butler-vice-president-of-commu-1193449

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.