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WKN: A1JE8X | ISIN: US4464131063 | Ticker-Symbol: HI4
Tradegate
20.07.26 | 16:39
237,80 Euro
+0,51 % +1,20
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Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
234,90236,2015:58
235,10236,6015:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2026 14:06 Uhr
141 Leser
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HII Names Michael DeBernardis Vice President and Chief Counsel of Mission Technologies

McLEAN, Va., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced that Michael DeBernardis has joined the company as vice president and chief counsel for its Mission Technologies division, HII's global all-domain national security solutions business.

In this role, DeBernardis will advise senior leadership and lead the delivery of legal services for Mission Technologies. He will serve as a key member of the division's leadership team, supporting its continued growth across defense, intelligence, cyber, unmanned systems, training, logistics, fleet sustainment, nuclear services, and mission-enabling capabilities and technologies.

DeBernardis brings nearly 20 years of experience advising global corporations, government contractors, and multinational organizations on complex legal, compliance, investigations, and governance matters.

Prior to joining HII, DeBernardis was the managing partner of the Washington, D.C., office of Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP, where he also served as chair of the firm's Global Investigations, Enforcement and Compliance practice.

MT_LEADERSHIP_400x600_MICHAEL_DEBERNARDIS

A photo accompanying this release is available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-names-michael-debernardis-vice-president-and-chief-counsel-of-mission-technologies/.

DeBernardis has represented organizations before the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Senate permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, and numerous international development institutions.

"As HII continues to expand its integrated technology portfolio and deliver mission-enabling capabilities to customers around the world, Michael's proven leadership, strategic judgment and deep experience navigating complex regulatory environments will be invaluable as we support our customers' most critical missions," said Andy Green, executive vice president and president of HII's Mission Technologies division.

"Michael has a proven record of leading talented teams and solving some of the most complex legal challenges around the globe," said Chad Boudreaux, executive vice president and chief legal officer of HII. "As chief counsel for Mission Technologies, he will continue to advance our company's mission of delivering all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for customers to protect peace and freedom around the world."

DeBernardis earned a Juris Doctor, cum laude, from George Washington University Law School, where he served on the International Law Review, and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Delaware.

About HII

HII is America's largest shipbuilder, delivering the world's most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

  • HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/
  • HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII
  • HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII
  • HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII
  • HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii

Contact:

Greg McCarthy
(202) 264-7126
gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d36f28c9-6473-4e27-ab24-a3602f34df77


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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