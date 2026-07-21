Allied Universal Appoints Melissa Butler Vice President of Communications

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Allied Universal, the world's leading security and facility services company, today announced that Melissa Butler has joined the company as vice president of communications.

Butler will lead comprehensive internal and external communications across North America to advance Allied Universal's brand, reputation and engagement with key audiences. She will lead corporate communications, public relations, social media, executive messaging and crisis communications, while using business insights and data intelligence to support business priorities and drive results.

She joins Allied Universal from Burson, the global communications and public relations agency within WPP, where she served as vice president, leading integrated teams that blend data-driven insights and emerging technology with creative storytelling to strengthen and grow client reputations. Throughout her more than 15-year career in public relations and marketing communications, Butler has developed integrated strategies for some of the world's most recognizable brands, including Verizon, The Coca-Cola Company, McDonald's, Mazda, Spotify, and Hyatt.

"Melissa has built her career helping brands tell their stories in ways that resonate with audiences and deliver real business results," said Lasse Glassen, global chief communications and investor relations officer at Allied Universal. "Her expertise in combining reputation management, data analytics, artificial intelligence and creative storytelling will be invaluable as we continue to elevate how we share the Allied Universal story with our clients, our employees and the communities we serve."

Butler spent more than nine years within WPP through two major industry mergers, including Burson Cohn & Wolfe and Hill & Knowlton Strategies, leading work for global brands. Earlier in her career, she held positions of increasing responsibility at leading communications agencies in New York City, building a foundation in corporate affairs and consumer brand marketing.

"Trust is the foundation of everything we do at Allied Universal, and how we communicate with our employees, clients and communities matters," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "Melissa's proven ability to build world-class communications programs and advance bold, strategic communications initiatives will help us continue to tell the story of our people and our purpose around the world."

Butler holds a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in marketing from San Diego State University.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Senior Director of Communications - North America

Allied Universal Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: https://ausnewsroom.aus.com/

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allied-universal-appoints-melissa-butler-vice-president-of-commu-1193449