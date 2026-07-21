The CE Shop LLC: The CE Shop Launches Online, Self-Paced USPAP Courses as Appraisers Adjust to Federal Education Requirements

The leader in online real estate education expands course access for the approximately 66K licensed appraisers managing demanding credential needs

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / The CE Shop announced the availability of fully online, self-paced USPAP courses, which include the 7-Hour National USPAP Update and the 15-Hour National USPAP Course. These courses are presently approved in Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Oklahoma, Virginia, and Wisconsin, with additional state approvals coming soon. The launch arrives as licensed appraisers face a complex continuing education cycle, with new Appraisal Qualifications Board (AQB) requirements effective January 1, 2026.

For the approximately 66,700 actively licensed and certified appraisers in the United States, as documented in the Appraisal Subcommittee's Federal Registry, the 2026 renewal cycle carries new requirements. In addition to the standard 7-Hour USPAP update, credentialed appraisers must now complete a 7-hour Valuation Bias and Fair Housing Laws and Regulations course under updated AQB criteria, followed by a 4-hour refresher every two years thereafter. For busy appraisers managing demanding caseloads, finding time to meet compliance deadlines, whether through live online sessions or self-paced study, shouldn't add stress at the exact moment their license, and their ability to work, is on the line.

The CE Shop meets appraisers where they are -- offering both live online and self-paced asynchronous USPAP courses designed to fit the realities of a working appraiser's schedule. Whether they prefer the structure and engagement of a live session or the freedom to complete coursework on their own time, appraisers can fulfill every renewal requirement without sacrificing the work that sustains their business and their license.

This isn't compliance education as usual. The CE Shop brings a modern, learner-first approach to online education, one that respects appraisers' expertise while making the experience genuinely worth their time.

"There are roughly 65,000 to 70,000 appraisers in this country, and each of them faces USPAP renewal on a mandatory two-year cycle," said Dan Harris, President and Chief Revenue Officer at The CE Shop. "Our job is to make sure that staying compliant is never the thing that slows them down. We give appraisers the flexibility to meet every requirement, on their time."

The CE Shop's USPAP courses are built around compliance, without any compromising quality. The active, scenario-based learning delivered in The CE Shop's 7-Hour USPAP Update places appraisers in the role of an investigator, working through real, complex situations that require locating, interpreting, and applying relevant USPAP guidance - training professional judgment, not sheer memorization. The CE Shop's 15-Hour National USPAP Course provides foundational formation for new and aspiring appraisers, covering the historical and regulatory context behind the standards, step-by-step appraisal workflow, and the professional identity at the center of every credentialed appraiser's practice.

Both courses are AQB-approved, include automatic credit hour tracking, and generate instant downloadable completion certificates upon finishing.

For appraisal management companies, banks, and lenders managing a team of in-house appraisers that need to consistently meet their company's compliance standards, The CE Shop quickly becomes a strategic compliance option. The self-paced format offers a practical, yet scalable education option for keeping credentialed professionals current without disrupting company schedules.

The CE Shop's self-paced 7-Hour National USPAP Update is approved in Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Oklahoma, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The 15-hour National USPAP Course is available in Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin, with more on the way. CE and Qualifying Education package options are also available in approved states.

The CE Shop also offers the Valuation Bias and Fair Housing Laws and Regulations course, which is also a new mandatory requirement effective this year. Together with the 7-Hour USPAP Update, appraisers can complete both federally required renewal components in one place, on one platform, on their own schedule. Additional state availability details are at TheCEShop.com.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

The CE Shop Press

Press@TheCEShop.com

720.822.5314

SOURCE: The CE Shop LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/the-ce-shop-launches-online-self-paced-uspap-courses-as-appraisers-adjust-to-federal-educ-1192567