Nitches, Inc. Expands Advisory Bench and Strategic Network as It Scales NutraVeri

The company that formulated and launched InTheZone has transformed that experience into a supplement-technology platform. With the core infrastructure now in place, Nitches is expanding its leadership network to support the platform's next phase of growth, with additional announcements expected in the coming weeks.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Nitches, Inc. (OTCID:NICH) today announced that it is expanding its advisory bench and strategic network as it continues scaling NutraVeri, the supplement-technology platform now at the center of the company's long-term strategy. The company expects to announce additional advisory relationships and strategic collaborations in the coming weeks as discussions are finalized.

The expansion follows the successful buildout of the NutraVeri platform itself. Rather than beginning with a concept, Nitches first formulated, launched, and commercialized its own supplement brand, InTheZone, gaining firsthand experience with the operational, regulatory, and manufacturing challenges that often prevent promising products from reaching market. NutraVeri was built from those lessons to provide founders with a more efficient path from concept to commercialization.

A Platform Built for Product Readiness

NutraVeri is designed to help supplement founders evaluate and prepare products before significant capital is committed.

In approximately 60 seconds, founders receive a NutraVeri Score evaluating their formulation across six core dimensions:

Formula Strength

Ingredient Evidence

Claim Risk

Dose Validation

Label Readiness

Market Fit

The platform draws upon FDA labeling resources, FDA warning letter archives, FTC guidance, and other regulatory reference data to help founders identify potential issues before manufacturing begins.

Around that scoring engine, Nitches has assembled an integrated operating platform that includes:

Intelligence - A free readiness assessment supported by an expanding library of ingredient intelligence built from publicly available regulatory data.

Documentation - A portable Product Passport designed to carry formulation and readiness information into labeling, packaging, manufacturing, and commercialization discussions.

Manufacturing - Access to FDA-registered, cGMP-aligned manufacturing partners with production minimums structured for emerging brands as well as established companies.

Fulfillment - Growing capabilities across warehousing, shipping, and distribution.

Network - An expanding ecosystem of advisors, manufacturers, affiliates, and strategic partners who introduce founders to the platform through existing professional relationships.

Each component represents its own potential revenue opportunity while strengthening the overall NutraVeri ecosystem.

Building the Right Team for the Next Phase

According to the company, developing the technology platform was the difficult first step. The next phase centers on surrounding that platform with experienced advisors, operators, and strategic partners who have successfully scaled businesses through similar stages of growth.

Nitches is actively expanding those relationships and expects to provide additional details as agreements are completed.

Available Today

While the advisory network continues to grow, NutraVeri is already available to founders.

Users can receive a free product readiness assessment, identify potential formulation and labeling issues, and, when appropriate, move directly toward manufacturing through the platform's FDA-registered, cGMP-aligned production network.

Score your formula free at nutraveri.com .

About Nitches, Inc.

Nitches, Inc. (OTCID:NICH) is a supplement-technology company focused on helping founders move from formulation to commercialization with greater confidence. Through NutraVeri, the company provides product readiness scoring, regulatory documentation, access to FDA-registered, cGMP-aligned manufacturing, fulfillment resources, and an expanding partner ecosystem. NutraVeri was built from Nitches' real-world experience developing and launching the InTheZone supplement brand.

Scored. Then Made Real.

Investor Relations:

John Morgan

Nitches, Inc. (OTCID:NICH)

Email: info@nitchescorp.com

Website: nitchescorp.com

NutraVeri: nutraveri.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's strategic direction, NutraVeri's growth, future advisory appointments, strategic relationships, platform expansion, manufacturing capabilities, commercialization opportunities, and anticipated future announcements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Prospective advisory and strategic relationships remain subject to ongoing negotiations and the execution of definitive agreements, and no assurance can be given that any such agreement will ultimately be completed. NutraVeri Scores, reports, Product Passports, and related outputs are informational tools only and do not constitute regulatory approval, legal advice, certification, guarantees of compliance, safety, efficacy, or commercial success. Dietary supplement products are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prior to marketing. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nitches, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nitches-inc.-otc-nich-expands-advisory-bench-and-strategic-netwo-1193761