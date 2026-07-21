New agentic architecture for RevOS runs enterprise revenue across the order-to-cash lifecycle and surfaces cross-system intelligence

RecVue, the leader in billing and revenue management solutions, today announced the evolution of RecVue RevOS into the industry's first Agentic Revenue Operating System. In an architectural shift, the now-native agentic revenue management platform moves revenue operations beyond AI-assisted workflows to fully governed, autonomous execution with more than 50 purpose-built agents that work across contracts, invoices and payment data to predict risk, surface anomalies and escalate exceptions throughout the quote-to-cash lifecycle.

Enterprise revenue operations have long suffered from a structural gap between billing systems that generate invoices and ERP systems that record transactions. Finance teams face tedious, manual reconciliation month after month, often resulting in delayed cash, billing errors that generate disputes, revenue leakage from ungoverned contract changes and close cycles that consume weeks.

"Enterprise RevOps has always demanded both speed and precision, but traditional platforms force a trade-off between the two," said Nishant Nair, Founder and CEO, RecVue. "RevOS is built on a fundamentally different, agentic architecture that executes in real time, at enterprise scale, with full governance and auditability built in. This is not AI added to a workflow. It's a reasoning system that runs the revenue lifecycle, with traceability and human oversight in every action."

Unlike past AI implementations that automated individual steps in the revenue cycle, leaving gaps for revenue to leak and close cycles to drag, RevOS connects those steps by operating as an interconnected system of agents that reason within and across five solution pillars: Contracts Pricing, Billing Invoicing, Receivables and Cash Management, Revenue Recognition and Revenue Share.

Governance and Traceability

RevOS was built with finance's traceability concerns in mind. Governance isn't an added layer; it's built into the foundation. Every agent operates with:

A full audit trail traceable to the originating contract, invoice, or payment event

traceable to the originating contract, invoice, or payment event Approval checkpoints , ensuring human judgment is preserved

, ensuring human judgment is preserved AI cost visibility and role-based access control across every workflow

and role-based access control across every workflow Human-in-the-loop escalation built into agent logic

Connected Intelligence

The RevOS Portal delivers a persona-configured intelligence experience for every stakeholder in the revenue lifecycle. For the CFO, that experience is the CFO Copilot, an executive layer that reasons across all five solution pillars to surface risks, explain root causes, and suggest interventions in real time. The need to assemble revenue health from a patchwork of disconnected systems is replaced by a single conversational interface that knows the full context, from the first contract term to the last dollar collected.

"For the first time, finance leaders can ask why is my DSO 70 days and get a traceable answer, not a BI report to interpret," Nair said.

Industry Support

"As a business, we continuously need to improve in reinforcing processes, managing risks and enhancing results," said Ingeborg Dierens, CFO, Cebeo (a Sonepar Company). "RevOS fundamentally supported in these domains is providing the tools and intelligence to our teams. AI that understands our portfolio, anticipates customer issues before they escalate, and recommends right actions at the right time is not just an operational win, it is a working capital win."

Learn more and see RevOS live in the August 19 webinar.

About RecVue

RecVue is the Agentic Revenue Operating System (RevOS) purpose-built to power modern monetization models. Designed for today's most complex revenue environments, RecVue unifies contracts and pricing, billing, cash management, revenue recognition, and partner compensation models into a single, AI-powered platform. With native support for usage-based, recurring, milestone, and multi-party monetization models, RecVue automates and scales the entire revenue lifecycle-from quote to cash to close-without reengineering the tech stack. RecVue integrates seamlessly with ERP and CRM systems and delivers intelligent workflows that eliminate revenue leakage, accelerate billing cycles, and ensure compliance. RecVue is used by 200+ legal entities in over 50 countries, and leading brands like Hertz, World Wide Technology, ACI Worldwide, Textainer, and Landstar. Learn more at recvue.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260716171960/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Kimberly Doyle

kim.doyle@recvue.com