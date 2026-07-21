Modulate to Showcase Voice-Native AI Architecture at Ai4 2026

Ai4 attendees can experience Modulate's #1-ranked industry leading voice intelligence AI model and hear from CTO and co-founder Carter Huffman on the hidden costs of conversational blind spots

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Modulate , the frontier conversational voice intelligence company, will showcase its leading voice-native AI architecture at Ai4 2026 , taking place August 4-6, 2026, at The Venetian in Las Vegas. At booth 940, Modulate will showcase Velma, a voice intelligence platform that provides real-time conversational understanding, powered by Modulate's homegrown models, which rank #1 on the Hugging Face Open ASR Leaderboard . Powered by Modulate's Ensemble Listening Model (ELM) architecture, the API helps organizations identify costly conversational blind spots - like emotion, emphasis, and frustration signals - that transcript-only monitoring systems frequently miss.

Speaking alongside industry luminaries like Geoffrey Hinton and Andrew Ng, Modulate CTO and co-founder Carter Huffman will present a solo talk titled "Voice Agent Supervision: Finding the Hidden Cost of Conversational Blind Spots." During the session, Huffman will explain where traditional AI fails to create expected ROI, and why measuring more than just technical accuracy is necessary to facilitate successful customer interactions.

At Ai4, Modulate will demonstrate how its Velma platform provides a voice-native supervision layer for live conversations. By preserving the conversational signals that are often lost when audio is converted to text, Velma enables organizations to identify customer frustration, escalation risk, compliance issues, and other conversational blind spots before they become operational or financial liabilities.

This enables enterprises to identify where voice agents may be:

Failing to recognize customer frustration or confusion

Responding inappropriately to urgency, vulnerability, or emotional distress

Repeating information without moving the interaction toward resolution

Missing emphasis that changes the meaning or importance of a customer's request

Making inaccurate claims or commitments

Violating organizational policies or approved communication guidelines

Escalating tension through an unsuitable tone or response

Creating avoidable transfers, callbacks, abandonment, or churn

Modulate helps organizations translate these interaction-level failures into operational and financial metrics.

Carter Huffman Reveals Where AI Fails to Create ROI at Ai4 2026

Modulate CTO and co-founder Carter Huffman will present "Voice Agent Supervision: Finding the Hidden Cost of Conversational Blind Spots" on Wednesday, August 5th from 4:05 to 4:25pm PDT in Palazzo Ballroom D.

During the session, Huffman will explain why some of the most expensive voice-agent failures do not appear as traditional software defects. Instead, they emerge when an agent misses tone, emotion, emphasis, hesitation, frustration, or other conversational signals that were never captured in the transcript.

"Voice agents can appear successful on a traditional scorecard while quietly creating friction throughout the conversation," said Huffman. "An agent may produce a factually acceptable response and still miss that the customer is confused, losing patience, or emphasizing that the issue is urgent. If enterprises cannot measure those moments, they cannot understand the true performance or ROI of their voice-agent deployments."

Attendees will learn how to:

Identify conversational blind spots in voice-agent deployments

Treat tone and emphasis as measurable, first-class signals

Detect and correct friction while a conversation is still underway

Distinguish technical accuracy from genuine conversational understanding

Translate agent-level errors into financial and operational metrics

Build a clearer and more defensible ROI case for enterprise voice AI

Huffman is CTO and co-founder of Modulate, where he leads the development of the company's purpose-built Voice Intelligence Engine. A physicist and machine-learning expert trained at MIT, with previous experience at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Huffman has spent more than a decade developing AI systems capable of understanding real-world conversational audio beyond the words spoken.

Ranked #1 on the Hugging Face Open ASR Leaderboard

At Ai4, Modulate will also highlight its recent recognition as the #1 model on Hugging Face's Open ASR Leaderboard , outperforming models from Microsoft, OpenAI, NVIDIA, IBM, ElevenLabs, AssemblyAI, BosonAI, and other commercial and open-source providers. Modulate ranked first among 88 models evaluated across standardized datasets covering multiple domains, accents, speakers, and recording conditions.

The milestone demonstrates that Modulate's voice-native architecture can provide the accurate, low-latency, and cost-efficient transcription foundation required for production voice applications. Modulate's transcription APIs are priced between $0.025 and $0.06 per hour, making them up to 10 times less expensive than several other leading commercial transcription services.

Modulate trains its models using more than 500 million hours of noisy, real-world audio. The company developed its technology in demanding, high-scale voice environments where conversations are live, emotionally complex, overlapping, and rarely studio-quality.

That foundation now supports enterprise applications across voice-agent supervision, customer experience, fraud prevention, trust and safety, compliance, and conversational intelligence.

Meet Modulate at Ai4

Attendees can visit Modulate at Booth 940 to experience live demonstrations of Velma and learn how voice-native conversational intelligence can help enterprises supervise AI agents, improve customer experiences, detect emerging risk, and identify the value being lost through conversational blind spots.

To schedule a press briefing, contact Kristin Canders at kristin@grithaus.agency .

Join Modulate for Happy Hour

Modulate and Axonis will co-host a Happy Hour at Ai4 on Tuesday, August 4, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at SUGARCANE, The Venetian in Las Vegas. Attendees are invited to join both teams for drinks and conversation. Register here: https://luma.com/Axonis-Modulate-Ai4

About Modulate

Modulate is a voice intelligence company building AI models and APIs designed to understand real-world conversational audio at scale. Its technology combines speech recognition, acoustic analysis, and conversational context to deliver reliable, explainable, and cost-effective voice intelligence for developers and enterprises.

For more information or to get started, visit modulate.ai .

Media Contact

Kristin Canders

Grithaus Agency

(e) kristin@grithaus.agency

SOURCE: Modulate

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/modulate-to-showcase-voice-native-ai-architecture-at-ai4-2026-1193493