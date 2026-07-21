ExaGrid Achieves 22nd Consecutive Quarter of Free Cash Flow, EBITDA, and P&L Positive Operations

ExaGrid, the world's largest independent backup storage vendor providing Tiered Backup Storage with the most comprehensive security and AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery, today announced that it had a record quarter of bookings and revenue in the second quarter ending June 30, 2026, with double-digit revenue growth over Q2 of 2025 and double-digit revenue growth for the first six months of 2026 over 2025.

In addition, ExaGrid remained P&L, EBITDA, and free cash flow positive for the 22nd consecutive quarter. The company is 100% debt-free, demonstrating strong financial health as a company.

ExaGrid added 207 new customers in Q2 2026, including 99 six- and seven-figure new customer deals in the quarter, with five of those over $1M each.

Highlights of Q2 2026:

Strong competitive win rate at over 80% for the quarter.

Brought on 207 new customers.

99 six- and seven-figure new logo customer deals.

Over 5,200 organizations protect their data with ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage.

Customer installations in 108 countries.

Sales and support teams in 30 countries and customer installations in over 80 countries.

Over 50% of the bookings came from outside of the United States.

Company remains Cash, EBITDA, and P&L positive over the last 22 quarters.

ExaGrid replaced a record number of Dell Data Domain appliances in the quarter.

ExaGrid's EX540-SSD and EX189 appliance models were recognized in the 2026-27 DCIG TOP 5 Cyber Resilient PBBAs Report due to ExaGrid's high-performance backup and recovery operations.

due to ExaGrid's high-performance backup and recovery operations. ExaGrid won 10 industry awards in Q2 2026, including: Data Breakthrough Awards in April 2026 Data Backup Solution of the Year Network Computing Awards in May 2026 Air-gapped Ransomware Recovery Product of the Year Network Computing Awards in May 2026 Bench Tested Product of the Year Network Computing Awards in May 2026 Company of the Year Network Computing Awards in May 2026 Data Protection Product of the Year Network Computing Awards in May 2026 Storage Product of the Year Storage Awards in June 2026 Data Protection Company of the Year Storage Awards in June 2026 Immutable Storage Company of the Year Storage Awards in June 2026 Storage Company of the Year Storage Awards in June 2026 Storage Solution of the Year Corporate



"ExaGrid continues to grow and has become the largest independent backup storage vendor in the world. ExaGrid has won the most industry awards for backup storage and was honored with another 10 awards in Q2 with the support of our partners and customers," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "Customers have only three choices: standard primary storage as a backup target which is expensive, has no backup app integrations and is vulnerable for security attacks, or inline deduplication appliances which are slow for backups, slow for restores, not scalable and are open to security attacks, or ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage which is fast for backups and restores, scale-out as data grows and has the only integrated tiered air gap and AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock for security. Looking forward, we expect to have a strong second half of the year as we continue to innovate and add support for key features that fulfill all of the requirements that enterprise organizations look for in a backup storage solution. ExaGrid supports Veeam, Commvault, NetBackup, Rubrik, Oracle RMAN direct, HYCU, Acronis and many other backup applications and utilities. ExaGrid will soon announce support of Cohesity DataProtect."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features, including AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock to recover from a ransomware attack. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and forced product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Mary Domenichelli

ExaGrid

mdomenichelli@exagrid.com