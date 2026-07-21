Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET), a leader in networking for cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) fabrics, today announced the launch of its new AI-driven Edge Threat Management (ETM) for VeloCloud SD-WAN, delivering integrated zero trust security for enterprise branch offices. Customers can leverage this integration to simplify the branch, collapsing multiple disparate boxes into a single unified secure SD-WAN edge platform.

Integrated ETM provides perimeter protection at the WAN edge as an ideal software upgrade option to VeloCloud SD-WAN, enabling customers to unify zero trust branch office security with SD-WAN connectivity in a single platform. This platform helps simplify the branch with a common operating system, a uniform enforcement engine, and common end-to-end security policies, all with cognitive management via a single pane of glass in the VeloCloud Orchestrator. Key features include advanced firewalling and threat prevention capabilities, zone-based segmentation, Geo-IP filtering, DNS filtering, and AI-powered policy insights, all delivered locally at the branch WAN edge. This unified approach provides fine-grained policy control and strengthens the security posture for branch networks.

"The new ETM functionality allows us to offer requested security services on top of the existing SD-WAN infrastructure managed within the same GUI. This eliminates the need to deploy a separate firewall box managed from a separate GUI, especially for small branches," said Till Bockenheimer from T&A SYSTEME GmbH, a German MSP managing 7500+ sites in 98 countries for 10+ years within VeloCloud SD-WAN for its customers.

"The network edge must evolve to be smarter and more autonomous as our clients expand their AI-driven operations from reactive troubleshooting to predictive management," states Edward Fox III, Chief Technology Officer at MetTel.

The new Edge Threat Management solution leverages Arista AVA(Autonomous Virtual Assist) for AI-driven policy intelligence. Features like 'Policy Explainer' and 'Traffic Simulation' use Ask AVA to translate complex security policies into simple language. This helps security administrators reduce errors and quickly understand the impact and outcomes of security policies, especially in scenarios where policies may be contributed by multiple administrators.

"The new zero trust integrated security with ETM, developed organically by Arista, showcases the power of the combined Arista and VeloCloud teams on the anniversary of the VeloCloud acquisition. Customers can now simplify and unify the branch, extending enterprise-grade zero trust security to the branch office WAN edge," said John McCool, Senior Vice President at Arista Networks.

The introduction of Edge Threat Management in VeloCloud SD-WAN edge platforms underscores Arista's commitment to providing end-to-end secure networking infrastructure from client to cloud, making the enterprise network simpler, more secure, and ready for AI-driven operations.

Availability

ETM for VeloCloud SD-WAN will be generally available in Q4 of 2026.

ETM will be available for all current VeloCloud hardware and virtual edge platforms.

For more information, read the accompanying blog here.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large AI, data center, campus, and routing environments. Its platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security through an advanced network operating stack. Arista is an S&P 500 member and was recognized on the 2026 Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations by revenue. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

ARISTA, EOS and Arista AVA are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks in jurisdictions worldwide. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the performance and capabilities of Arista's products and services. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including rapid technological and market change, customer requirements, and industry standards, as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

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