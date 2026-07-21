Lakeside Software LLC: Lakeside Software Named a Leader in ISG's Provider Lens Evaluations for Digital Employee Experience and AI-Enabled End-User Computing Solutions 2026

SysTrack AI's Agentic Reasoning and Autonomous Remediation Drive Dual Leader Recognition

BOSTON, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeside Software, the industry-leading digital employee experience (DEX) engineering company, has been named a Leader in two categories of Information Services Group's (ISG) 2026 Provider Lens Future of Work - Solutions Report: Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Solutions and AI-Enabled End-User Computing Solutions for the fourth consecutive year. ISG evaluated 24 vendors globally for the study.

The recognition reflects the strength of Lakeside's SysTrack platform and SysTrack AI, its agentic reasoning engine, which delivers explainable root-cause analysis and autonomous remediation across enterprise IT environments.

"Being named a Leader in both Digital Employee Experience and AI-Enabled End-User Computing Solutions is a strong validation of the work our team has put into SysTrack AI," said Mike Schumacher, CEO, Lakeside Software. "IT teams need more than visibility; they need trusted, explainable insights they can act on. This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering exactly that, for employees wherever and however they work."

For Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Solutions, Lakeside's strengths include:

SysTrack AI operationalizes DEX at scale: Agentic reasoning layer explains experience issues and recommends evidence-based remediation, accelerating resolution and reducing manual effort.

Agentic reasoning layer explains experience issues and recommends evidence-based remediation, accelerating resolution and reducing manual effort. Automated, persona-based experiences: Expanded remediation workflows and role-based experiences, including SysTrack Mobile, extend real-time DEX analytics to hybrid workforces.

Expanded remediation workflows and role-based experiences, including SysTrack Mobile, extend real-time DEX analytics to hybrid workforces. Strong partner ecosystem and integrations: Expanded ITSM, collaboration, and endpoint integrations embed DEX intelligence into operational workflows at scale.

Expanded ITSM, collaboration, and endpoint integrations embed DEX intelligence into operational workflows at scale. Deep endpoint telemetry foundation: SysTrack captures 10,000+ data points every 15 seconds, powering precise baselining and predictive insights into productivity, device health, and workplace performance.

For AI-Enabled End-User Computing Solutions, Lakeside's strengths include:

Agentic, evidence-based diagnostics : SysTrack AI correlates cause and effect across millions of signals, leveraging 20+ years of endpoint telemetry to deliver explainable root-cause analysis and prescriptive remediation.

: SysTrack AI correlates cause and effect across millions of signals, leveraging 20+ years of endpoint telemetry to deliver explainable root-cause analysis and prescriptive remediation. Shift-left and self-service : Conversational diagnostics and guided self-healing let L1 service desk teams and employees resolve complex issues without escalation.

: Conversational diagnostics and guided self-healing let L1 service desk teams and employees resolve complex issues without escalation. Ecosystem integration and partnerships : Strengthened integrations with ServiceNow, Microsoft, Citrix, and VMware, plus Azure collaboration, enable governed automation and enterprise-scale AI governance.

: Strengthened integrations with ServiceNow, Microsoft, Citrix, and VMware, plus Azure collaboration, enable governed automation and enterprise-scale AI governance. Sustained execution and platform momentum: Continued investment in AI, telemetry, and workflow integration strengthens trusted, data-driven DEX management and resilient EUC operations.

"Lakeside Software leads in DEX solutions with outstanding endpoint telemetry, predictive and agentic AI capabilities, and a proven ability to translate deep device data into automated, productivity-driven outcomes for large, complex digital workplaces," said Bruce Guptill, ISG Analyst and Adviser. "Lakeside Software [also] leads in AI-enabled EUC management with its AI-driven SysTrack platform, combining deep endpoint telemetry, explainable agentic diagnostics, and expanding autonomous remediation to support proactive, trusted workplace operations."

The ISG recognition comes on the heels of other recent milestones for Lakeside. In June, the company introduced SysTrack Reliability Engineering (SRE), extending the platform with a service level objective (SLO)-driven model that applies site reliability engineering principles to end-user computing.

For more information, download the full ISG report here .

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is pioneering the future of digital employee experience (DEX) with the industry's first reliability engineering model for end-user computing. Lakeside's SysTrack platform transforms high-resolution, first-party telemetry into insights and automated resolutions for proactive IT operations and autonomous support-empowering enterprises to reduce downtime and deliver exceptional digital experiences across employee endpoints, mobile devices, and OT. Trusted by hundreds of global enterprises and service providers, SysTrack scales to estates with over one million physical and virtual workspaces, reducing IT costs, preventing failures, and driving smarter decisions through unparalleled visibility. Lakeside has a nearly 30-year heritage in enterprise IT software and was named one of TIME's America's Top WorkTech Companies of 2026. Learn more at www.lakesidesoftware.com.

Media Contact:

Brittany Frey | brittany@haysfreypr.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR Verified individual.