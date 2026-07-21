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WKN: A0MWJ6 | ISIN: US8428731017 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.07.26 | 15:41
59,65 US-Dollar
-2,83 % -1,74
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.07.2026 14:31 Uhr
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Southern First Bancshares, Inc.: Southern First Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST) (Southern First), today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026. Strong loan growth and continued margin expansion drove year-over-year net interest income growth of 28%. Net income was $11.2 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.20, representing a $0.39, or 48% increase over the second quarter of 2025, and a slight increase from the first quarter of 2026. Return on average assets was 0.96%, up 33 basis points over the second quarter of last year, and tangible common equity to assets was 9.62%, up 160 basis points from the second quarter of 2025. Key asset quality metrics were consistent both on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis. Net charge-offs were approximately $96 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, and nonperforming assets were 0.27% of total assets. Provision for credit losses decreased by $275 thousand from the prior quarter, and the allowance for credit losses represented 1.10% of loans.

"Our second quarter 2026 results continue to show impressive momentum. We increased retail client deposits by $184 million in the second quarter, representing a 22% annualized growth rate, and our loan portfolio grew at an annualized rate of 9% during the quarter. Our efficient business model, vibrant markets, and focus on organic growth are creating value for our clients and our shareholders. Our second quarter net income was $11.2 million, a 70% increase from the same quarter last year and a 13% increase over the first quarter of 2026. We also strengthened our capital position by raising gross proceeds of $65.2 million and issuing 1.2 million additional common shares earlier in the quarter to support our strong growth expectations. As planned, we redeemed a portion of our subordinated notes, which were subject to phase-out from regulatory capital treatment and carried a higher interest rate. We are proud of our team and our accomplishments this quarter, which we believe positions us for continued success in the second half of 2026," stated Art Seaver, Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights - Second Quarter 2026:

Earnings

  • Diluted earnings per common share was $1.20, up $0.39 or 48% compared to the second quarter of 2025 and up by $0.01 from the first quarter of 2026
  • Net income improved to $11.2 million, a $4.6 million increase or 70% compared to the second quarter of 2025 and a $1.3 million increase or 13%, compared to the first quarter of 2026
  • Total revenue was $35.9 million, an increase of $7.2 million or 25% year-over-year and $2.1 million on a linked quarter basis
  • Net interest income improved by $7.1 million or 28% year-over-year driven primarily by new loan volume
  • Net interest margin was 2.87%, a 37-basis point increase from 2.50% for the second quarter of 2025 and a one basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2026, which included a one-time increase in interest income from the repayment of a $5.1 million nonperforming loan
  • Noninterest income was $3.5 million compared to $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2025
  • Service fees on deposit accounts increased 53% compared to the second quarter of 2025 and 15% from last quarter due in part to an increased focus on treasury management services
  • Noninterest expense to average assets was 1.75%, compared to 1.86% for the second quarter of 2025
  • Return on average equity was 10.28%, compared to 7.71% for the second quarter of 2025
  • Return on average assets was 0.96%, compared to 0.63% for the second quarter of 2025

Balance Sheet

  • Total loans were $4.0 billion, up $88 million or 9% (annualized) from the first quarter of 2026
  • Retail deposits were $3.6 billion, up $184 million or 22% (annualized) from the first quarter of 2026
  • Wholesale deposits were reduced by $181.3 million, or 32% from the second quarter of 2025 and $122.3 million or 98% (annualized) from the first quarter of 2026
  • Book value per common share was $47.77, an increase of 15% (annualized) from the first quarter of 2026
  • Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio was 9.62%, up 133 basis points on a linked quarter basis and up from 8.02% for the second quarter of 2025
  • Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) was 12.81%, up 178 basis points from the first quarter of 2026 and up from 10.71% for the second quarter 2025
  • Book value per share, tangible common equity ratio and Common Equity Tier 1 ratio were each positively affected by our recent capital raise of $65.2 million

Asset Quality

  • Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.27%, compared to 0.26% for the linked quarter, while accruing loans 30 days or more past due to total loans decreased to 0.10%, compared to 0.20% for the first quarter
  • Classified assets/Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses was 3.15% compared to 3.25% for the linked quarter end
  • Provision for credit losses was $1.0 million and includes a $950 thousand provision for loan losses and a $75 thousand provision for unfunded commitments driven by new loan growth; allowance for credit losses to total loans remained at 1.10% for the quarter
  • Net charge-offs were 0.01% as a percentage of average loans on an annualized basis

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA











Quarter Ended





June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30


2Q26 vs 2Q25



2026

2026

2025

2025

2025


$ Change

% Change

Income Statement Summary ($ in thousands):










Net interest income

$

32,370

30,259

28,744

27,529

25,295


7,075

28.0 %

Noninterest income


3,508

3,540

3,090

3,600

3,334


174

5.2 %

Total Revenue


35,878

33,799

31,834

31,129

28,629


7,249

25.3 %

Provision for credit losses


1,025

1,300

650

850

700


325

46.4 %

Noninterest expense


20,393

20,015

18,416

18,946

19,336


1,057

5.5 %

Income before income tax expense


14,460

12,484

12,768

11,333

8,593


5,867

68.3 %

Income tax expense


3,265

2,597

2,911

2,671

2,012


1,253

62.3 %

Net income available to common shareholders


11,195

9,887

9,857

8,662

6,581


4,614

70.1 %

Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):










Earnings per common share, diluted


1.20

1.19

1.20

1.06

0.81


0.39

48.2 %

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(1)


2.87 %

2.88 %

2.72 %

2.62 %

2.50 %


-

-

Return on average assets(2)


0.96 %

0.91 %

0.90 %

0.80 %

0.63 %


-

-

Return on average equity(2)


10.28 %

10.67 %

10.77 %

9.78 %

7.71 %


-

-

Efficiency ratio(3)


56.84 %

59.22 %

57.85 %

60.86 %

67.54 %


-

-

Noninterest expense to average assets (2)


1.75 %

1.84 %

1.68 %

1.74 %

1.86 %


-

-

Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):










Total loans(4)

$

4,030,255

3,942,219

3,845,124

3,789,021

3,746,841


283,414

7.6 %

Total deposits


3,935,452

3,873,455

3,716,803

3,676,417

3,636,329


299,123

8.2 %

Retail deposits(5)


3,556,045

3,371,721

3,163,914

3,108,411

3,075,631


480,414

15.6 %

Total assets


4,700,171

4,578,402

4,403,494

4,358,589

4,308,067


392,104

9.1 %

Book value per common share


47.77

46.00

44.89

43.51

42.23


5.54

13.1 %

Loans to deposits


102.41 %

101.78 %

103.45 %

103.06 %

103.04 %


-

-

Holding Company Capital Ratios(6):










Total risk-based capital ratio


14.42 %

12.83 %

12.89 %

12.79 %

12.63 %


-

-

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


13.19 %

11.40 %

11.44 %

11.26 %

11.11 %


-

-

Leverage ratio


10.11 %

9.05 %

8.93 %

8.72 %

8.73 %


-

-

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio(7)


12.82 %

11.03 %

11.06 %

10.88 %

10.71 %


-

-

Tangible common equity(8)


9.62 %

8.29 %

8.37 %

8.18 %

8.02 %


-

-

Asset Quality Ratios:










Nonperforming assets/total assets


0.27 %

0.26 %

0.32 %

0.27 %

0.27 %


-

-

Classified assets/Tier 1 capital plus allowance for
credit losses


3.15 %

3.25 %

4.28 %

3.97 %

4.35 %


-

-

Accruing loans 30 days or more past due/loans(4)


0.10 %

0.20 %

0.14 %

0.18 %

0.14 %


-

-

Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(4) (YTD
annualized)


0.01 %

0.01 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %


-

-

Allowance for credit losses/loans(4)


1.10 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.10 %


-

-

Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans


395.41 %

378.22 %

305.65 %

364.50 %

362.35 %


-

-












INCOME STATEMENTS - Unaudited












Quarter Ended





Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Jun 30


2Q26 vs 2Q25

(in thousands, except per share data)


2026

2026

2025

2025

2025


$ Change

% Change

Interest income










Loans

$

53,077

51,257

51,069

50,999

48,992


4,085

8.3 %

Investment securities


1,504

1,399

1,268

1,342

1,357


147

10.8 %

Federal funds sold


3,550

1,955

2,193

2,645

1,969


1,581

80.3 %

Total interest income


58,131

54,611

54,530

54,986

52,318


5,813

11.1 %

Interest expense










Deposits


23,094

21,697

23,052

24,703

24,300


(1,206)

(5.0 %)

Borrowings


2,667

2,655

2,734

2,754

2,723


(56)

(2.1 %)

Total interest expense


25,761

24,352

25,786

27,457

27,023


(1,262)

(4.7 %)

Net interest income


32,370

30,259

28,744

27,529

25,295


7,075

28.0 %

Provision for credit losses


1,025

1,300

650

850

700


325

46.4 %

Net interest income after provision for credit
losses


31,345

28,959

28,094

26,679

24,595


6,750

27.4 %

Noninterest income










Mortgage banking income


1,323

1,493

1,689

1,600

1,569


(246)

(15.7 %)

Service fees on deposit accounts


866

756

634

625

567


299

52.7 %

ATM and debit card income


651

588

638

601

586


65

11.1 %

Income from bank owned life insurance


457

446

450

439

413


44

10.7 %

Loss on sale of securities


-

-

(515)

-

-


-

0.0 %

Other income


211

257

194

335

199


12

6.0 %

Total noninterest income


3,508

3,540

3,090

3,600

3,334


174

5.2 %

Noninterest expense










Compensation and benefits


12,252

11,980

10,529

11,299

11,674


578

5.0 %

Occupancy


2,551

2,490

2,465

2,447

2,523


28

1.1 %

Outside service and data processing costs


2,416

2,267

2,144

2,158

2,189


227

10.4 %

Insurance


858

892

994

961

910


(52)

(5.7 %)

Professional fees


782

675

732

605

609


173

28.4 %

Marketing


423

399

346

412

397


26

6.5 %

Other


1,111

1,312

1,206

1,064

1,034


77

7.4 %

Total noninterest expenses


20,393

20,015

18,416

18,946

19,336


1,057

5.5 %

Income before provision for income taxes


14,460

12,484

12,768

11,333

8,593


5,867

68.3 %

Income tax expense


3,265

2,597

2,911

2,671

2,012


1,253

62.3 %

Net income available to common shareholders

$

11,195

9,887

9,857

8,662

6,581


4,614

70.1 %











Earnings per common share - Basic

$

1.22

1.21

1.22

1.07

0.81


0.41

50.6 %

Earnings per common share - Diluted


1.20

1.19

1.20

1.06

0.81


0.39

48.2 %

Basic weighted average common shares


9,185

8,163

8,106

8,091

8,090


1,095

13.5 %

Diluted weighted average common shares


9,319

8,293

8,229

8,176

8,124


1,195

14.7 %

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited







For the Three Months Ended


June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(2)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(2)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(2)

Interest-earning assets










Federal funds sold and interest-
bearing deposits

$ 384,694

$ 3,550

3.70 %

$ 211,039

$ 1,956

3.76 %

$ 179,095

$ 1,969

4.41 %

Investment securities, taxable

147,886

1,473

4.00 %

141,309

1,368

3.93 %

141,898

1,315

3.72 %

Investment securities, nontaxable(1)

6,283

40

2.57 %

6,332

40

2.58 %

7,740

55

2.83 %

Loans(9)

3,978,639

53,077

5.35 %

3,899,002

51,257

5.33 %

3,724,064

48,992

5.28 %

Total interest-earning assets

4,517,502

58,140

5.16 %

4,257,682

54,621

5.20 %

4,052,797

52,331

5.18 %

Noninterest-earning assets

157,905



156,466



154,051



Total assets

$4,675,407



$4,414,148



$4,206,848



Interest-bearing liabilities










NOW accounts

$ 500,978

1,738

1.39 %

$ 421,527

1,102

1.06 %

$ 331,811

752

0.91 %

Savings & money market

1,752,548

12,908

2.95 %

1,649,248

11,819

2.91 %

1,566,345

13,398

3.43 %

Time deposits

871,563

8,448

3.89 %

895,101

8,776

3.98 %

942,880

10,150

4.32 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,125,089

23,094

2.96 %

2,965,876

21,697

2.97 %

2,841,036

24,300

3.43 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

240,000

2,252

3.76 %

240,000

2,245

3.79 %

240,000

2,270

3.79 %

Subordinated debentures

24,777

415

6.72 %

24,903

411

6.69 %

24,903

453

7.30 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,389,866

25,761

3.05 %

3,230,779

24,353

3.06 %

3,105,939

27,023

3.49 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

848,704



807,686



758,626



Shareholders' equity

436,837



375,683



342,283



Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity

$4,675,407



$4,414,148



$4,206,848



Net interest spread



2.11 %



2.15 %



1.69 %

Net interest income (tax equivalent) /
margin


$32,379

2.87 %


$30,268

2.88 %


$25,308

2.50 %

Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(1)


9



9



13


Net interest income


$32,370



$30,259



$25,295


[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited











Ending Balance





Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Jun 30


2Q26 vs 2Q25

(in thousands, except per share data)


2026

2026

2025

2025

2025


$ Change

% Change

Assets










Cash and cash equivalents:










Cash and due from banks

$

30,102

32,723

27,821

24,600

25,184


4,918

19.5 %

Federal funds sold


259,049

228,235

183,473

178,534

180,834


78,215

43.3 %

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


72,483

81,818

58,289

79,769

65,014


7,469

11.5 %

Total cash and cash equivalents


361,634

342,776

269,583

282,903

271,032


90,602

33.4 %

Investment securities:










Investment securities available for sale


144,388

124,224

127,730

131,040

128,867


15,521

12.0 %

Other investments


20,484

20,377

20,063

20,066

19,906


578

2.9 %

Total investment securities


164,872

144,601

147,793

151,106

148,773


16,099

10.8 %

Mortgage loans held for sale


8,594

13,723

11,569

6,906

10,739


(2,145)

(20.0 %)

Loans (4)


4,030,255

3,942,219

3,845,124

3,789,021

3,746,841


283,414

7.6 %

Less allowance for credit losses


(44,232)

(43,378)

(42,280)

(41,799)

(41,285)


(2,947)

7.1 %

Loans, net


3,986,023

3,898,841

3,802,844

3,747,222

3,705,556


280,467

7.6 %

Bank owned life insurance


56,677

56,221

55,775

55,324

54,886


1,792

3.3 %

Property and equipment, net


88,006

88,580

83,465

84,586

85,921


2,085

2.4 %

Deferred income taxes


13,946

13,812

13,702

12,657

12,971


975

7.5 %

Other assets


20,419

19,848

18,763

17,885

18,189


2,229

12.3 %

Total assets

$

4,700,171

4,578,402

4,403,494

4,358,589

4,308,067


392,104

9.1 %

Liabilities










Deposits

$

3,935,452

3,873,455

3,716,803

3,676,417

3,636,329


299,123

8.2 %

FHLB Advances


240,000

240,000

240,000

240,000

240,000


-

0.0 %

Subordinated debentures


13,403

24,903

24,903

24,903

24,903


(11,500)

(46.2 %)

Other liabilities


59,048

60,631

53,131

60,921

61,373


(2,325)

(3.8 %)

Total liabilities


4,247,903

4,198,989

4,034,837

4,002,241

3,962,605


285,298

7.2 %

Shareholders' equity










Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares
authorized


-

-

-

-

-


-

-

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares
authorized


95

82

82

82

82


13

15.9 %

Nonvested restricted stock


(912)

(1,302)

(1,338)

(1,929)

(2,774)


1,862

(67.1 %)

Additional paid-in capital


188,932

127,168

125,924

125,035

124,839


64,093

51.3 %

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(8,372)

(7,865)

(7,454)

(8,426)

(9,609)


1,237

(12.9 %)

Retained earnings


272,525

261,330

251,443

241,586

232,924


39,601

17.0 %

Total shareholders' equity


452,268

379,413

368,657

356,348

345,462


106,806

30.9 %

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,700,171

4,578,402

4,403,494

4,358,589

4,308,067


392,104

9.1 %











Common Stock










Book value per common share

$

47.77

46.00

44.89

43.51

42.23


5.54

13.1 %

Stock price:










High


61.51

61.08

55.50

45.54

38.51


23.00

59.7 %

Low


54.95

51.26

41.15

38.74

30.61


24.34

79.5 %

Period end


61.10

54.50

51.52

44.12

38.03


23.07

60.7 %

Common shares outstanding


9,468

8,248

8,213

8,189

8,181


1,287

15.7 %

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited



Quarter Ended



June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

(dollars in thousands)


2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

Nonperforming Assets







Commercial







Owner occupied RE

$

2,667

2,317

259

262

-

Non-owner occupied RE


2,030

1,712

6,917

6,911

6,941

Commercial business


1,330

909

189

195

717

Consumer







Real estate


4,805

5,786

5,763

3,394

3,028

Home equity


354

745

705

705

708

Total nonaccrual loans


11,186

11,469

13,833

11,467

11,394

Other real estate owned


1,375

475

275

275

275

Total nonperforming assets

$

12,561

11,944

14,108

11,742

11,669

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:







Total assets


0.27 %

0.26 %

0.32 %

0.27 %

0.27 %

Total loans


0.31 %

0.30 %

0.37 %

0.31 %

0.31 %

Classified assets/Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit
losses


3.15 %

3.25 %

4.28 %

3.97 %

4.35 %

Accruing loans 30 days or more past due/loans(4)


0.10 %

0.20 %

0.14 %

0.18 %

0.14 %



Quarter Ended



June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

(dollars in thousands)


2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

Allowance for Credit Losses







Balance, beginning of period

$

43,378

42,280

41,799

41,285

40,687

Loans charged-off


(155)

(78)

(150)

(55)

(68)

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off


59

26

81

69

16

Net loans (charged-off) recovered


(96)

(52)

(69)

14

(52)

Provision for credit losses


950

1,150

550

500

650

Balance, end of period

$

44,232

43,378

42,280

41,799

41,285

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans


1.10 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans


395.41 %

378.22 %

305.65 %

364.50 %

362.35 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans QTD
(annualized)


0.01 %

0.01 %

0.01 %

0.00 %

0.01 %

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited










Quarter Ended





Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Jun 30


2Q26 vs 2Q25

(dollars in thousands)


2026

2026

2025

2025

2025


$ Change

% Change

Commercial










Owner occupied RE

$

755,419

759,602

736,979

705,383

686,424


68,995

10.1 %

Non-owner occupied RE


967,698

950,696

956,812

943,304

939,163


28,535

3.0 %

Construction


66,105

69,463

63,666

71,928

68,421


(2,316)

(3.4 %)

Business


713,017

677,742

619,667

604,411

589,661


123,356

20.9 %

Total commercial loans


2,502,239

2,457,503

2,377,124

2,325,026

2,283,669


218,570

9.6 %

Consumer










Real estate


1,167,282

1,148,129

1,153,285

1,159,693

1,164,187


3,095

0.3 %

Home equity


273,017

262,530

248,685

239,996

234,608


38,409

16.4 %

Construction


36,371

33,879

24,997

25,842

25,210


11,161

44.3 %

Other


51,346

40,178

41,033

38,464

39,167


12,179

31.1 %

Total consumer loans


1,528,016

1,484,716

1,468,000

1,463,995

1,463,172


64,844

4.4 %

Total gross loans, net of deferred fees


4,030,255

3,942,219

3,845,124

3,789,021

3,746,841


283,414

7.6 %

Less-allowance for credit losses


(44,232)

(43,378)

(42,280)

(41,799)

(41,285)


(2,947)

7.1 %

Total loans, net

$

3,986,023

3,898,841

3,802,844

3,747,222

3,705,556


280,467

7.6 %











Yield on average loans


5.35 %

5.33 %

5.29 %

5.35 %

5.28 %


-

-

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited










Quarter Ended





Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Jun 30


2Q26 vs 2Q25

(dollars in thousands)


2026

2026

2025

2025

2025


$ Change

% Change

Non-interest bearing

$

799,246

799,692

732,287

736,518

761,492


37,754

5.0 %

Interest bearing:










NOW accounts


538,443

495,657

423,270

343,615

341,903


196,540

57.5 %

Money market accounts


1,765,697

1,652,125

1,573,039

1,572,738

1,537,400


228,297

14.8 %

Savings


29,460

30,332

29,470

29,381

32,334


(2,874)

(8.9 %)

Time deposits, less than $250,000


175,971

170,496

180,783

202,353

194,064


(18,093)

(9.3 %)

Time deposits, $250,000 and over(10)


626,635

725,153

777,954

791,812

769,136


(142,501)

(18.5 %)

Total deposits

$

3,935,452

3,873,455

3,716,803

3,676,417

3,636,329


299,123

8.2 %











Total retail deposits


3,556,045

3,371,721

3,163,914

3,108,411

3,075,631


480,414

15.6 %

Total wholesale deposits


379,407

501,734

552,889

568,006

560,697


(181,290)

(32.3 %)

Cost of average deposits


2.37 %

2.37 %

2.50 %

2.69 %

2.75 %


-

-

Cost of average retail deposits


2.11 %

2.06 %

2.18 %

2.36 %

2.42 %


-

-

Loans to deposits


102.41 %

101.78 %

103.45 %

103.06 %

103.04 %


-

-












Footnotes to tables:


(1) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis.

(2) Annualized for the respective three-month period.

(3) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(4) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

(5) Excludes out of market (wholesale) deposits totaling $379.4 million.

(6) June 30, 2026 ratios are preliminary.

(7) The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.

(8) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets.

(9) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.

(10) Includes out of market deposits



ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $4.7 billion, and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "preliminary", "intend," "plan," "target," "continue," "lasting," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress and the office of the President on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may continue to affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; (8) trade wars, government shutdowns, or a potential recession which may cause adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (9) any increase in FDIC assessments which have increased and may continue to increase our cost of doing business; and (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT:
ART SEAVER 864-679-9010

FINANCIAL CONTACT:
CHRIS ZYCH 864-679-9070

WEB SITE: www.southernfirst.com

SOURCE Southern First Bancshares, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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