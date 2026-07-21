Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Olander Earthworks today announced that The Micro Reset Report, a practitioner survey examining common adult micro-reset behaviors, is available on the company's website.

IMAGE CAPTION: The Micro Reset Report summarizes findings from a March 2026 survey of 104 licensed and allied health practitioners regarding adult screen fatigue and common under-two-minute mental reset methods.

Image credit: Olander Earthworks.

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Published April 20, 2026, the report summarizes responses from 104 licensed and allied health practitioners surveyed in March 2026. It examines practitioner observations about screen-related mental fatigue, mid-afternoon cognitive depletion, short-break behaviors, and six reset methods designed to take approximately two minutes or less.

The report presents a limited selection of key findings. Sixty-eight percent of respondents said screen-related mental fatigue is common or very common among their adult clients. Practitioners rated physical movement, deep breathing, and stepping outside as the most effective methods evaluated, while social scrolling received the lowest average effectiveness rating among the six methods.

The report also addresses practitioner observations about tactile sensory activities as screen-free reset options. The findings are descriptive and should not be interpreted as evidence that any product or activity produces a therapeutic outcome.

Report Availability

The complete report, charts, response themes, and methodology are available at:

https://www.olanderearthworks.com/blogs/news/the-micro-reset-report-what-actually-works-when-you-hit-a-wall-at-3-pm

Media assets, company background information, and research graphics are available at:

https://www.olanderearthworks.com/pages/press

Methodology

Olander Earthworks administered the survey through Qualtrics on March 19, 2026, using a professional health and wellness sample recruited through Prolific. Respondents were licensed and allied health practitioners in the United States. Results are descriptive and based on a convenience sample. The report is not nationally representative and does not establish causation or therapeutic efficacy. The survey did not evaluate Olander Earthworks products and does not make clinical claims about any product, activity, or treatment.

About Olander Earthworks

Olander Earthworks is a family-owned studio based in Portland, Oregon. Founded in 2008, the company creates handcrafted tactile art objects, including Wonderscapes made with wooden trays, fine crystalline sand, and sculptural concrete forms. Additional company information is available at https://www.olanderearthworks.com.

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Source: Pressmaster DMCC