New agentic platform assembles a "bench" of specialist agents across 16 lines of coverage to analyze entire insurance programs

Qumis, the coverage intelligence platform for commercial property casualty insurance, today announced the launch of its certified AI agents, a team of line-of-business specialists that work together to analyze entire insurance programs and deliver finished, citation-backed coverage analysis in minutes.

Built for brokers, carriers, MGAs, TPAs, claims professionals and coverage counsel, the platform enables professionals to ask a question or upload a complete insurance program, including thousands of pages of policies, endorsements and carrier forms. Qumis' insurance-native orchestrator assembles what it calls a "bench" of specialist agents spanning 16 lines of coverage at launch, from cyber and D&O to marine and workers' compensation. Each specialist analyzes its own line in parallel before the platform synthesizes the findings into a single, citation-backed deliverable.

"AI in insurance has largely been about helping people do the same work faster," said Dan Schuleman, Esq., Co-founder and CEO of Qumis. "We built Qumis to make them more intelligent, so coverage professionals can see the whole program more clearly and make better decisions. Now every insurance professional can with an entire bench of certified AI specialists at their disposal, on every file."

Every specialist is built on a documented, line-specific coverage framework, reviewed and approved by Qumis coverage counsel and validated against representative coverage scenarios before deployment. Every conclusion is cited back to the underlying policy language, and when the evidence is incomplete, the system surfaces uncertainty rather than forcing an answer.

Beyond coverage analysis, Qumis' coverage specialists work alongside agents dedicated to producing the final deliverable branded proposals, coverage checklists, Excel workbooks and live interactive dashboards that can be published as hosted microsites, replacing static PDF proposals that the industry has relied on for decades.

Each engagement runs on Qumis Private Compute a dedicated, secure virtual computer, isolated from every other customer's environment powered by Qumis' proprietary agentic infrastructure.

"Give an agent a chat window and you get answers. Give it a computer and you get finished work," said Shiv Sinha, Co-founder and CTO of Qumis. "That's the bet we made early with Qumis Private Compute, and it changes what we can promise professionals; not a summary of the file, but the work product itself."

The launch comes as claim severity climbs, nuclear verdicts set records, and E&O exposure pushes the cost of an incorrect coverage determination higher than ever. By analyzing entire insurance programs and providing citation-backed conclusions, Qumis allows brokers, carriers and claims teams to interpret, evaluate and position policies with the precision of experienced coverage counsel and the market context of a seasoned insider, at enterprise speed and scale.

The certified agents are available today to all Qumis customers and through self-serve sign-up. To learn more or try Qumis on a live program, visit qumis.com.

About Qumis

Qumis is the Coverage Intelligence platform for commercial property casualty insurance. Built by a licensed coverage attorney and AI experts, Qumis puts a team of certified, attorney-grade agents to work for brokers, carriers, MGAs, TPAs, and law firms reasoning about what coverage actually means and returning finished, cited, on-brand work, from renewal strategies to claim analyses. Unlike workflow automation that moves documents without understanding them, Qumis understands coverage and gets smarter the more a firm uses it. Qumis is trusted by five of the 15 largest U.S. insurance brokers, leading specialty carriers, and top law firms, and is headquartered in Chicago. Learn more at qumis.com.

Qumis provides coverage intelligence and analysis tools. Qumis output does not constitute legal advice; users should consult qualified legal counsel for formal legal opinions.

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