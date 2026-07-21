EQS-News: BioElectronics Corporation / Key word(s): Financial

BioElectronics Corporation Doubles Facility Space to Support Electrome's Commercial ActiPatch Launch and Anticipated Sales Growth



21.07.2026 / 14:21 CET/CEST

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JEFFERSON, MD - July 21, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - BioElectronics Corporation ( https://www.bielcorp.com/ ) OTC: BIEL a developer of medical technology products, announces today that it has expanded its Maryland headquarters by leasing the adjacent office suite. The additional space will operate as a dedicated storage and fulfillment center supporting new commercial activity involving ActiPatch and RecoveryRx. The expansion follows the execution of a Fulfillment Services and Distribution Control Agreement with Electrome Corporation. Under the agreement, BioElectronics will provide inventory receiving, storage, order processing, packing, shipping coordination, and returns-management services. Electrome is preparing for the direct-to-consumer launch of ActiPatch in newly designed ActiPatch branded packaging. BioElectronics expects the expanded facility to provide the operational capacity needed to receive inventory and process individual consumer orders generated through Electrome's planned direct-to-consumer sales channel. The new fulfillment center is also being established to support anticipated orders for RecoveryRx. RecoveryRx is BioElectronics' FDA-cleared prescription medical device for the adjunctive treatment of postoperative and musculoskeletal pain. "This expansion represents more than an increase in physical space," said Kelly Whelan, President of BioElectronics Corporation. "It strengthens our commercial infrastructure, supports Electrome's planned ActiPatch launch, and positions BioElectronics to efficiently fulfill anticipated increased RecoveryRx demand. It also creates an additional service-based revenue opportunity alongside product sales." "BioElectronics' investment in dedicated fulfillment capacity is an important step as Electrome prepares to introduce ActiPatch to the U.S. direct-to-consumer market in its newly designed packaging," said Erik A. Nilsen, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Electrome Corporation. "Having an experienced fulfillment partner with direct knowledge of the product, its quality requirements, and the regulatory environment will help us build an efficient and reliable customer experience from the outset. We look forward to working with BioElectronics as we advance the commercial launch of ActiPatch and expand access to this innovative, drug-free pain-relief technology." The Fulfillment Agreement provides for dedicated onsite storage and fulfillment capacity, including inventory storage, packing and order-processing areas, outbound-order staging, shipping equipment, inventory segregation, and returns processing. Under the agreement, BioElectronics will receive monthly storage fees, order-based pick-and-pack fees, and additional fees for certain returns, special projects, inventory services, and non-standard fulfillment activities. The arrangement also includes a monthly minimum charge for pick-and-pack services. Management believes the expansion provides BioElectronics with a scalable platform to support Electrome's commercialization efforts while maintaining direct oversight of inventory handling, quality controls, shipping operations, and customer returns. The additional capacity may also support future fulfillment requirements associated with other commercial partners and distribution channels. About BioElectronics Corporation



BioElectronics Corporation is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced bioelectronic therapies utilizing pulsed shortwave therapy technology for pain management and recovery applications. The company's product portfolio includes ActiPatch, RecoveryRx, and RecoveryRx Veterinary.



About Electrome Corporation Electrome Corporation is a bioelectric therapeutics company developing non-invasive, drug-free treatments for pain and other high-burden conditions. It currently commercializes FDA-cleared pulsed shortwave therapy (PSWT) technology through its PAINKILLER platform across direct-to-consumer (DTC), specialty pharmacy, fitness center, golf pro shop, and healthcare-provider channels, with big-box retail and an AI-enabled therapy-personalization platform on its roadmap. Additional bioelectric treatments for Lyme disease, the furthest along, cancer, and other ailments are in development at various stages. Certain information set forth in this release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. IR@bielcorp.com

News Source: BioElectronics Corporation





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