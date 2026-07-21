After more than four decades as France's leading video game retailer, Micromania is entering an exciting new chapter. The iconic brand has been acquired by a Franco-Canadian consortium made up of Stephan Tétrault, Jean-François Chenail, and Sandra and Stephen Callahan, united by a shared vision: to restore Micromania's full potential and strengthen its position as the leading destination for gamers, collectors, and pop culture enthusiasts across France.

More than a business transaction, this acquisition represents a long-term entrepreneurial commitment built on investment, innovation, and a deep respect for the legacy of one of France's most recognized retail brands. The new ownership group intends to preserve what has always made Micromania unique while building on its strongest assets: its passionate employees, nationwide store network, trusted customer relationships, and decades of expertise.

The consortium brings together complementary experience in specialty retail, gaming, collectibles, licensed products, trading card games, and international distribution. Drawing from the successful turnaround of EB Games Canada, the group plans to leverage proven strategies centered on collectibles, trading card games (TCG), in-store experiences, operational excellence, and community engagement to drive sustainable growth.

Over the coming months, Micromania will implement an ambitious roadmap focused on expanding its collectibles and TCG categories, modernizing the in-store experience, strengthening its omnichannel capabilities, optimizing its retail footprint, increasing the use of data and analytics, and creating more events that bring gaming communities together. The company's first flagship store, designed to deliver a premium gaming and pop culture experience, is scheduled to open in October 2026.

"Our goal is not to change Micromania's identity, but to strengthen it by returning to what has always made the brand successful: passionate people serving passionate customers," said Stephan Tétrault.

With more than six million loyal customers, an unmatched presence across France, and a legacy spanning over 40 years, Micromania is uniquely positioned to write the next chapter of its history. Supported by experienced entrepreneurs who believe in the strength of the French market and the power of gaming communities, the company is embarking on a long-term strategy focused on innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth-ensuring that future generations of gamers will continue to experience everything that has made Micromania an iconic name in French gaming culture.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260721418605/en/

Contacts:

Brand Digital Agency Inc

Benjamin Ohayon

benjamin@branddigital.agency

514-703-4101