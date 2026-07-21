Lelantos Holdings, Inc.: Lelantos Holdings Highlights Airtopia Hemet as Airtopia's California Growth Platform

The fourth chapter of the Building Airtopia series shows how Airtopia expanded beyond Oklahoma, applying its operating model in a new state while continuing to invest in innovation, hospitality, and long-term guest value.

MCALESTER, OK / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:LNTO) today released the fourth chapter of its Building Airtopia series, highlighting Airtopia Hemet - the Company's first location outside Oklahoma. San Antonio proved the model; Owasso proved it repeats; Hemet proves it travels, carrying the Airtopia operating system successfully into an entirely different market.

Key Highlights for Investors

First location outside Oklahoma - proof the platform can scale into new states

Generated approximately $3,975,437 in 2025, with full-year 2026 guidance of approximately $4.0 million

H1 2026 revenue of approximately $1,900,966; Q3 2026 revenue currently estimated at approximately $965,000

Continued reinvestment in guest experience (Verse Immersive, QBIX, Nexus Gen 2, expanded F&B, beer and wine service) aimed at strengthening repeat visitation and long-term unit economics

Expanding into California required more than opening another location. It required adapting to a new customer base, competitive landscape, and operating environment while holding the line on the standards that define every Airtopia park: leadership, hospitality, operational discipline, and guest experience.

The results validate that approach. Hemet generated approximately $3,975,437 in revenue in 2025 and approximately $1,900,966 through June 30, 2026. Management projects approximately $965,000 in third-quarter revenue and approximately $4.0 million for full-year 2026.

Rather than optimizing purely for short-term margin, Airtopia continued reinvesting in the guest experience. Hemet has become one of the Company's most innovative locations, with additions including Verse Immersive, QBIX, Nexus Gen 2, upgraded birthday party offerings, expanded food and beverage, and beer and wine service - all aimed at increasing repeat visitation and strengthening the overall guest experience.

"Hemet reminded us that growth is not simply about adding locations," said Felix Waller, Founder of Airtopia Adventure Parks and Chief Executive Officer of Lelantos Holdings. "Every new market teaches us something. California challenged us to think differently, adapt quickly, and continue raising our standards while remaining true to the culture that defines Airtopia. Growth only creates value when the guest experience grows with it."

Hemet also reinforced the value of local leadership. Airtopia's operating philosophy empowers General Managers to run their parks like business owners, backed by centralized systems, marketing, technology, leadership development, and operational resources.

Today, Hemet serves thousands of families each year and reflects Airtopia's commitment to continuous improvement - every enhancement, from attractions and food offerings to hospitality standards and technology, is designed to strengthen guest loyalty and build a more durable business.

The Building Airtopia series continues with Airtopia Tahlequah, where the Company applies everything it has learned to a location built from the ground up around its latest operating standards.

About Airtopia Adventure Parks

Airtopia Adventure Parks provides exceptional all-ages family entertainment that exceeds expectations and enriches communities through clean, fast, friendly, affordable, safe, and fun experiences.

About Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTC:LNTO) is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and growing scalable businesses with strong operating fundamentals and long-term growth potential. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Airtopia Adventure Parks, the Company operates a growing family entertainment platform across California, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding projected revenue, future operating performance, growth initiatives, expansion, memberships, guest demand, and other future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's public filings and disclosures for additional information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Joshua Weaver

josh@lelantos.group

www.lelantosholdings.io

OTCID:LNTO

SOURCE: Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/lelantos-holdings-highlights-airtopia-hemet-as-airtopias-california-growth-platf-1193778