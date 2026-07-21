Southern First Bancshares, Inc.: Southern First Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST) (Southern First), today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026. Strong loan growth and continued margin expansion drove year-over-year net interest income growth of 28%. Net income was $11.2 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.20, representing a $0.39, or 48% increase over the second quarter of 2025, and a slight increase from the first quarter of 2026. Return on average assets was 0.96%, up 33 basis points over the second quarter of last year, and tangible common equity to assets was 9.62%, up 160 basis points from the second quarter of 2025. Key asset quality metrics were consistent both on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis. Net charge-offs were approximately $96 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, and nonperforming assets were 0.27% of total assets. Provision for credit losses decreased by $275 thousand from the prior quarter, and the allowance for credit losses represented 1.10% of loans.
"Our second quarter 2026 results continue to show impressive momentum. We increased retail client deposits by $184 million in the second quarter, representing a 22% annualized growth rate, and our loan portfolio grew at an annualized rate of 9% during the quarter. Our efficient business model, vibrant markets, and focus on organic growth are creating value for our clients and our shareholders. Our second quarter net income was $11.2 million, a 70% increase from the same quarter last year and a 13% increase over the first quarter of 2026. We also strengthened our capital position by raising gross proceeds of $65.2 million and issuing 1.2 million additional common shares earlier in the quarter to support our strong growth expectations. As planned, we redeemed a portion of our subordinated notes, which were subject to phase-out from regulatory capital treatment and carried a higher interest rate. We are proud of our team and our accomplishments this quarter, which we believe positions us for continued success in the second half of 2026," stated Art Seaver, Chief Executive Officer.
Financial Highlights - Second Quarter 2026:
Earnings
- Diluted earnings per common share was $1.20, up $0.39 or 48% compared to the second quarter of 2025 and up by $0.01 from the first quarter of 2026
- Net income improved to $11.2 million, a $4.6 million increase or 70% compared to the second quarter of 2025 and a $1.3 million increase or 13%, compared to the first quarter of 2026
- Total revenue was $35.9 million, an increase of $7.2 million or 25% year-over-year and $2.1 million on a linked quarter basis
- Net interest income improved by $7.1 million or 28% year-over-year driven primarily by new loan volume
- Net interest margin was 2.87%, a 37-basis point increase from 2.50% for the second quarter of 2025 and a one basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2026, which included a one-time increase in interest income from the repayment of a $5.1 million nonperforming loan
- Noninterest income was $3.5 million compared to $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2025
- Service fees on deposit accounts increased 53% compared to the second quarter of 2025 and 15% from last quarter due in part to an increased focus on treasury management services
- Noninterest expense to average assets was 1.75%, compared to 1.86% for the second quarter of 2025
- Return on average equity was 10.28%, compared to 7.71% for the second quarter of 2025
- Return on average assets was 0.96%, compared to 0.63% for the second quarter of 2025
Balance Sheet
- Total loans were $4.0 billion, up $88 million or 9% (annualized) from the first quarter of 2026
- Retail deposits were $3.6 billion, up $184 million or 22% (annualized) from the first quarter of 2026
- Wholesale deposits were reduced by $181.3 million, or 32% from the second quarter of 2025 and $122.3 million or 98% (annualized) from the first quarter of 2026
- Book value per common share was $47.77, an increase of 15% (annualized) from the first quarter of 2026
- Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio was 9.62%, up 133 basis points on a linked quarter basis and up from 8.02% for the second quarter of 2025
- Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) was 12.81%, up 178 basis points from the first quarter of 2026 and up from 10.71% for the second quarter 2025
- Book value per share, tangible common equity ratio and Common Equity Tier 1 ratio were each positively affected by our recent capital raise of $65.2 million
Asset Quality
- Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.27%, compared to 0.26% for the linked quarter, while accruing loans 30 days or more past due to total loans decreased to 0.10%, compared to 0.20% for the first quarter
- Classified assets/Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses was 3.15% compared to 3.25% for the linked quarter end
- Provision for credit losses was $1.0 million and includes a $950 thousand provision for loan losses and a $75 thousand provision for unfunded commitments driven by new loan growth; allowance for credit losses to total loans remained at 1.10% for the quarter
- Net charge-offs were 0.01% as a percentage of average loans on an annualized basis
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
2Q26 vs 2Q25
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
$ Change
% Change
Income Statement Summary ($ in thousands):
Net interest income
$
32,370
30,259
28,744
27,529
25,295
7,075
28.0 %
Noninterest income
3,508
3,540
3,090
3,600
3,334
174
5.2 %
Total Revenue
35,878
33,799
31,834
31,129
28,629
7,249
25.3 %
Provision for credit losses
1,025
1,300
650
850
700
325
46.4 %
Noninterest expense
20,393
20,015
18,416
18,946
19,336
1,057
5.5 %
Income before income tax expense
14,460
12,484
12,768
11,333
8,593
5,867
68.3 %
Income tax expense
3,265
2,597
2,911
2,671
2,012
1,253
62.3 %
Net income available to common shareholders
11,195
9,887
9,857
8,662
6,581
4,614
70.1 %
Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):
Earnings per common share, diluted
1.20
1.19
1.20
1.06
0.81
0.39
48.2 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(1)
2.87 %
2.88 %
2.72 %
2.62 %
2.50 %
-
-
Return on average assets(2)
0.96 %
0.91 %
0.90 %
0.80 %
0.63 %
-
-
Return on average equity(2)
10.28 %
10.67 %
10.77 %
9.78 %
7.71 %
-
-
Efficiency ratio(3)
56.84 %
59.22 %
57.85 %
60.86 %
67.54 %
-
-
Noninterest expense to average assets (2)
1.75 %
1.84 %
1.68 %
1.74 %
1.86 %
-
-
Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):
Total loans(4)
$
4,030,255
3,942,219
3,845,124
3,789,021
3,746,841
283,414
7.6 %
Total deposits
3,935,452
3,873,455
3,716,803
3,676,417
3,636,329
299,123
8.2 %
Retail deposits(5)
3,556,045
3,371,721
3,163,914
3,108,411
3,075,631
480,414
15.6 %
Total assets
4,700,171
4,578,402
4,403,494
4,358,589
4,308,067
392,104
9.1 %
Book value per common share
47.77
46.00
44.89
43.51
42.23
5.54
13.1 %
Loans to deposits
102.41 %
101.78 %
103.45 %
103.06 %
103.04 %
-
-
Holding Company Capital Ratios(6):
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.42 %
12.83 %
12.89 %
12.79 %
12.63 %
-
-
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
13.19 %
11.40 %
11.44 %
11.26 %
11.11 %
-
-
Leverage ratio
10.11 %
9.05 %
8.93 %
8.72 %
8.73 %
-
-
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio(7)
12.82 %
11.03 %
11.06 %
10.88 %
10.71 %
-
-
Tangible common equity(8)
9.62 %
8.29 %
8.37 %
8.18 %
8.02 %
-
-
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets/total assets
0.27 %
0.26 %
0.32 %
0.27 %
0.27 %
-
-
Classified assets/Tier 1 capital plus allowance for
3.15 %
3.25 %
4.28 %
3.97 %
4.35 %
-
-
Accruing loans 30 days or more past due/loans(4)
0.10 %
0.20 %
0.14 %
0.18 %
0.14 %
-
-
Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(4) (YTD
0.01 %
0.01 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
-
-
Allowance for credit losses/loans(4)
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
-
-
Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans
395.41 %
378.22 %
305.65 %
364.50 %
362.35 %
-
-
INCOME STATEMENTS - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
Jun 30
2Q26 vs 2Q25
(in thousands, except per share data)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
$ Change
% Change
Interest income
Loans
$
53,077
51,257
51,069
50,999
48,992
4,085
8.3 %
Investment securities
1,504
1,399
1,268
1,342
1,357
147
10.8 %
Federal funds sold
3,550
1,955
2,193
2,645
1,969
1,581
80.3 %
Total interest income
58,131
54,611
54,530
54,986
52,318
5,813
11.1 %
Interest expense
Deposits
23,094
21,697
23,052
24,703
24,300
(1,206)
(5.0 %)
Borrowings
2,667
2,655
2,734
2,754
2,723
(56)
(2.1 %)
Total interest expense
25,761
24,352
25,786
27,457
27,023
(1,262)
(4.7 %)
Net interest income
32,370
30,259
28,744
27,529
25,295
7,075
28.0 %
Provision for credit losses
1,025
1,300
650
850
700
325
46.4 %
Net interest income after provision for credit
31,345
28,959
28,094
26,679
24,595
6,750
27.4 %
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
1,323
1,493
1,689
1,600
1,569
(246)
(15.7 %)
Service fees on deposit accounts
866
756
634
625
567
299
52.7 %
ATM and debit card income
651
588
638
601
586
65
11.1 %
Income from bank owned life insurance
457
446
450
439
413
44
10.7 %
Loss on sale of securities
-
-
(515)
-
-
-
0.0 %
Other income
211
257
194
335
199
12
6.0 %
Total noninterest income
3,508
3,540
3,090
3,600
3,334
174
5.2 %
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
12,252
11,980
10,529
11,299
11,674
578
5.0 %
Occupancy
2,551
2,490
2,465
2,447
2,523
28
1.1 %
Outside service and data processing costs
2,416
2,267
2,144
2,158
2,189
227
10.4 %
Insurance
858
892
994
961
910
(52)
(5.7 %)
Professional fees
782
675
732
605
609
173
28.4 %
Marketing
423
399
346
412
397
26
6.5 %
Other
1,111
1,312
1,206
1,064
1,034
77
7.4 %
Total noninterest expenses
20,393
20,015
18,416
18,946
19,336
1,057
5.5 %
Income before provision for income taxes
14,460
12,484
12,768
11,333
8,593
5,867
68.3 %
Income tax expense
3,265
2,597
2,911
2,671
2,012
1,253
62.3 %
Net income available to common shareholders
$
11,195
9,887
9,857
8,662
6,581
4,614
70.1 %
Earnings per common share - Basic
$
1.22
1.21
1.22
1.07
0.81
0.41
50.6 %
Earnings per common share - Diluted
1.20
1.19
1.20
1.06
0.81
0.39
48.2 %
Basic weighted average common shares
9,185
8,163
8,106
8,091
8,090
1,095
13.5 %
Diluted weighted average common shares
9,319
8,293
8,229
8,176
8,124
1,195
14.7 %
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
June 30, 2025
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-
$ 384,694
$ 3,550
3.70 %
$ 211,039
$ 1,956
3.76 %
$ 179,095
$ 1,969
4.41 %
Investment securities, taxable
147,886
1,473
4.00 %
141,309
1,368
3.93 %
141,898
1,315
3.72 %
Investment securities, nontaxable(1)
6,283
40
2.57 %
6,332
40
2.58 %
7,740
55
2.83 %
Loans(9)
3,978,639
53,077
5.35 %
3,899,002
51,257
5.33 %
3,724,064
48,992
5.28 %
Total interest-earning assets
4,517,502
58,140
5.16 %
4,257,682
54,621
5.20 %
4,052,797
52,331
5.18 %
Noninterest-earning assets
157,905
156,466
154,051
Total assets
$4,675,407
$4,414,148
$4,206,848
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 500,978
1,738
1.39 %
$ 421,527
1,102
1.06 %
$ 331,811
752
0.91 %
Savings & money market
1,752,548
12,908
2.95 %
1,649,248
11,819
2.91 %
1,566,345
13,398
3.43 %
Time deposits
871,563
8,448
3.89 %
895,101
8,776
3.98 %
942,880
10,150
4.32 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,125,089
23,094
2.96 %
2,965,876
21,697
2.97 %
2,841,036
24,300
3.43 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings
240,000
2,252
3.76 %
240,000
2,245
3.79 %
240,000
2,270
3.79 %
Subordinated debentures
24,777
415
6.72 %
24,903
411
6.69 %
24,903
453
7.30 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,389,866
25,761
3.05 %
3,230,779
24,353
3.06 %
3,105,939
27,023
3.49 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
848,704
807,686
758,626
Shareholders' equity
436,837
375,683
342,283
Total liabilities and shareholders'
$4,675,407
$4,414,148
$4,206,848
Net interest spread
2.11 %
2.15 %
1.69 %
Net interest income (tax equivalent) /
$32,379
2.87 %
$30,268
2.88 %
$25,308
2.50 %
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(1)
9
9
13
Net interest income
$32,370
$30,259
$25,295
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited
Ending Balance
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
Jun 30
2Q26 vs 2Q25
(in thousands, except per share data)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
$ Change
% Change
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$
30,102
32,723
27,821
24,600
25,184
4,918
19.5 %
Federal funds sold
259,049
228,235
183,473
178,534
180,834
78,215
43.3 %
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
72,483
81,818
58,289
79,769
65,014
7,469
11.5 %
Total cash and cash equivalents
361,634
342,776
269,583
282,903
271,032
90,602
33.4 %
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
144,388
124,224
127,730
131,040
128,867
15,521
12.0 %
Other investments
20,484
20,377
20,063
20,066
19,906
578
2.9 %
Total investment securities
164,872
144,601
147,793
151,106
148,773
16,099
10.8 %
Mortgage loans held for sale
8,594
13,723
11,569
6,906
10,739
(2,145)
(20.0 %)
Loans (4)
4,030,255
3,942,219
3,845,124
3,789,021
3,746,841
283,414
7.6 %
Less allowance for credit losses
(44,232)
(43,378)
(42,280)
(41,799)
(41,285)
(2,947)
7.1 %
Loans, net
3,986,023
3,898,841
3,802,844
3,747,222
3,705,556
280,467
7.6 %
Bank owned life insurance
56,677
56,221
55,775
55,324
54,886
1,792
3.3 %
Property and equipment, net
88,006
88,580
83,465
84,586
85,921
2,085
2.4 %
Deferred income taxes
13,946
13,812
13,702
12,657
12,971
975
7.5 %
Other assets
20,419
19,848
18,763
17,885
18,189
2,229
12.3 %
Total assets
$
4,700,171
4,578,402
4,403,494
4,358,589
4,308,067
392,104
9.1 %
Liabilities
Deposits
$
3,935,452
3,873,455
3,716,803
3,676,417
3,636,329
299,123
8.2 %
FHLB Advances
240,000
240,000
240,000
240,000
240,000
-
0.0 %
Subordinated debentures
13,403
24,903
24,903
24,903
24,903
(11,500)
(46.2 %)
Other liabilities
59,048
60,631
53,131
60,921
61,373
(2,325)
(3.8 %)
Total liabilities
4,247,903
4,198,989
4,034,837
4,002,241
3,962,605
285,298
7.2 %
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares
95
82
82
82
82
13
15.9 %
Nonvested restricted stock
(912)
(1,302)
(1,338)
(1,929)
(2,774)
1,862
(67.1 %)
Additional paid-in capital
188,932
127,168
125,924
125,035
|
124,839
64,093
51.3 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,372)
(7,865)
(7,454)
(8,426)
(9,609)
1,237
(12.9 %)
Retained earnings
272,525
261,330
251,443
241,586
232,924
39,601
17.0 %
Total shareholders' equity
452,268
379,413
368,657
356,348
345,462
106,806
30.9 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,700,171
4,578,402
4,403,494
4,358,589
4,308,067
392,104
9.1 %
Common Stock
Book value per common share
$
47.77
46.00
44.89
43.51
42.23
5.54
13.1 %
Stock price:
High
61.51
61.08
55.50
45.54
38.51
23.00
59.7 %
Low
54.95
51.26
41.15
38.74
30.61
24.34
79.5 %
Period end
61.10
54.50
51.52
44.12
38.03
23.07
60.7 %
Common shares outstanding
9,468
8,248
8,213
8,189
8,181
1,287
15.7 %
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$
2,667
2,317
259
262
-
Non-owner occupied RE
2,030
1,712
6,917
6,911
6,941
Commercial business
1,330
909
189
195
717
Consumer
Real estate
4,805
5,786
5,763
3,394
3,028
Home equity
354
745
705
705
708
Total nonaccrual loans
11,186
11,469
13,833
11,467
11,394
Other real estate owned
1,375
475
275
275
275
Total nonperforming assets
$
12,561
11,944
14,108
11,742
11,669
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.27 %
0.26 %
0.32 %
0.27 %
0.27 %
Total loans
0.31 %
0.30 %
0.37 %
0.31 %
0.31 %
Classified assets/Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit
3.15 %
3.25 %
4.28 %
3.97 %
4.35 %
Accruing loans 30 days or more past due/loans(4)
0.10 %
0.20 %
0.14 %
0.18 %
0.14 %
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$
43,378
42,280
41,799
41,285
40,687
Loans charged-off
(155)
(78)
(150)
(55)
(68)
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
59
26
81
69
16
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
(96)
(52)
(69)
14
(52)
Provision for credit losses
950
1,150
550
500
650
Balance, end of period
$
44,232
43,378
42,280
41,799
41,285
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
395.41 %
378.22 %
305.65 %
364.50 %
362.35 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans QTD
0.01 %
0.01 %
0.01 %
0.00 %
0.01 %
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
Jun 30
2Q26 vs 2Q25
(dollars in thousands)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
$ Change
% Change
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$
755,419
759,602
736,979
705,383
686,424
68,995
10.1 %
Non-owner occupied RE
967,698
950,696
956,812
943,304
939,163
28,535
3.0 %
Construction
66,105
69,463
63,666
71,928
68,421
(2,316)
(3.4 %)
Business
713,017
677,742
619,667
604,411
589,661
123,356
20.9 %
Total commercial loans
2,502,239
2,457,503
2,377,124
2,325,026
2,283,669
218,570
9.6 %
Consumer
Real estate
1,167,282
1,148,129
1,153,285
1,159,693
1,164,187
3,095
0.3 %
Home equity
273,017
262,530
248,685
239,996
234,608
38,409
16.4 %
Construction
36,371
33,879
24,997
25,842
25,210
11,161
44.3 %
Other
51,346
40,178
41,033
38,464
39,167
12,179
31.1 %
Total consumer loans
1,528,016
1,484,716
1,468,000
1,463,995
1,463,172
64,844
4.4 %
Total gross loans, net of deferred fees
4,030,255
3,942,219
3,845,124
3,789,021
3,746,841
283,414
7.6 %
Less-allowance for credit losses
(44,232)
(43,378)
(42,280)
(41,799)
(41,285)
(2,947)
7.1 %
Total loans, net
$
3,986,023
3,898,841
3,802,844
3,747,222
3,705,556
280,467
7.6 %
Yield on average loans
5.35 %
5.33 %
5.29 %
5.35 %
5.28 %
-
-
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
Jun 30
2Q26 vs 2Q25
(dollars in thousands)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
$ Change
% Change
Non-interest bearing
$
799,246
799,692
732,287
736,518
761,492
37,754
5.0 %
Interest bearing:
NOW accounts
538,443
495,657
423,270
343,615
341,903
196,540
57.5 %
Money market accounts
1,765,697
1,652,125
1,573,039
1,572,738
1,537,400
228,297
14.8 %
Savings
29,460
30,332
29,470
29,381
32,334
(2,874)
(8.9 %)
Time deposits, less than $250,000
175,971
170,496
180,783
202,353
194,064
(18,093)
(9.3 %)
Time deposits, $250,000 and over(10)
626,635
725,153
777,954
791,812
769,136
(142,501)
(18.5 %)
Total deposits
$
3,935,452
3,873,455
3,716,803
3,676,417
3,636,329
299,123
8.2 %
Total retail deposits
3,556,045
3,371,721
3,163,914
3,108,411
3,075,631
480,414
15.6 %
Total wholesale deposits
379,407
501,734
552,889
568,006
560,697
(181,290)
(32.3 %)
Cost of average deposits
2.37 %
2.37 %
2.50 %
2.69 %
2.75 %
-
-
Cost of average retail deposits
2.11 %
2.06 %
2.18 %
2.36 %
2.42 %
-
-
Loans to deposits
102.41 %
101.78 %
103.45 %
103.06 %
103.04 %
-
-
Footnotes to tables:
(1) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis.
(2) Annualized for the respective three-month period.
(3) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(4) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.
(5) Excludes out of market (wholesale) deposits totaling $379.4 million.
(6) June 30, 2026 ratios are preliminary.
(7) The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.
(8) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets.
(9) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.
(10) Includes out of market deposits
ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $4.7 billion, and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "preliminary", "intend," "plan," "target," "continue," "lasting," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress and the office of the President on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may continue to affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; (8) trade wars, government shutdowns, or a potential recession which may cause adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (9) any increase in FDIC assessments which have increased and may continue to increase our cost of doing business; and (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.
MEDIA CONTACT:
ART SEAVER 864-679-9010
FINANCIAL CONTACT:
CHRIS ZYCH 864-679-9070
WEB SITE: www.southernfirst.com
SOURCE Southern First Bancshares, Inc.