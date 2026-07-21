NEOTech Partners with Lytica to Bring Market-Data Precision to Electronic Component Procurement and Quoting

Leading EMS Provider Deploys Lytica's Agentic Sourcing Intelligence to Strengthen Supplier Negotiations and Accelerate Customer Quoting

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Lytica, the leader in AI-driven electronic component intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with NEOTech, a premier electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider. NEOTech will deploy Lytica's buyer-verified market intelligence across its full component portfolio to sharpen supplier negotiations, defend quotes with objective market data, and systematically target high-value cost savings.

Unlike metals or plastics, electronic components lack a centralized pricing market index, leaving procurement and quoting teams to negotiate without a true reference point. Lytica bridges this gap by benchmarking Bill of Materials (BOM) pricing against actual, anonymized enterprise market transactions.

Through Lytica's SupplyLens Pro platform, NEOTech can pinpoint key savings opportunities across core commodity categories-including resistors, capacitors, and connectors-without the inefficiency of re-quoting every part manually.

"Having used Lytica previously, I knew the power of replacing guesswork with real transaction data," said Peter McDowall, Vice President of Strategic Procurement at NEOTech. "Without a public market index, procurement teams historically had to rely on leverage or incremental supplier pushes. Lytica gives us an objective benchmark. Instead of re-quoting every single part, we can run our entire portfolio through the platform to focus our negotiating energy exactly where the real savings opportunities live. Equally important, it gives our quoting team data-backed confidence when addressing customer price feedback, rather than just trimming quotes blindly."

The engagement includes platform training, a full Spend Benchmark readout on NEOTech's active spend, and targeted Price Estimator training for the quoting team to streamline customer response times.

"Procurement leaders today are facing constant market volatility and continuous, unjustified price increases," said Martin Sendyk, President and CEO of Lytica. "NEOTech is taking a forward-thinking, data-driven approach to procurement and customer quoting. We are thrilled to partner with Peter and his team as they turn opaque market pricing into a distinct competitive advantage."

To learn more about how Lytica is changing the face of electronic sourcing, visit Lytica.com.

About Lytica

Lytica is the Global Standard for Electronic Sourcing. As the leader in AI-driven electronic component intelligence, Lytica empowers enterprise procurement teams to balance cost, risk, and time to market with the world's only Agentic Sourcing Intelligence (ASI).

While traditional tools rely on static web-scraping or "list prices," our SupplyLens Pro platform gives procurement teams the actual market-paid clarity needed to command negotiations, eliminate hidden supply risks, and drive margin expansion upstream.

For the first time, global OEMs and EMS providers are moving out of the dark. By turning billions of data points into actionable leverage, Lytica transforms procurement from a reactive cost center into a high-cadence strategic advantage.

Visit Lytica.com to learn more.

About NEOTech

NEOTech is a leading provider of high-reliability electronics manufacturing and engineering solutions for aerospace, defense, medical and industrial markets. The company delivers integrated, end-to-end capabilities that enable mission-critical systems in the world's most demanding and regulated environments.

Media Contact

Lytica:

Gerry Abbey

Senior Director of Product Marketing

Gerry_abbey@lytica.com

SOURCE: Lytica

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/neotech-partners-with-lytica-to-bring-market-data-precision-to-e-1193381