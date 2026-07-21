Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.: Apollo strengthens industry-recognised product recall line with senior appointment

LONDON, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo, a Skyward Group company (Nasdaq: SKWD), the innovation inspired insurance platform, announces the appointment of David Burke as class lead to its product recall line, highlighting Apollo's continued investment in underwriting talent and specialist expertise.

Burke will lead the underwriting strategy for Apollo's product recall offering, driving continued expansion of the business while broadening beyond its market leading automotive recall capabilities into additional profitable recall sectors. He joins Apollo from Hiscox, where he spent the past 10 years leading the product recall unit, becoming a partner in 2021.

The addition of Burke to the Apollo team builds on Apollo's established strength in the recall market. Apollo recently ranked second in Gracechurch's '2026 London's Leading Underwriters Report', reflecting the Company's strong reputation among brokers for underwriting expertise and service excellence.

James Slaughter, chief underwriting officer at Apollo, said: "We are pleased to welcome David to Apollo. His experience spans a broad range of complex recall risks and enables us to expand into other profitable niches. I am confident he will contribute to the already strong momentum across our portfolio."

Chris King, head of specialty at Apollo, added: "Exceptional underwriting talent is central to Apollo's success, and David brings the expertise, commercial insight and market credibility to help us take our product recall proposition to the next level. David's strong reputation and technical expertise will further strengthen our ability to respond to clients' needs with speed and precision, while maintaining the underwriting discipline and service our broker partners have come to expect."

About Apollo

Apollo, a Skyward Group company, is an innovation inspired insurance platform operating at Lloyd's of London, offering data-driven and creative solutions to a wide variety of risks.

The business provides high quality products and services to clients, and capital partners, enabling a resilient and sustainable world.

Apollo offers products across Property, Casualty, Marine, Energy & Transportation, Specialty, Reinsurance, as well as Smart Follow and digital & embedded risk programs.

Apollo's experience and unique ecosystem give Platform Partners the best chance of success through the Lloyd's new entrant process to the delivery of their long-term strategy. For more information about Apollo, please visit apollounderwriting.com.

About Skyward Group

Skyward Group is the holding company brand for its U.S. and U.K. businesses, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. and Apollo, respectively, delivering a comprehensive suite of specialized insurance solutions across global specialty property and casualty markets. Focused on the specialty industry's most niche, complex risks of today and the emerging challenges of tomorrow, Skyward Group leverages the forward-looking insight and disciplined execution of each organization to drive sustainable growth and long-term value for its shareholders, distribution partners and other stakeholders. For more information about Skyward Group, Skyward Specialty and Apollo, please visit skywardgroup.com.

Media Contacts

Apollo

Haggie Partners

Peter Rigby, Caroline Klein, Finlay Gardner

Email: apollo@haggie.co.uk

Tel: + 44 20 7562 4444

Skyward Group

Haley Doughty

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

713-935-4944

hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com

Investor Contact

Jordan Arnold

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

JArnold@skywardinsurance.com

346.215.0250