Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has launched the first auction under Germany's new Electricity Supply Security and Capacity Act (StromVKG). Companies have until Sept. 8 to submit bids for new dispatchable generation and long-duration energy storage capacity. The first auction covers 4.5 GW of capacity. Successful bidders will receive capacity payments in exchange for keeping their facilities available for 15 years. The auction is the first of six planned rounds. Two auctions of 4.5 GW each are scheduled for long-duration capacity, followed by an auction for more than 2 GW ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...