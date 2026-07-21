TheTIE.io: The Tie Acquires Liquidity Land to Expand Institutional Liquidity Formation Capabilities

The acquisition strengthens The Tie's position as the institutional platform for digital assets by adding TVL and liquidity growth solutions alongside market intelligence, infrastructure, and institutional distribution.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / The Tie, the leading provider of digital asset market intelligence, infrastructure, advisory, and communication solutions, today announced its acquisition of Liquidity Land, a platform that helps decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, Layer 1s, Layer 2s, and on-chain financial applications grow liquidity and total value locked (TVL).

The acquisition builds on The Tie's recent acquisitions of Stakin, a leading institutional staking provider, and Staking Rewards, the industry's leading rating and data platform for staking, yield, and risk management.

Together, these milestones reflect The Tie's strategy of building the industry's leading institutional platform for digital assets: bringing together market intelligence, liquidity formation, staking infrastructure, compliant communications, and data into a single integrated ecosystem.

"Every crypto project ultimately needs liquidity, users, and distribution," said Joshua Frank, Co-Founder and CEO of The Tie. "We've built market-leading businesses helping institutions understand digital assets, connect with the market, and stake assets securely. Liquidity Land adds another critical piece of that puzzle by helping projects attract liquidity and grow their on-chain ecosystems. More broadly, it's another step toward building the industry's most comprehensive institutional platform for digital assets."

Liquidity has become one of the defining metrics for blockchain ecosystems and decentralized applications. Whether launching a new DeFi protocol, expanding a Layer 1 ecosystem, or bringing tokenized real-world assets on-chain, projects increasingly need trusted partners that can help them attract long-term liquidity and engaged users.

Liquidity Land has built a platform that connects yield-seeking users with on-chain opportunities through targeted liquidity campaigns, helping projects bootstrap TVL while growing engaged user communities. "We built Liquidity Land on a simple thesis: sustainable TVL follows aligned incentives and trust," said Russell Abdullin, Founder of Liquidity Land. "Joining The Tie plugs our liquidity campaigns directly into the industry's deepest institutional network, from the million yield-focused users on StakingRewards.com to the institutions inside The Tie Terminal. Protocols can now bootstrap liquidity, reach real users, and engage institutions through a single partner. This is exactly the platform we would have wanted as founders."

As part of The Tie, Liquidity Land will be integrated across the firm's institutional platform. Liquidity campaigns will be distributed to more than one million yield-focused users of StakingRewards.com while curated liquidity and yield opportunities will be surfaced to institutional clients directly within The Tie Terminal. Together, these integrations create new distribution channels for protocols while giving institutions access to curated on-chain opportunities from within the products they already use every day.

Projects working with The Tie will now be able to:

Grow TVL and liquidity through Liquidity Land campaigns.

Reach millions of yield-focused users through StakingRewards.com.

Meet institutional investors through The Tie's Corporate Access platform and events.

Increase visibility through The Tie Terminal, enterprise APIs, research, and market intelligence products.

Leverage institutional staking and validator infrastructure through Stakin.

The acquisition also creates new opportunities for blockchain ecosystems seeking to accelerate adoption. In addition to supporting individual protocols, The Tie will work with Layer 1 and Layer 2 ecosystems to help grow liquidity across entire developer ecosystems through coordinated TVL initiatives, institutional engagement, and ecosystem-wide distribution.

As institutional adoption of digital assets continues to accelerate, The Tie believes projects increasingly need integrated partners capable of supporting every stage of growth - from institutional awareness to liquidity, staking, and long-term ecosystem development.

"The next generation of crypto companies won't want five different vendors solving five different problems," Frank added. "They'll want one strategic partner that can help them build, distribute, and grow their network. That's exactly what we're building at The Tie."

Liquidity Land will continue operating under its existing brand while benefiting from The Tie's institutional relationships, product ecosystem, and global distribution network. Existing users and partners can expect uninterrupted service while gaining access to additional products, resources, and future integrations across The Tie platform.

About The Tie

The Tie is where institutions meet digital assets. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, The Tie provides market intelligence, advisory, infrastructure, liquidity formation, and compliant communication solutions that power institutional participation in digital assets. Today, hundreds of the world's leading asset managers, hedge funds, banks, exchanges, and token issuers use The Tie to understand the market through The Tie Terminal, its APIs, and Staking Rewards; to grow liquidity through Liquidity Land; to meet the industry at its conferences and corporate access programs; to access on-chain yield through Stakin; and to communicate compliantly through Bridge Messenger.

For more information, visit thetie.io.

About Liquidity Land

Liquidity Land helps blockchain ecosystems and decentralized finance protocols grow liquidity by connecting users with curated yield opportunities and liquidity incentive campaigns. The platform has helped numerous digital asset projects bootstrap TVL, grow active communities, and accelerate ecosystem adoption.

Media Contact

media@thetie.io

SOURCE: TheTIE.io

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/the-tie-acquires-liquidity-land-to-expand-institutional-liquidity-for-1192954